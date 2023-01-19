Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Volta a Catalunya 2023 overview
DateMarch 20-26, 2023
Distance1194 kilometres
Start locationSant Feliu de Guíxols
Finish locationBarcelona
CategoryMen's WorldTour
Previous edition2022 Volta a Catalunya
Overall winnerPrimož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
Points classification winnerPrimož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
Mountains classification winnerRemco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
Best young riderRemco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
Best teamUAE Team Emirates

Volta a Catalunya 2023 results

Image 1 of 7
Primoz Roglic
Primoz Roglic wins Volta a Catalunya(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 1: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) captured the stage 1 win of the Volta a Catalunya in an uphill sprint against rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). Behind, Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured third while Maxime Van Gils (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) completed the top five.

Stage 2: Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) claimed victory at the top of the 15km Vallter climb on stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya. He outsprinted race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) across the line, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) trailing in third. Roglič remained the overall leader after his second-place finish.

Stage 3: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) charged ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya at the summit finish of La Molina. The time gained by Evenepoel moved him into a tie with the current race lead in overall time, however, Roglič got the nod for the GC lead.

Stage 4: On what is likely the only sprint stage of the race, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) turned out a perfectly-timed burst of speed to snatch the stage victory from Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), while Israel-Premier Tech's Corbin Strong led out the sprint but faded to third. Roglič was all smiles after getting through the stage with his narrow lead intact.

Stage 5: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) blasted past rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) on the final 50 metres of the mountaintop finish at Lo Port and won for a second time at Volta a Catalunya, this time on stage 5. The gap of six seconds at the line, along with a four-second bonus, pushed Roglič into a 10-second margin ahead of Evenepoel, with two stages remaining.

Stage 6: In a remarkable sprint finale, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came back from a late-race mechanical to win the bunch sprint in Molins de Rei. Inside 4km from the finish line, Groves swapped bikes with teammate Xandro Meurisse, and worked his way back up into the field to claim the stage glory. Primož Roglič maintained a 10-second overall classification lead after battling for bonus seconds against Remco Evenepoel.

Stage 7: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) held off several attacks from GC rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to survive the hilly final stage of the Volta a Catalunya in Barcelona and claim the overall win. Evenepoel won the finale stage 7 from a two-up sprint against Roglič, but it wasn't enough to surpass his rival for the overall victory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Stage 1Primož Roglič*Jetse BolBora-HansgrohePau Miquel
Stage 2Giulio CicconeGiulio CicconeUAE Team EmiratesKiko Galván
Stage 3Remco Evenepoel #Simone PetilliUAE Team EmiratesRichard Carapaz
Stage 4Kaden GrovesGuillaime MartinUAE Team EmiratesRoger Adrià
Stage 5Primož RogličPrimož RogličUAE Team EmiratesJosé Félix Parra
Stage 6Kaden GrovesRemco EvenepoelUAE Team EmiratesCarlos Verona
Stage 7Remco EvenepoelRemco EvenepoelUAE Team EmiratesRichard Carapaz

* Led GC, Points classifications start-finish

# Led Young Rider classification start-finish

Volta a Catalunya 2023 route

Organisers of the 2023 Volta a Catalunya have created a high-test route for the seven-stage WorldTour event with three tough mountain stages.

Volta a Catalunya 2023 start list

25 teams will be taking on this year's edition of the Volta a Catalunya, with all 18 WorldTour teams filling out the start list. Four Spanish second-division ProTeams have received invitations to the week-long race – Euskaltel-Euskadi, Burgos-BH, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Equipo Kern Pharma – while Scandinavian squad Uno-X take the last wildcard slot.

How to watch the Volta a Catalunya 2023

Our comprehensive How to watch the Volta a Catalunya streaming guide will give you all the information you need to know about watching the race, from timings to streaming services. You can watch the race via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Daniel Ostanek author image September 2022
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.