Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021

Adam Yates led the Ineos Grenadiers sweep of the Volta a Catalunya 2021 podium, with Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.

The push started in the individual time trial, when the three Ineos riders all featured in the top 10. Then, Yates took the race lead by soloing to victory on Vallter 2000 on stage 3.

With tactical superiority, there was little challenge to Yates' lead as João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) faded from third overall to seventh on the next stage to Port Ainé.

Almeida held on to win the young riders' classification, with a resurgent Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange) winning a stage and the points and mountains classifications. Ineos of course won the teams classification.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final general classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26:16:41 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:49 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:03 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:03 6 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 00:01:04 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:05 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:20 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 00:01:32 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 00:01:35