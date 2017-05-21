Trending

Brochner claims An Post Rás opener

Bakker, Kasperkiewicz out-sprinted from breakaway

Nicolai Nielsen (Riwal) wins the An Post Ras opener

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (An Post Chain Reaction)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Matteo Cigala (Team Aqua Blue Sport Academy)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
The yellow jersey leader Nicolai Nielsen (Riwal Platform)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
The classification leaders after stage 1

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Cam Meyer (Australian National Team) riding in the peloton

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Thomas Rostollan (Armée de Terre) leading the breakaway

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Nicolai Nielsen (Riwal) wins the An Post Ras opener

(Image credit: Inphoto)

Danish rider Nicolai Brøchner (Riwal Platform) secured a hard fought opening stage victory on this year's An Post Rás, narrowly leading a breakaway of three riders over the finish line in Longford town.

Bakker (Delta Cycling Rotterdam) finished in second place, with An Post Chain Reaction's Polish sprinter Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz taking third, just ahead of Thomas Rostollan (Armee de Terre).

Kasperkiewicz sparked the breakaway 40km into the 143km opening stage, and was followed by Rostollan and Bakker. Alexandre Blain (Britain Madison Genesis), Brøchner and Ireland's Chris Glinchey (Cycling Ulster) made it six, and built up a lead of two minutes on the bunch, despite losing Blain and Glinchey losing touch after the first hour.

The remaining four held off the chasing peloton by 16 seconds, and Rostollan jumped first in the finale, only to be trounced by Nielsen.

"It's an amazing feeling. I worked hard to stay in the break and thankfully I had enough in my legs to just about make it to the line ahead of the others. It was a really enjoyable stage and I can't wait for tomorrow already," Brøchner said.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling3:16:49
2Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
4Thómas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
5Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:16
6Robert McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
7Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
8Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
9Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
10Matteo Cigala (Ita) Cork Aqua Blue Sport

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling3:16:34
2Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:00:09
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Ireland An Post Chain Reaction
4Thómas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre0:00:15
5Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:00:23
6Chris McGlinchey (Irl) Cycling Ulster0:00:28
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:31
8Robert McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
9Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Belgian National Team
10Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam

 

 

