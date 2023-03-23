Volta a Catalunya stage 4: Kaden Groves steals the show in sprint showdown
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider tops Coquard in Sabadell
Australia’s Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the tumultuous bunch sprint finish on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya ahead of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).
A day-long breakaway of five was swept up close to the finish town of Sabadell, with Coquard leading out the sprint.
However, Groves timed his sprint perfectly to come past Coquard on the line and win the second Volta a Catalunya stage win of his career. Israel-Premier Tech’s Corbin Strong was third.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) remained in the lead for a fourth straight day, tied on time on GC with key rival Remco Evenepoel.
More to come.
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
