Gullen wins An Post Ras

Kasperkiewicz claims final stage

Image 1 of 10

Sam Jenner (Australia)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 2 of 10

The team classification was on by Delta

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 3 of 10

James Gullen celebrates the overall victory at the An Post Ras.

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 4 of 10

James Gullen kisses the trophy

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 5 of 10

The JLT-Condor team look after James Gullen

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 6 of 10

Jerome Mainard (Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 7 of 10

Cam Meyer (Australia)

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 8 of 10

The final podium and classification winners

(Image credit: INPHO)
Image 9 of 10

James Gullen on the final stage of the An Post Ras

(Image credit: Inpho Photography)
Image 10 of 10

Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz wins the final stage of the An Post Ras.

(Image credit: INPHO)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction2:47:09
2Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
3Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
4Mark Dowling (Irl)
5Michael Storer (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:02
6Gerben Thijssen (Bel)0:00:23
7Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
8Sasha Weemaes (Bel)
9Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
10Mark Downey (Irl)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor26:47:56
2Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:01:05
3Cameron Meyer (Aus)0:02:35
4Vinther Troels (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team0:04:26
5Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:04:32
6Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:05:34
7Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre0:07:10
8Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins0:07:13
9Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction0:09:16
10Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team

 

