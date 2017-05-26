An Post Ras: Yssaad wins in Donegal
Gullen one stage closer to overall victory
Stage 6: Dungloe - Donegal
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|3:19:21
|2
|Nicolai Brøchner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|3
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|4
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|5
|Stephan Poulhies (Fra) Armee de Terre
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia
|7
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|8
|Mark Downey (Irl) Ireland
|9
|Mitchell Mulhern (Aus) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|10
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Bike Channel Canyon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|20:27:11
|2
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:01:05
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Australia National Team
|0:02:35
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling
|0:04:32
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:05:34
|7
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:05:49
|8
|Thómas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:07:10
|9
|Michael O’Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:07:13
|10
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:08:30
