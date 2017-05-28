Gullen wins An Post Ras
Kasperkiewicz claims final stage
Stage 8: Ardee - Skerries
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) An Post Chain Reaction
|2:47:09
|2
|Samuel Jenner (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|4
|Mark Dowling (Irl)
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:02
|6
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel)
|0:00:23
|7
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|8
|Sasha Weemaes (Bel)
|9
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|10
|Mark Downey (Irl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gullen (GBr) JLT Condor
|26:47:56
|2
|Ike Groen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:01:05
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus)
|0:02:35
|4
|Vinther Troels (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|5
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:04:32
|6
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:05:34
|7
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Equipe Cycliste Armée de Terre
|0:07:10
|8
|Michael O'Loughlin (Irl) Team Wiggins
|0:07:13
|9
|Matthew Teggart (Irl) An Post Chain Reaction
|0:09:16
|10
|Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
