BARCELONA SPAIN MARCH 28 Podium Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers 2nd classified Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Leader Jersey Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers 2nd classified Celebration during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 7 a 133km stage from Barcelona to Barcelona Mask Covid safety measures Flowers VoltaCatalunya100 on March 28 2021 in Barcelona Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers swept the Volta a Catalunya podium with Richie Porte, Adam Yates, and Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Adam Yates wins the Volta a Catalunya

With tactical superiority, there was little challenge to Yates' lead as João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) faded from third overall to seventh on the next stage to Port Ainé.

Almeida held on to win the young riders' classification, with a resurgent Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange) winning a stage and the points and mountains classifications. Ineos of course won the teams classification.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final general classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers26:16:41
2Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:45
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:49
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:03
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:03
6Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange00:01:04
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep00:01:05
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo00:01:20
9Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange00:01:32
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange00:01:35
