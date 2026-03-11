'There's only one winner' - Big name Tirreno-Adriatico sprinters left empty handed as Decathlon-CMA CGM celebrate again

A host of sprinters with bigger reputations couldn't beat Tobias Lund Andresen on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The many big-name sprinters at Tirreno-Adriatico were left disappointed after Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM) won the stage 3 sprint in Magliano de' Masri.

There are only two expected sprint stages in this year's race, and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), and Sam Wellsford (Ineos Grenadiers) could only watch as Lund Andresen celebrated ahead of them.

The Dane and Decathlon-CMA CGM had dominated the leadout and sprint. Milan was isolated and so opened the sprint early, only to fade on the rising road to the line, leading out Lund Andresen.

Article continues below

Lund Andresen was signed as Olav Kooij's understudy for the big sprints, but with the Dutchman out with injury, the Dane has stepped up. He won a stage at the Tour Down Under, the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, was sixth at Omloop Nieuwsblad, and then seventh at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

As the Decathlon riders celebrated together, Jonathan Milan climbed off his bike and sat on a curb, opening his arms in disappointment, as he tried to understand why his sprint misfired so badly.

He quietly refused any interviews and quickly headed to his team bus for what was surely an interesting Lidl-Trek sprint debrief.

Milan and everyone in the Tirreno-Adriatico peloton suffered in the cold and rain during the 221km stage. There was no breakaway for much of the stage, and so the peloton rolled along together.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It was just boring. I had an average heart rate of 103 today, which says it all. That we can finish it is fantastic. Tobias continues to amaze me in a positive way," Oliver Naesen said of Lund Andresen, as only Decathlon-CMA CGM celebrated and celebrated in the cold.

De Lie finished second in the sprint and could at least see his glass half full after a series of disappointments so far this season.

"There's only one winner, so it's not easy," said the Belgian.

"Sometimes you have to stay positive without winning, otherwise life is boring. Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. And today I learned that the strongest won. That's not so bad."

Fellow Belgian fastman Jasper Philipsen could only agree after suffering in the cold.

"Because of the bad weather and after five hours of racing, I didn't generate much power," he said.

"It was all about trying to stay warm. It was a long, cold day on the bike and a very hectic final. I felt like no one really had a super sprint, so we can be happy."

Thursday's 213km fourth stage heads from Tagliacozzo to Martinsicuro on the Adriatic coast. The final 10km are flat, and the finish overlooks the sea, but a series of high climbs in the central Apennines and three shorter hills in the final 50km suit a strong breakaway.

The likes of Matheu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) may try to infiltrate the break of the day as they build their form for Milan-San Remo and the Classics with a day of hard racing.

Sunday's final stage is perhaps the sprinter's only real chance of a shot at victory.

"It's the day before my birthday. We'll see," De Lie said with optimism.