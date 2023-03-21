Volta a Catalunya stage 2: Ciccone denies Roglic, Evenepoel on Vallter 2000 summit

Image 1 of 20 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 2 ahead of Jumbo-Visma's Primoz Roglic (on left) and third-placed Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) celebrates at the finish line as stage winner ahead of Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma, wearing the green leader jersey, and Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep in the yellow best young jersey on stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Trek-Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone (centre) crosses the finish line first ahead of second-placed Primož Roglič, the race leader (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Mikel Landa (far left) of Bahrain Victorious and Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma ride next to Remco Evenepoel on final climb (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Simon Carr of EF Education-Easypost was part of final group of breakaway as riders began to fall off the back with under 12.5km to race (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Race leader Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma in the green leader jersey looks relaxed on the early kilometres of stage 2 from Matar to Vallter (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Arne Marit (left) of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty and race leader Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma ride in the peloton (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers competes stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Esteban Chaves rides with EF Education-Easypost teammates on stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Breakaway (L to R) includes Ewen Costiou of Arkéa-Samsic and Simone Petilli of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Simon Carr of EF Education-Easypost leads the breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) at the start of stage 2 in Matar (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) poses for a fan photograph prior to the 165.4km stage from Matar to Vallter (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) The peloton passing through Anglès village where you can see graffiti decorating a wall (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep heads toward final climb (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Geoffrey Bouchard and AG2R Citroën Team competes stage 2 (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Egan Bernal rides behind Ineos Grenadiers teammate Geraint Thomas as final portion of stage 2 go uphill (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Headed to Valter climb in climber's jersey from stage 1 is Jetse Bol of Burgos-BH (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Simon Carr (EF Education-Easypost) on the attack (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Esteban Chaves (EF Education-Easypost) attacks just ahead of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) as race entered the final 12km (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won a three-way sprint in the first summit finish of the 2023 Volta a Catalunya against Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Stage 1 winner Roglič remains the overall leader after his second place behind Ciccone.

The Italian claimed the victory on the demanding 15-kilometre Vallter climb after Evenepoel launched a series of late accelerations that whittled down the lead group of favourites to just three riders.

The Belgian’s impressive pace saw Colombian National Champion Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) reeled in just 500 metres from the line. But he could not stop Ciccone from claiming his second win of the season.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)