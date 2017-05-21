Brochner claims An Post Rás opener
Bakker, Kasperkiewicz out-sprinted from breakaway
Stage 1: Dublin Castle - Longford
Danish rider Nicolai Brøchner (Riwal Platform) secured a hard fought opening stage victory on this year's An Post Rás, narrowly leading a breakaway of three riders over the finish line in Longford town.
Bakker (Delta Cycling Rotterdam) finished in second place, with An Post Chain Reaction's Polish sprinter Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz taking third, just ahead of Thomas Rostollan (Armee de Terre).
Kasperkiewicz sparked the breakaway 40km into the 143km opening stage, and was followed by Rostollan and Bakker. Alexandre Blain (Britain Madison Genesis), Brøchner and Ireland's Chris Glinchey (Cycling Ulster) made it six, and built up a lead of two minutes on the bunch, despite losing Blain and Glinchey losing touch after the first hour.
The remaining four held off the chasing peloton by 16 seconds, and Rostollan jumped first in the finale, only to be trounced by Nielsen.
"It's an amazing feeling. I worked hard to stay in the break and thankfully I had enough in my legs to just about make it to the line ahead of the others. It was a really enjoyable stage and I can't wait for tomorrow already," Brøchner said.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|3:16:49
|2
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Thómas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|5
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:16
|6
|Robert McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|7
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|8
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|9
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|10
|Matteo Cigala (Ita) Cork Aqua Blue Sport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|3:16:34
|2
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:09
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Ireland An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Thómas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:00:15
|5
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:00:23
|6
|Chris McGlinchey (Irl) Cycling Ulster
|0:00:28
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:31
|8
|Robert McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|9
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
|10
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
