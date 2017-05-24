Trending

An Post Ras: Teggart sprints to stage win

Bakker moves into race lead

Image 1 of 2

Matthew Teggart takes victory on stage 3 of the An Post Ras

Matthew Teggart takes victory on stage 3 of the An Post Ras
(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 2 of 2

Dennis Bakker moved into the race lead

Dennis Bakker moved into the race lead
(Image credit: Inphoto)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction3:06:08
2Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
3Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
4Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
5Jonas Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
6Philip Lavery (Irl) Panduit
7Darragh O’Mahony (Irl) National Team
8Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
9Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
10Sean McKenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam9:35:47
2Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre0:00:02
3Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
4Darragh O’Mahony (Irl) National Team
5Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
6Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
7Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
8Jonas Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
9Philip Lavery (Irl) Panduit
10Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction

Latest on Cyclingnews