Arctic Race of Norway stage 2: Alexander Kristoff takes home victory from punchy sprint finish

The Norwegian rider opened up several bike lengths in long sprint ahead of Van Ashbroeck and Feldmann, taking his 98th career victory

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) secured the victory in a crash-marred bunch sprint on stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway.

The Norwegian sprinter led the race through the final right-hand corner in the last few hundred metres, and sprinted off the front of the field, opening a gap and crossing the line with a commanding win ahead of runner-up Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) and third-placed Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Team Coop-Repsol) in Sørreisa.

