Pays de la Loire Tour stage 2: Ethan Vernon snaps up a second straight bunch sprint win

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Briton boosts his overall lead in four-day race after two successive victories

2026 Pays de la Loire Tour stage 2: Ethan Vernon sweeps up a second victory in as many days
2026 Pays de la Loire Tour stage 2: Ethan Vernon sweeps up a second victory in as many days (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ethan Vernon (NSN) has made it two out of two in the Pays de la Loire Tour, following up his stage 1 win with a second bunch victory.

Second in the mass dash for the line in the coastal town of Les Sables-d'Olonne was Uno-X Mobility fastman Erlend Blikra, repeating his runner's up spot of stage 1, whilst Sam Bennett (Pinarello-Q36.5) claimed his first podium spot of the year in third.

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At the end of a brisk first hour a four-rider move emerged with around 110 kilometres left to race, containing Martin Marcellusi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber), Javier Ibañez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Similien Hamon (CIC Pro Cycling Academy), and Simon Guglielmi (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93). The quartet made it up to the two minute mark before the sprinters' teams began reacting.

Guglielmi and Marcellussi sat up as the first of two local laps began, whilst Hamon, not content with just taking a provisional lead in the mountains ranking opted to push on with Ibañez. Euskatel-Euskadi, meanwhile, began driving in the peloton, although when NSN, racing for stage 1 winner Ethan Vernon and Uno-X Mobility took over at the front, things looked much less promising for the lead duo.

Not even a series of crashes could stop the peloton from honing in on the two breakaways and with 16 kilometres Hamon and Ibañez were caught. Clément Davy (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur), making full use of his time trial skills, carved open a gap for a couple of kilometres but it was to no avail. Vernon and Erlend Blikra, already a winner of a Tour of Oman stage earlier this year, were determined to battle it out for a sprint, and after Vernon launched his move early in the final kilometre, the Briton took it all the way to the line for a second straight day.

Results

Stage 2 : La Garnache-Les Sables-d'Olonne   (153.6km)

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Position

Rider

Team

Time

1

Ethan Vernon

NSN Cycling Team

3:23:49

2

Erlend Blikra

Uno-X Mobility

,,

3

Sam Bennett

Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team

,,

4

Jason Tesson

TotalEnergies

,,

5

Enrico Zanoncello

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

,,

6

Gianluca Pollefliet

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

,,

7

Manuel Peñalver

Team Polti VisitMalta

,,

8

Corbin Strong

NSN Cycling Team

,,

9

Joes Oosterlinck

Van Rysel Roubaix

,,

10

Mathias Sanlaville

CIC Pro Cycling Academy

,,

11

Clément Venturini

Unibet Rose Rockets

,,

12

Marco Manenti

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

,,

13

Sergi Darder

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

,,

14

Xabier Berasategi

Euskaltel - Euskadi

,,

15

Jérémy Lecroq

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

,,

16

Stian Fredheim

Uno-X Mobility

,,

17

Noah Hobbs

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

18

Bryan Coquard

Cofidis

,,

19

Alexander Konijn

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

,,

20

Mathis Le Berre

TotalEnergies

,,

21

Filippo Magli

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

,,

22

Eduard Prades

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

,,

23

Paul Hennequin

Euskaltel - Euskadi

,,

24

Lander Loockx

Van Rysel Roubaix

,,

25

Killian Théot

Unibet Rose Rockets

,,

26

Joppe Heremans

Van Rysel Roubaix

,,

27

Romain Cardis

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

,,

28

Filippo Ridolfo

Team Novo Nordisk

,,

29

Alexandre Delettre

TotalEnergies

,,

30

Tom Mainguenaud

Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur

,,

31

Pierre Gautherat

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

,,

32

Tom Donnenwirth

Groupama - FDJ United

,,

33

Dario Igor Belletta

Team Polti VisitMalta

,,

34

Gorka Sorarrain

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

,,

35

Lorenzo Conforti

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber

,,

36

Paul Penhoët

Groupama - FDJ United

,,

37

Senne Thonnon

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

38

Léandre Lozouet

CIC Pro Cycling Academy

,,

39

Louis Hardouin

Van Rysel Roubaix

,,

40

Axel van der Tuuk

Euskaltel - Euskadi

,,

41

Antoine L'Hote

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

,,

42

Mirco Maestri

Team Polti VisitMalta

,,

43

Davide Bais

Team Polti VisitMalta

,,

44

Siebe Deweirdt

Team Flanders - Baloise

,,

45

Lucas Bénéteau

St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93

,,

46

Noa Isidore

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

,,

47

Miguel Ángel Marín

EF Education - EasyPost

,,

48

Nolan Huysmans