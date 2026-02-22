Tour du Rwanda: Itamar Einhorn scores opening stage victory

NSN rider takes the win ahead of Hodei Muñoz and Mewael Girmay

Itamar Einhorn wins the opening stage of the 2026 Tour du Rwanda
Itamar Einhorn celebrates victory on stage 1 (Image credit: Tour du Rwanda)
Itamar Einhorn (NSN Development Team) scored the opening stage win and the first race lead of the Tour du Rwanda, speeding to victory in a mass sprint finish in Rwamagana.

The Israeli rider came out on top at the end of the 173.6km stage, beating 19-year-old Spaniard Hodei Muñoz (Soudal-QuickStep Development Team) and Eritrean racer Mewael Girmay (Istanbul Team).

The win is the 10th of Einhorn's career, a tally which also includes two stage wins in Rwanda in 2024. He now leads the race by four seconds from Muñoz heading into stage 2, a 134.6km run from Nyamata to Huye.

In the end, the breakaway duo were caught inside the final 2km, and it was NSN who delivered Einhorn to victory, his first since the Tour de Taiwan last March. He now leads the GC by four seconds from Muñoz, while Henrique da Silva Avancini (Localiza Meoo-Swift) is third, also four seconds down.

"Now I'm already looking forward to helping the team with our GC ambitions – and, of course, to trying for more sprint victories when the opportunities come."

