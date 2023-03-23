Volta a Catalunya stage 4: Kaden Groves steals the show in sprint showdown

Image 1 of 7 Kaden Groves wins stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Corbin Strong, Bryan Coquard and winner Kaden Groves on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alpecin-Deceuninck on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Nans Peters (AG2R Citroen) attacks in the opening kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Cofidis pushes the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Australia’s Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won the tumultuous bunch sprint finish on stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya ahead of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

A day-long breakaway of five was swept up close to the finish town of Sabadell, with Coquard leading out the sprint.

However, Groves timed his sprint perfectly to come past Coquard on the line and win the second Volta a Catalunya stage win of his career. Israel-Premier Tech’s Corbin Strong was third.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) remained in the lead for a fourth straight day, tied on time on GC with key rival Remco Evenepoel.

More to come.

