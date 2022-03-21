How to watch the Volta a Catalunya – live stream

Spring season is in full flow at the moment, with the spring Classics well underway following Milan-San Remo at the weekend. Nestled among them this week comes the Volta a Catalunya, and if you're looking for a way to watch the action this week we've put together a handy Volta a Catalunya live stream guide.

The 101st edition of the race kicks off on Monday, March 21, continuing for a week around the north-eastern Spanish region. The race will take in high mountains in the Pyrenees and several challenging hilly sprint stages before finishing with the traditional Barcelona stage in Montjuïc Park.

The start list doesn't boast Tadej Pogačar or Primož Roglič, but there are plenty of big names in Catalunya ready to do battle over seven days' of racing.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Volta a Catalunya via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

2021 winner Adam Yates isn't back to defend his title, but his team Ineos Grenadiers have put out a very strong team, including 2021 runner-up Richie Porte, Olympic champion Richard Carapaz, and Pavel Sivakov.

Tom Dumoulin, Steven Kruijswijk, and Rohan Dennis lead another strong team at Jumbo-Visma in Roglič's absence, while João Almeida, Juan Ayuso, Marc Soler, and George Bennett head up another powerful selection at UAE Team Emirates.

Other multi-headed squads include Bahrain Victorious with Jack Haig and Wout Poels, Bora-Hansgrohe with Jai Hindley and Sergio Higuita, and EF-EasyPost with Hugh Carthy and Esteban Chaves.

There are more major climbing names in contention, too, including Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech), Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo).

Top sprint names at the race which offers a couple of chances for those who can deal with the hills include Sonny Colbrelli, Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Matthews, Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco), Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates), Hugo Hofstetter (Arkéa-Samsic), and Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The map of the 2022 race (Image credit: Volta Ciclista a Catalunya Sports Association)

Live Stream

The Volta a Catalunya will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The races will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia on GCN+ and in select other territories, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

In the USA, Flobikes will air the race, with a year's subscription setting you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the spring season, with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Broadcasting options for spring racing around Europe include Rai Sport (Italy) RTBF, Sporza (Belgium) , France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), EITB (Basque Country), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Schedule