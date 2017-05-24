An Post Ras: Teggart sprints to stage win
Bakker moves into race lead
Stage 3: Newport - Bundoran
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|3:06:08
|2
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|3
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|4
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|5
|Jonas Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|6
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Panduit
|7
|Darragh O’Mahony (Irl) National Team
|8
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|9
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|10
|Sean McKenna (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|9:35:47
|2
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:00:02
|3
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Darragh O’Mahony (Irl) National Team
|5
|Ian Bibby (GBr) JLT Condor
|6
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|7
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|8
|Jonas Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|9
|Philip Lavery (Irl) Panduit
|10
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
