Gough wins An Post Ras stage to Dungloe
Meyer out-sprinted, Gullen keeps race lead
Stage 5: Buncrana - Dungloe
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction
|4:11:20
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|3
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:01
|4
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:00:06
|5
|Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:06
|6
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:01:11
|7
|Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|0:04:38
|8
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|9
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre
|10
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|17:07:50
|2
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:01:05
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|0:02:35
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|0:04:32
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:05:34
|7
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:05:49
|8
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:07:10
|9
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:07:13
|10
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:08:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy