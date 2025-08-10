Arctic Race of Norway: Corbin Strong holds off Tom Pidcock to win overall

By published

Fredrik Dversnes wins final stage around Tromsø after battle for every second between Strong and Pidcock

Fredrik Dversenes (Uno-X Mobility) won stage 4 at the Arctic Race of Norway in Tromsø as Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) secured overall victory
Fredrik Dversenes won stage 4 at the Arctic Race of Norway in Tromsø as Corbin Strong secured overall victory (Image credit: ASO/ARN / Jørgen Mo)

Fredrik Dversenes (Uno-X Mobility) grabbed his second stage win at Arctic Race of Norway, this time in Tromsø on stage 4. On his wheel in second was race leader Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech), who secured the GC victory after a tactical battle for every second with Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling).

Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana) took third in the reduced group finish. Pidcock was sixth, and finished second on GC, 11 seconds back.

10/08/2025 â€“ Arctic Race of Norway 2025 â€“ Ã‰tape 4 - TromsÃ¸ / TromsÃ¸ (135,3 km) -

Israel-Premier Tech chased the early attack to defend Corbin Strong's race lead (Image credit: ASO/Aurélien Vialatte)

The fourth and final day of racing at the Arctic Race of Norway featured started at sea level in Tromsø with a 16.1km circuit completed eight times for 135.3km. Eight laps meant eight ascents of the Prestvannet summit (1.2km at 6.8%) plus other rolling terrains to add up to 2,100 metres of elevation gain.

Attacks and counter-attacks seemed to be the game plan for many teams, and nothing stuck until 110km to go with eight going clear - Davide Ballerini (XDS Astana), Jonas Geens (Flanders-Baloise), Bjorn Koerdt (Picnic-PostNL), Asbjørn Hellemose (Jayco AlUla), Ånde Holter (Uno-X Mobility), Diego Uriarte (Equipo Kern Pharma), Mattéo Vercher (TotalEnergies) and Ulrik Tvedt (Lillehammer CK Continental Team).

With 66km to go, the breakaway held a 1:25 gap, but the Q36.5 and Israel-Premier Tech teams began to push the peloton to reduce that time. With under 50km to race, that gap had been cut in half, and another 10km on there was no more breakaway.

As the regrouped riders charged into the final two circuits, the peloton was shredded. Pidcock moved to the front and attacked with Strong for bonus seconds at the top of the Prestvannet summit, the British rider taking one second from the New Zealander so that only five seconds separated the pair, with ten, six and four seconds awarded at the finish line.

10/08/2025 â€“ Arctic Race of Norway 2025 â€“ Ã‰tape 4 - TromsÃ¸ / TromsÃ¸ (135,3 km) -

The racing around Tromsø was fast and furious (Image credit: ASO/Aurélien Vialatte)

Looking for a stage win, Hugo de la Calle (Burgos Burpellet BH) made an acceleration with 24km to go, followed by Stefano Oldani (Cofidis) and the duo gaining 10 seconds. They only grabbed a few more seconds but started the final 16.1km circuit with a lead of 16 seconds.

Across the final ascent of Prestvannet summit, the breakaway faded and it was full-on racing for the final 13 kilometres.

Marcel Camprubí of Q36.5 Pro took a flyer, with a reduced group of about 25 riders in pursuit, including Strong and Pidcock.

Other attacks in the final five kilometres went nowhere and so the final sprint would decide the overall race winner.

Strong proved he was strongest of the week with his second-place finish in the spring behind Dversenes. Pidcock was further back and out of the bonus seconds and so failed to snatch overall victory from Strong.

Peloton rides. hilly 16.1km circuit on stage 4

Peloton rides. hilly 16.1km circuit on stage 4 (Image credit: Arctic Race of Norway / Jørgen Mo)

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews