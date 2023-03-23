Volta a Catalunya stage 4: Kaden Groves steals the show in sprint showdown

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider tops Coquard in Sabadell

Image 1 of 7
SABADELL SPAIN MARCH 23 Kaden Groves of Australia and Team AlpecinDeceuninck crosses the finish line as stage winner ahead of Bryan Coquard of France and Team Cofidis during the 102nd Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2023 Stage 4 a 188km stage from Llvia to Sabadell UCIWT VoltaCatalunya102 on March 23 2023 in Sabadell Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Kaden Groves wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Australia’s Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the tumultuous bunch sprint finish on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya ahead of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

A day-long breakaway of five was swept up close to the finish town of Sabadell, with Coquard leading out the sprint.

However, Groves timed his sprint perfectly to come past Coquard on the line and win the second Volta a Catalunya stage win of his career. Israel-Premier Tech’s Corbin Strong was third.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) remained in the lead for a fourth straight day, tied on time on GC with key rival Remco Evenepoel.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews