Volta a Catalunya: Roglic beats Evenepoel to win stage 1 uphill dash to the line
Schelling finishes third in crash-marred final into Sant Feliu de Guíxols
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) edged out Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in an uphill sprint to claim stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.
The Slovenian produced a searing effort after hitting the front from distance, while Evenepoel closed rapidly in the final metres but had to settle for second place ahead of Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Six weeks from the start of the Giro d’Italia, the two favourites for the corsa rosa showcased their form on the opening day in Catalunya, though there are stiffer tests to come later in the week.
The hilly opening stage was animated by a break featuring Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma), Oscar Onley (Team DSM), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco Alula), while behind the peloton survived the day’s climbs intact.
The last of the escapees were swept up on the run-in, while a crash in the peloton saw a number of riders come down with 6km to go, including Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo).
Jumbo-Visma led the bunch onto the short haul to the finish line in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, where Roglič had the same turn of speed that carried him to success at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico.
More to follow…
