Gough wins An Post Ras stage to Dungloe

Meyer out-sprinted, Gullen keeps race lead

Image 1 of 11

Regan Gough (An Post Chain Reaction)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 2 of 11

Best young rider, Michael O'Loughlin (Team Wiggins)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 3 of 11

Michael Storer (Australia) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 4 of 11

Michael Storer (Australia) in the KOM jersey during the stage

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 5 of 11

Regan Gough riding in the breakaway

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 6 of 11

The classification leaders on the podium

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 7 of 11

Cameron Meyer (Australia)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 8 of 11

Dennis Bakker keeps the points jersey

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 9 of 11

Cameron Meyer (Australia) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 10 of 11

Regan Gough (An Post Chain Reaction)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Image 11 of 11

Race leader James Gullen (JLT Condor)

(Image credit: Inphoto)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Regan Gough (NZl) An Post Chain Reaction4:11:20
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
3Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:00:01
4James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor0:00:06
5Edward Laverack (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:06
6Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:01:11
7Robert-Jon McCarthy (Irl) JLT Condor0:04:38
8Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
9Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre
10Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor17:07:50
2Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:01:05
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia0:02:35
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling0:04:32
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre0:05:34
7Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre0:05:49
8Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre0:07:10
9Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins0:07:13
10Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:08:30

