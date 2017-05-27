An Post Ras: Meijers wins stage 7
Gullen retains race lead
Stage 7: Donegal - Ardee
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|3:32:15
|2
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|3
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:00:05
|4
|Darragh O'mahony (Irl) Ireland
|5
|Tilen Finkšt (Slo) Rog - Ljubljana
|0:00:07
|6
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:52
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|8
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
|9
|Richard Maes (Irl)
|10
|Žiga Jerman (Slo) Rog - Ljubljana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|24:00:24
|2
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:01:05
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|0:02:35
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:32
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:34
|7
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:49
|8
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:10
|9
|Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:07:13
|10
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:07:32
