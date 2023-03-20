Volta a Catalunya: Roglic beats Evenepoel to win stage 1 uphill dash to the line

Image 1 of 20 Primoz Roglic beats Remco Evenepoel on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) World Champion Remco Evenepoel lines up on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing during stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Richard Carapaz, Remco Evenepoel and Geraint Thomas at the start off stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Rune Herregodts leading the breakaway on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Alessandro De Marchi in the breakaway on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Richard Carapaz in the bunch on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Oscar Onley leading the breakaway on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Jetse Bol leads the breakaway on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel takes a feed on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel sprint on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wears the green leader's jersey at stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Jetse Bol celebrates at podium as red mountain jersey after stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Steven Kruijswijk leads the peloton on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel sprinting for the win on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel finishes second on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic celebrates winning stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Christopher Hamilton injured after crashing on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wears the blue points jersey after stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel go head-to-head in a sprint on stage 1 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) edged out Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) in an uphill sprint to claim stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya in Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

The Slovenian produced a searing effort after hitting the front from distance, while Evenepoel closed rapidly in the final metres but had to settle for second place ahead of Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Six weeks from the start of the Giro d’Italia, the two favourites for the corsa rosa showcased their form on the opening day in Catalunya, though there are stiffer tests to come later in the week.

The hilly opening stage was animated by a break featuring Rune Herregodts (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma), Oscar Onley (Team DSM), Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and Alessandro De Marchi (Team Jayco Alula), while behind the peloton survived the day’s climbs intact.

The last of the escapees were swept up on the run-in, while a crash in the peloton saw a number of riders come down with 6km to go, including Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo).

Jumbo-Visma led the bunch onto the short haul to the finish line in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, where Roglič had the same turn of speed that carried him to success at the recent Tirreno-Adriatico.

