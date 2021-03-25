Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021
All the details of the 100th edition of the Catalan stage race
Adam Yates wins the Volta a Catalunya
Adam Yates led the Ineos Grenadiers sweep of the Volta a Catalunya 2021 podium, with Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas.
The push started in the individual time trial, when the three Ineos riders all featured in the top 10. Then, Yates took the race lead by soloing to victory on Vallter 2000 on stage 3.
With tactical superiority, there was little challenge to Yates' lead as João Almeida (Deceuninck-Quickstep) faded from third overall to seventh on the next stage to Port Ainé.
Almeida held on to win the young riders' classification, with a resurgent Esteban Chaves (BikeExchange) winning a stage and the points and mountains classifications. Ineos of course won the teams classification.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|26:16:41
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:45
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:49
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:03
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:03
|6
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|00:01:04
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|00:01:05
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|00:01:20
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|00:01:32
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|00:01:35
