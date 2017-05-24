An Post Ras: Storer victorious in Buncrana on stage 4
Teggart takes over leader's jersey after top 10 finish
Stage 4: Bundoran - Buncrana
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Cycling Australia
|3:18:49
|2
|Jake Silter (USA) CCB Velotooler
|0:01:23
|3
|Morgan Kneiskey (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:01:26
|4
|Matt Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|5
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Platform
|6
|Dan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling
|7
|Joe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
|8
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) ROG Ljubijana
|9
|Mark Downey (Irl) Irish National team
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Cycling Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|12:56:24
|2
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|3
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|4
|Jonas Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|7
|Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) ROG Ljubljana
|0:00:19
|8
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:01:02
|9
|Daire Feeley (Irl) Team iTap
|10
|Elliott Porter (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy