Pays de la Loire Tour stage 2: Ethan Vernon snaps up a second straight bunch sprint win
Briton boosts his overall lead in four-day race after two successive victories
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Ethan Vernon (NSN) has made it two out of two in the Pays de la Loire Tour, following up his stage 1 win with a second bunch victory.
Second in the mass dash for the line in the coastal town of Les Sables-d'Olonne was Uno-X Mobility fastman Erlend Blikra, repeating his runner's up spot of stage 1, whilst Sam Bennett (Pinarello-Q36.5) claimed his first podium spot of the year in third.
Vernon remains leader of the overall classification as the race now moves away from the flatlands and into much hillier terrain for the last two days of the four-day event.Article continues below
The opening kilometres of stage 2 passed off uneventfully, with the peloton staying together as they headed towards the only categorised climbs of the day, the Apremont-L'Epine (Km 53) and Saint-Julien-des-Landes (Km 67), both fairly straightforward Cat.3 ascents.
At the end of a brisk first hour a four-rider move emerged with around 110 kilometres left to race, containing Martin Marcellusi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber), Javier Ibañez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Similien Hamon (CIC Pro Cycling Academy), and Simon Guglielmi (St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93). The quartet made it up to the two minute mark before the sprinters' teams began reacting.
Guglielmi and Marcellussi sat up as the first of two local laps began, whilst Hamon, not content with just taking a provisional lead in the mountains ranking opted to push on with Ibañez. Euskatel-Euskadi, meanwhile, began driving in the peloton, although when NSN, racing for stage 1 winner Ethan Vernon and Uno-X Mobility took over at the front, things looked much less promising for the lead duo.
Not even a series of crashes could stop the peloton from honing in on the two breakaways and with 16 kilometres Hamon and Ibañez were caught. Clément Davy (Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur), making full use of his time trial skills, carved open a gap for a couple of kilometres but it was to no avail. Vernon and Erlend Blikra, already a winner of a Tour of Oman stage earlier this year, were determined to battle it out for a sprint, and after Vernon launched his move early in the final kilometre, the Briton took it all the way to the line for a second straight day.
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Results
Stage 2 : La Garnache-Les Sables-d'Olonne (153.6km)
Position
Rider
Team
Time
1
Ethan Vernon
NSN Cycling Team
3:23:49
2
Erlend Blikra
Uno-X Mobility
,,
3
Sam Bennett
Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
,,
4
Jason Tesson
TotalEnergies
,,
5
Enrico Zanoncello
Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
,,
6
Gianluca Pollefliet
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
,,
7
Manuel Peñalver
Team Polti VisitMalta
,,
8
Corbin Strong
NSN Cycling Team
,,
9
Joes Oosterlinck
Van Rysel Roubaix
,,
10
Mathias Sanlaville
CIC Pro Cycling Academy
,,
11
Clément Venturini
Unibet Rose Rockets
,,
12
Marco Manenti
Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
,,
13
Sergi Darder
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
,,
14
Xabier Berasategi
Euskaltel - Euskadi
,,
15
Jérémy Lecroq
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
,,
16
Stian Fredheim
Uno-X Mobility
,,
17
Noah Hobbs
EF Education - EasyPost
,,
18
Bryan Coquard
Cofidis
,,
19
Alexander Konijn
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
,,
20
Mathis Le Berre
TotalEnergies
,,
21
Filippo Magli
Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
,,
22
Eduard Prades
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
,,
23
Paul Hennequin
Euskaltel - Euskadi
,,
24
Lander Loockx
Van Rysel Roubaix
,,
25
Killian Théot
Unibet Rose Rockets
,,
26
Joppe Heremans
Van Rysel Roubaix
,,
27
Romain Cardis
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
,,
28
Filippo Ridolfo
Team Novo Nordisk
,,
29
Alexandre Delettre
TotalEnergies
,,
30
Tom Mainguenaud
Nice Métropole Côte d'Azur
,,
31
Pierre Gautherat
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
,,
32
Tom Donnenwirth
Groupama - FDJ United
,,
33
Dario Igor Belletta
Team Polti VisitMalta
,,
34
Gorka Sorarrain
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
,,
35
Lorenzo Conforti
Bardiani CSF 7 Saber
,,
36
Paul Penhoët
Groupama - FDJ United
,,
37
Senne Thonnon
Team Flanders - Baloise
,,
38
Léandre Lozouet
CIC Pro Cycling Academy
,,
39
Louis Hardouin
Van Rysel Roubaix
,,
40
Axel van der Tuuk
Euskaltel - Euskadi
,,
41
Antoine L'Hote
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
,,
42
Mirco Maestri
Team Polti VisitMalta
,,
43
Davide Bais
Team Polti VisitMalta
,,
44
Siebe Deweirdt
Team Flanders - Baloise
,,
45
Lucas Bénéteau
St Michel - Preference Home - Auber93
,,
46
Noa Isidore
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
,,
47
Miguel Ángel Marín
EF Education - EasyPost
,,
48
Nolan Huysmans