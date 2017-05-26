Trending

An Post Ras: Yssaad wins in Donegal

Gullen one stage closer to overall victory

Image 1 of 5

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre) sprints to victory

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre) sprints to victory
(Image credit: An Post Ras)
Image 2 of 5

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre) wins stage 6 of the An Post Ras

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre) wins stage 6 of the An Post Ras
(Image credit: An Post Ras)
Image 3 of 5

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre)

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre)
(Image credit: An Post Ras)
Image 4 of 5

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre)

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre)
(Image credit: An Post Ras)
Image 5 of 5

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre) wins the stage

Yannis Yssaad (Armee de Terre) wins the stage
(Image credit: An Post Ras)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre3:19:21
2Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
3Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
4Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
5Stephan Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
7Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
8Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
9Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
10Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor20:27:11
2Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:01:05
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia National Team0:02:35
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling0:04:32
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
6Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre0:05:34
7Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre0:05:49
8Thómas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre0:07:10
9Michael O’Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins0:07:13
10Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:08:30

Latest on Cyclingnews