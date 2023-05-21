Dominant Vollering wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas queen stage and overall
Dutchwoman dominant at Lagunas de Neila to take SD Worx's 24th and 25th wins of 2023
Demi Vollering (SD Worx) dominated the closing queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas at Lagunas de Neila to seal overall victory at the four-day race.
On the 12km finishing climb, the Women's WorldTour leader dropped her last companion Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) with 8km to go after attacking a kilometre earlier. She continued on her own to the top, stretching her lead pedal stroke by pedal stroke, winning the stage and the race overall.
Van Anrooij was caught by the following group on the last 2km before Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) went clear on the final kilometre to take second place on the stage, 1:35 behind Vollering.
Magnaldi's teammate Silvia Persico finished third three seconds later, Van Anrooij pipped Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) to the line for fourth place. With that, Van Anrooij finishes second overall just ahead of Moolman-Pasio.
"It was a really good job from the team again. They were riding in front the whole day and emptied themselves until the climb here, I am really happy with them," Vollering said after the finish.
"Marlen [Reusser] led me into the climb, and when she said, 'I'm done', I thought, 'okay, then I just go!' If you can create a gap, you need to keep it, of course, but I wanted to do it on my own steady pace. I also wanted to see how hard I could go. It's good to gain confidence from this for the future, for the Tour de France."
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 live: Breakaway battle to win classics-style stage in LombardiaRubio, Mollema, McNulty, Healy fight for the win on 195km road to Bergamo
-
Merlier takes final stage as Grégoire wins 4 Jours de DunkerqueBelgian champion outsprints Blikra and Bol on final stage
-
Danny van Poppel wins Rund um KölnDutchman outsprints Menten and De Buyst from a reduced group
-
Dominant Vollering wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas queen stage and overallDutchwoman dominant at Lagunas de Neila to take SD Worx's 24th and 25th wins of 2023