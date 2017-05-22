An Post Ras: Van Schip solos to stage 2 win
Brochner keeps race lead
Stage 2: Longford - Newport
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|3:12:49
|2
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:07
|3
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|4
|Matteo Cigala (Ita) Aqua Blue Sport
|5
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
|6
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|7
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|8
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
|9
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|10
|Richard Maes (Irl) Kerry Killarney
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|6:29:30
|2
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:09
|3
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|4
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre
|0:00:15
|5
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis
|0:00:23
|6
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:00:24
|7
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Cycling Ulster
|0:00:28
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:00:31
|9
|Matteo Cigala (Ita) Aqua Blue Sport
|10
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy