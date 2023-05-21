Dominant Vollering wins Vuelta a Burgos Feminas queen stage and overall

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx) in in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton passing through a forest landscape (Image credit: Getty Images) (L-R) Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis), Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal), Claire Steels (Israel-Premier Tech), Soraya Paladin (Canyon-SRAM Racing Team) and Ane Santesteban (Team Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) dominated the closing queen stage of the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas at Lagunas de Neila to seal overall victory at the four-day race.

On the 12km finishing climb, the Women's WorldTour leader dropped her last companion Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) with 8km to go after attacking a kilometre earlier. She continued on her own to the top, stretching her lead pedal stroke by pedal stroke, winning the stage and the race overall.

Van Anrooij was caught by the following group on the last 2km before Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) went clear on the final kilometre to take second place on the stage, 1:35 behind Vollering.

Magnaldi's teammate Silvia Persico finished third three seconds later, Van Anrooij pipped Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) to the line for fourth place. With that, Van Anrooij finishes second overall just ahead of Moolman-Pasio.

"It was a really good job from the team again. They were riding in front the whole day and emptied themselves until the climb here, I am really happy with them," Vollering said after the finish.

"Marlen [Reusser] led me into the climb, and when she said, 'I'm done', I thought, 'okay, then I just go!' If you can create a gap, you need to keep it, of course, but I wanted to do it on my own steady pace. I also wanted to see how hard I could go. It's good to gain confidence from this for the future, for the Tour de France."

