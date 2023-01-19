Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023
|Date
|March 20-26, 2023
|Distance
|1194 kilometres
|Start location
|Sant Feliu de Guíxols
|Finish location
|Barcelona
|Category
|Men's WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2022 Volta a Catalunya
|Overall winner
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|Points classification winner
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|Mountains classification winner
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|Best young rider
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|Best team
|UAE Team Emirates
Volta a Catalunya 2023 results
Stage 1: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) captured the stage 1 win of the Volta a Catalunya in an uphill sprint against rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep). Behind, Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) secured third while Maxime Van Gils (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) completed the top five.
Stage 2: Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) claimed victory at the top of the 15km Vallter climb on stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya. He outsprinted race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) across the line, with Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) trailing in third. Roglič remained the overall leader after his second-place finish.
Stage 3: Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) charged ahead of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) to win stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya at the summit finish of La Molina. The time gained by Evenepoel moved him into a tie with the current race lead in overall time, however, Roglič got the nod for the GC lead.
Stage 4: On what is likely the only sprint stage of the race, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) turned out a perfectly-timed burst of speed to snatch the stage victory from Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), while Israel-Premier Tech's Corbin Strong led out the sprint but faded to third. Roglič was all smiles after getting through the stage with his narrow lead intact.
Stage 5: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) blasted past rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) on the final 50 metres of the mountaintop finish at Lo Port and won for a second time at Volta a Catalunya, this time on stage 5. The gap of six seconds at the line, along with a four-second bonus, pushed Roglič into a 10-second margin ahead of Evenepoel, with two stages remaining.
Stage 6: In a remarkable sprint finale, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came back from a late-race mechanical to win the bunch sprint in Molins de Rei. Inside 4km from the finish line, Groves swapped bikes with teammate Xandro Meurisse, and worked his way back up into the field to claim the stage glory. Primož Roglič maintained a 10-second overall classification lead after battling for bonus seconds against Remco Evenepoel.
Stage 7: Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) held off several attacks from GC rival Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to survive the hilly final stage of the Volta a Catalunya in Barcelona and claim the overall win. Evenepoel won the finale stage 7 from a two-up sprint against Roglič, but it wasn't enough to surpass his rival for the overall victory.
|Stage 1
|Primož Roglič*
|Jetse Bol
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|Pau Miquel
|Stage 2
|Giulio Ciccone
|Giulio Ciccone
|UAE Team Emirates
|Kiko Galván
|Stage 3
|Remco Evenepoel #
|Simone Petilli
|UAE Team Emirates
|Richard Carapaz
|Stage 4
|Kaden Groves
|Guillaime Martin
|UAE Team Emirates
|Roger Adrià
|Stage 5
|Primož Roglič
|Primož Roglič
|UAE Team Emirates
|José Félix Parra
|Stage 6
|Kaden Groves
|Remco Evenepoel
|UAE Team Emirates
|Carlos Verona
|Stage 7
|Remco Evenepoel
|Remco Evenepoel
|UAE Team Emirates
|Richard Carapaz
* Led GC, Points classifications start-finish
# Led Young Rider classification start-finish
Volta a Catalunya 2023 route
Organisers of the 2023 Volta a Catalunya have created a high-test route for the seven-stage WorldTour event with three tough mountain stages.
Volta a Catalunya 2023 start list
25 teams will be taking on this year's edition of the Volta a Catalunya, with all 18 WorldTour teams filling out the start list. Four Spanish second-division ProTeams have received invitations to the week-long race – Euskaltel-Euskadi, Burgos-BH, Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, and Equipo Kern Pharma – while Scandinavian squad Uno-X take the last wildcard slot.
How to watch the Volta a Catalunya 2023
Our comprehensive How to watch the Volta a Catalunya streaming guide will give you all the information you need to know about watching the race, from timings to streaming services. You can watch the race via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.
