An Post Ras: Storer victorious in Buncrana on stage 4

Teggart takes over leader's jersey after top 10 finish

Image 1 of 2

Matt Teggart put himself into the race lead with another strong finish

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 2 of 2

Michael Storer soloed to victory on stage 4 of the 2017 An Post Ras

(Image credit: Inphoto)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Cycling Australia3:18:49
2Jake Silter (USA) CCB Velotooler0:01:23
3Morgan Kneiskey (Fra) Armee de Terre0:01:26
4Matt Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
5Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Platform
6Dan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling
7Joe Evans (GBr) Madison Genesis
8Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) ROG Ljubijana
9Mark Downey (Irl) Irish National team
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Cycling Australia

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction12:56:24
2Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
3Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
4Jonas Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
7Ziga Rucigaj (Slo) ROG Ljubljana0:00:19
8Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre0:01:02
9Daire Feeley (Irl) Team iTap
10Elliott Porter (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team

