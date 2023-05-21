Dominant Vollering wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas queen stage and overall

By Lukas Knöfler
published

Dutchwoman dominant at Lagunas de Neila to take SD Worx's 24th and 25th wins of 2023

LAGUNAS DE NEILA SPAIN MAY 21 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Pink UCI Womens WorldTour Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner competes during the 8th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2023 Stage 4 a 1215km stage from Tordmar to Lagunas de Neila 1867m UCIWWT on May 21 2023 in Lagunas de Neila Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
(Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) dominated the closing queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas at Lagunas de Neila to seal overall victory at the four-day race.

On the 12km finishing climb, the Women's WorldTour leader dropped her last companion Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) with 8km to go after attacking a kilometre earlier. She continued on her own to the top, stretching her lead pedal stroke by pedal stroke, winning the stage and the race overall.

Van Anrooij was caught by the following group on the last 2km before Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) went clear on the final kilometre to take second place on the stage, 1:35 behind Vollering.

Magnaldi's teammate Silvia Persico finished third three seconds later, Van Anrooij pipped Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) to the line for fourth place. With that, Van Anrooij finishes second overall just ahead of Moolman-Pasio.

"It was a really good job from the team again. They were riding in front the whole day and emptied themselves until the climb here, I am really happy with them," Vollering said after the finish.

"Marlen [Reusser] led me into the climb, and when she said, 'I'm done', I thought, 'okay, then I just go!' If you can create a gap, you need to keep it, of course, but I wanted to do it on my own steady pace. I also wanted to see how hard I could go. It's good to gain confidence from this for the future, for the Tour de France."

More to come...

Results

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

