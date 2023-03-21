Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Ciccone denies Roglic, Evenepoel on Vallter 2000 summit
Trio overtake Esteban Chavez in final kilometre, Roglic adds to race lead
Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won a three-way sprint in the first summit finish of the 2023 Volta a Catalunya against Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).
Stage 1 winner Roglič remains the overall leader after his second place behind Ciccone.
The Italian claimed the victory on the demanding 15-kilometre Vallter climb after Evenepoel launched a series of late accelerations that whittled down the lead group of favourites to just three riders.
The Belgian’s impressive pace saw Colombian National Champion Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) reeled in just 500 metres from the line. But he could not stop Ciccone from claiming his second win of the season.
More to come.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
