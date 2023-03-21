Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Ciccone denies Roglic, Evenepoel on Vallter 2000 summit

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Trio overtake Esteban Chavez in final kilometre, Roglic adds to race lead

Team TrekSegafredos Italian rider Giulio Ciccone C crosses the finish line first ahead of second placed Team Jumbos Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic L and third placed Team Quick Steps Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel during the 2nd stage of the 2023 Tour of Catalonia cycling race 1655 km from Mataro to Vallter on March 21 2023 Photo by Pau BARRENA AFP Photo by PAU BARRENAAFP via Getty Images
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 2 ahead of Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic (on left) and third-placed Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won a three-way sprint in the first summit finish of the 2023 Volta a Catalunya against Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Stage 1 winner Roglič remains the overall leader after his second place behind Ciccone. 

The Italian claimed the victory on the demanding 15-kilometre Vallter climb after Evenepoel launched a series of late accelerations that whittled down the lead group of favourites to just three riders.

The Belgian’s impressive pace saw Colombian National Champion Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) reeled in just 500 metres from the line. But he could not stop Ciccone from claiming his second win of the season.

More to come.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

