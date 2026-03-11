'There's only one winner' - Big name Tirreno-Adriatico sprinters left empty handed as Decathlon-CMA CGM celebrate again

Milan, Magnier, De Lie and Philipsen left disappointed after long ride south in the cold and rain

MAGLIANO DE&amp;apos; MARSI, ITALY - MARCH 11: (L-R) Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step, Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Intermarché, stage winner Tobias Lund Andresen of Denmark and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech sprint at finish line during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 3 a 221km stage from Cortona to Magliano de&amp;apos; Marsi 332m / #UCIWT / on March 11, 2026 in Magliano de&amp;apos; Marsi, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
A host of sprinters with bigger reputations couldn't beat Tobias Lund Andresen on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

The many big-name sprinters at Tirreno-Adriatico were left disappointed after Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon-CMA CGM) won the stage 3 sprint in Magliano de' Masri.

There are only two expected sprint stages in this year's race, and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), and Sam Wellsford (Ineos Grenadiers) could only watch as Lund Andresen celebrated ahead of them.

