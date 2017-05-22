Trending

An Post Ras: Van Schip solos to stage 2 win

Brochner keeps race lead

Jan Van Schip (Delta Cycling Rotterdam)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Jan Van Schip (Delta Cycling Rotterdam)

(Image credit: Inphoto)
Nicolai Brøchner (Riwal) kept the race lead

(Image credit: Inphoto)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam3:12:49
2Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:07
3Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
4Matteo Cigala (Ita) Aqua Blue Sport
5Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team Wiggins
6Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
7Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
8Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor
9Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
10Richard Maes (Irl) Kerry Killarney

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team6:29:30
2Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:00:09
3Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
4Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armee de Terre0:00:15
5Alexandre Blain (Fra) Madison Genesis0:00:23
6Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:00:24
7Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) Cycling Ulster0:00:28
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:00:31
9Matteo Cigala (Ita) Aqua Blue Sport
10Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Irl) JLT Condor

