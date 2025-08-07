Arctic Race of Norway stage 1: Israel-Premier Tech sprint to 1-2 as Corbin Strong wins rain-soaked race in Harstad

By published

Riley Sheehan takes second place as Strong takes the early lead in four-day race

Corbin Strong wins stage 1 at Arctic Race of Norway
Corbin Strong wins stage 1 at Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: Israel-Premier Tech / Sprint Cycling)
Jump to:

It was a good day for Israel-Premier Tech as Corbin Strong and Riley Sheehan sprinted to first and second place in the opening stage of the Arctic Race of Norway.

The pair bided their time to perfection, sprinting off the wheels of their rivals inside the final 200 metres with Strong taking the day's victory and the first leader's jersey in Harstad. Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Mobility) was third.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews