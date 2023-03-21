Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 2 at Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Getty Images) Lorena Wiebes wins stage 1 at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Stage 4: Dominant Demi Vollering wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas queen stage and overall



On the 12km finishing climb of Lagunas de Neila the Women's WorldTour leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx) dropped all her rivals and delivered a dominant victory on the queen stage, which also sealed the overall race win.



Stage 3: Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory

Lorena Wiebes bounced back from the previous stage's relegation to once again cross the line first, taking the uphill sprint in Aranda de Duero after late catch of the breakaway.

Stage 2: Vollering declared winner after Wiebes relegated

SD Worx crossed the finish line in first and second on a wind-swept stage into Lerma, with Lorena Wiebes raising her arms in the air in triumph and Vollering crossing the line just behind her. However, race officials later relegated Wiebes for irregular sprinting, giving Vollering the stage win. Chloé Dygert moved up from third to second on the podium.

Stage 1: Lorena Wiebes fastest in bunch sprint

The opening stage was always going to be one for the faster finishers. Lorena Wiebes, who returns to racing after a one-month break, proved to be the fastest, winning the group sprint and taking the first leader's jersey.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will host its eighth edition from May 18-21, 2023 for the top women's teams. The race is part of the Women's WorldTour for the third year in a row, having started as a national level race in 2015, and jumping up to ProSeries status before joining the WorldTour in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 route will finish again with a big day of climbing including the tough summit finish at Lagunas de Neila.

Juliette Labous (Team DSM) won the overall title on the final day of racing in 2022.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage all four days, and check in after each stage for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas route

The full details of the route include two hilly stages, one stage for the sprinters and the grand finale to the top of Lagunas de Neila.

The race will be approximately 470 kilometres long over four stages, and begins in Quintanaortuño on May 18 and ends atop the Lagunas de Neila climb on May 21.

Vuelta a Burgos 2023 - Contenders

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) lines up as the overwhelming favourite after finishing second overall at both La Vuelta Femenina and Itzulia Women.

Juliette Labous (Team DSM) returns as the defending champion. The Frenchwoman started the final day 15 seconds off the overall lead but then was the strongest of a breakaway that entered onto the slopes of the Lagunas de Neila. Although Vollering caught her and won the stage, Labous held on to finish second on the day and secured the overall title.

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig hasn't raced since the Ardennes Classics and will line up as the main contender for FDJ-SUEZ.

The undulating terrain and finishing ascent of the Vuelta a Burgos are well-suited to a versatile rider like Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ).

There are also a series of sprinters out to play for stage wins, including Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), and Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ).

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time 18 May, 2023 Stage 1: Quintanaortuño - Medina de Pomor, 115km TBA TBA 19 May, 2023 Stage 2: Sotresgudo - Lerma, 119km TBA TBA 20 May, 2023 Stage 3: Calereuga - Aranda de Duero, 112km TBA TBA 21 May, 2023 Stage 4: Tordómar - Lagunas de Neila, 121km TBA TBA

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas teams