An Post Ras: Meijers wins stage 7

Gullen retains race lead

Daan Meijers wins stage 7 of the An Post Ras.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam3:32:15
2Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
3Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction0:00:05
4Darragh O'mahony (Irl) Ireland
5Tilen Finkšt (Slo) Rog - Ljubljana0:00:07
6Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:52
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
8Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Belgium
9Richard Maes (Irl)
10Žiga Jerman (Slo) Rog - Ljubljana

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor24:00:24
2Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:01:05
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia0:02:35
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:04:26
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:32
6Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:34
7Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:49
8Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:10
9Michael O'loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins0:07:13
10Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:07:32

