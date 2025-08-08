Arctic Race of Norway stage 2: Alexander Kristoff takes home victory from punchy sprint finish

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) secured the victory in a crash-marred bunch sprint on stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway.

The Norwegian sprinter led the race through the final right-hand corner in the last few hundred metres, and sprinted off the front of the field, opening a gap and crossing the line with a commanding win ahead of runner-up Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech) and third-placed Karsten Larsen Feldmann (Team Coop-Repsol) in Sørreisa.

The previous day's stage winner, Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), finished safely in the field and continues to lead the overall classification as the race heads into stage 3 on Saturday.

"I did the Tour of Norway in May and was second in my hometown in [Stavanger] in the last sprint, so I came to the Arctic Race of Norway. The team didn't pick me for the Tour selection, and I was a bit disappointed, but I showed today that I still had good legs," who is set to retired from professional racing at the end of 2025.

"I'm very happy to win in my final race in Norway and proud that this is my 98th pro win. To get the win in Arctic means a lot. It's been a long time since I [last] won in February, there's been a few second places but it's not the same feeling as winning.

More to follow... !

Results

