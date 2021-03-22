Volta a Catalunya: Andreas Kron wins stage 1
By Barry Ryan
Lotto Soudal rider prevails from four-man breakaway
Stage 1: Calella - Calella
Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) won stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya after he proved the quickest of a four-man break at the finish in Calella. The neo-professional delivered a well-judged sprint to beat Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) to the line and claim the first leader’s jersey of the race.
The decisive move forged clear with 23km remaining, when Sanchez took advantage of a lack of cohesion in the reduced peloton to jump clear, and he was promptly joined by Kron, Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe). The quartet combined well to take advantage of the lack of organisation behind to build a maximum lead that touched 45 seconds.
Although Ineos shaved that advantage back towards the half-minute mark in the closing kilometres, the sustained chase effort came too late to deny the escapees. Kämna, mindful of his limitations in the sprint, attempted to jump away with 2km remaining, but he was unable to shed himself of his companions and he found himself compelled to lead them out.
Sanchez was tucked on Kämna’s wheel in the finishing straight, where he repeatedly glanced over his shoulder to check on the location of the chasers. The Spaniard, normally such a canny operator in such situations, perhaps should have been keeping a closer eye on Kron.
The Dane unleashed a crisp effort with 150m to go to claim the stage, while Sanchez had to settle for second. Rochas took third place ahead of Kämna, while Dion Smith (BikeExchange) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) led the peloton home at 16 seconds.
All of the GC contenders finished safely in that group, though four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) came in 8:40 down after being dropped on the day’s category 1 climb, the Port de Santa Fe del Montseny.
Kron is in his first season at WorldTour level, and the 22-year-old had already caught the eye with his aggression GP La Marseillaise and Étoile de Bessèges. He showed considerable nous here to spot the opportunities that began to arise once Movistar stopped riding on the front in the finale.
Movistar had whittled the peloton down to 80 or so riders on the category 1 Port de Santa Fe del Montseny, and they had continued to lead over the other side, ostensibly to tee up Alejandro Valverde for stage victory. They ceased working after the road flattened out, however, and no team stepped up to take their place.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were part of a sizeable group that briefly opened a gap on the undulating terrain in the last 30km, but the key move came just after they were brought back. Sanchez and Kämna were the established names in the break, but it was the neophyte Kron who carried the day.
“It’s fantastic. It’s my first WorldTour stage race and my first WorldTour stage win,” said Kron. “It’s crazy, it’s fantastic, I cannot say anything, it’s just fantastic. We rode fantastic as a team today. We had Sylvain [Moniquet] in the break and it’s also the mountains jersey for him and then I came in the break and won the sprint. it’s incredible, fantastic.”
Kron holds a lead of 4 seconds over Sanchez and 6 over Rochas in the overall standings, with the GC contenders at 26 seconds ahead of Tuesday’s 18.5km individual time trial in Banyoles.
How it unfolded
The opening phase of the stage was animated by Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), who escaped in the opening kilometres and built a maximum lead of 4:20 over the peloton.
Their advantage began to drop shortly after the road started to climb, however, and their advantage was down to 2:45 by the time Taaramae led the quartet over the summit of the Port de Les Guilleries.
Bora-Hansgrohe, who have Peter Sagan in action in Catalonia this week, were to the fore ahead of the day’s main obstacle, Port de Santa Fe del Montseny, before Movistar took over on the climb itself. The Spanish squad’s forcing shed the peloton of some of the fast men, Sagan included, while Froome was visibly in difficulty at the back of the race for much of the ascent and was eventually distanced shortly beyond the summit.
By that point, Moniquet was the only rider left in front, with the Belgian summoning up just enough strength to fend off the peloton and claim the king of the mountains points at the top. Movistar led the reduced front group down the other side before relenting their effort in the finale.
It made for a disjointed peloton, with the front end of the race fragmenting and reforming on several occasions inside the final 30km. Thomas, Masnada and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) were part of a group that opened a small gap with 26km to go, while Marc Soler (Movistar) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were prominent in the pursuit, but the move never established a foothold.
Sanchez sensed his opportunity with 23km to go, jumping clear with Kron, Kämna and Rochas for company. Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) later made a spirited attempt to forge across, but the Welshman fell just short of catching them. Behind, nobody was immediately willing to commit to the chase, and the leading quartet had a lead of 40 seconds by the time they crested the top of the Port de Collsacreu with 13km to go.
On the run-in, Trek-Segafredo and, particularly, Ineos were prominent in ensuring the escapees’ advantage was at least kept to a minimum, but with 5km to go, it was already clear that the winner would come from the leading quartet, who took full advantage of the tailwind in the finale. After Kämna’s move was snuffed out with 2km to go, Sanchez looked the favourite, but Kron showed strength and poise to take the honours.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:20:15
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:16
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|21
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|26
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|27
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|32
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|35
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|37
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|40
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|52
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|56
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|58
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|60
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|61
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|62
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|63
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|64
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|65
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|67
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|70
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|71
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|73
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|75
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|76
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|79
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:34
|82
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:04
|83
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:16
|84
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:02:51
|85
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:35
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:30
|88
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|89
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|90
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|91
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|92
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|94
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|95
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|96
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|97
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|98
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|99
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|100
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|101
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|102
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|103
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|104
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|105
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|106
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|107
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|108
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|109
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|111
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|112
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|115
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|116
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:08
|118
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|119
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|121
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|122
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|127
|Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma
|128
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|129
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:04
|130
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|131
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|133
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|134
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|136
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:14:34
|137
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|138
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|139
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|140
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|143
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|146
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|147
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|148
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|149
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|150
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|151
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|152
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|154
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|155
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|156
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|157
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|159
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:42
|160
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|161
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:20:18
|162
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:02
|163
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|164
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:23:17
|165
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|996
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|996
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|3
|2
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|3
|2
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|3
|2
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Points
|87. km. 178
|1
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|10
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|3
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|2
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|2
|4
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|4
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|2
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|13:01:17
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Cofidis
|5
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:16
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|Team DSM
|12
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:34
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:13:04
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:44
|21
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:22
|24
|Rally Cycling
|0:22:03
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:20:05
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:04
|3
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:06
|4
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:26
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|13
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|14
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|15
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|18
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|21
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|24
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|26
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|27
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|30
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|31
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|32
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|34
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|35
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|36
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|37
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|38
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|39
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|40
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|43
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|49
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|50
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|52
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|54
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|56
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|58
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo
|60
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|61
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|62
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|63
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|64
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|65
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|66
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|67
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|68
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|69
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|70
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|71
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|73
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange
|75
|George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
|76
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|77
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|78
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|79
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:44
|82
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:14
|83
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:26
|84
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:03:01
|85
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:05:45
|86
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:08:37
|88
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:40
|89
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|90
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|91
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|92
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech
|93
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling
|94
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
|95
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|96
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation
|98
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|99
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|100
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|101
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|102
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|103
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|104
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|105
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|107
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|108
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious
|109
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|112
|Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|113
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|115
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|116
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|117
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|0:11:09
|118
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:12
|119
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:18
|120
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation
|122
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|125
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|127
|Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma
|128
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|129
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:14
|130
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|131
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|133
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|134
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|135
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|136
|Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:14:44
|137
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|138
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|139
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|140
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|141
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|142
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|143
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|144
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|146
|Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling
|147
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|148
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|149
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|150
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|151
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|152
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|154
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|155
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|156
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|157
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|158
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|159
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:52
|160
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|161
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:20:28
|162
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:12
|163
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|164
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:23:27
|165
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|10
|2
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|6
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|4
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|5
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|6
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|5
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|4
|6
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|7
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|8
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|2
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|4:20:05
|2
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:06
|3
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:10
|4
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:26
|5
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|7
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech
|8
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM
|11
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|12
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|17
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|20
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|21
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|22
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|23
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma
|25
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:44
|27
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:03:01
|28
|Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:08:40
|29
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|33
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|34
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|36
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|37
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:12
|38
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:18
|39
|Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma
|40
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
|0:13:14
|41
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|42
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|43
|Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|44
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|45
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:14:44
|46
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling
|47
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|49
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|50
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team
|51
|Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:19:52
|53
|Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:20:28
|55
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:12
|56
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:23:27
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana-Premier Tech
|13:01:17
|2
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|Cofidis
|5
|Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:16
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|Team DSM
|12
|Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|14
|Jumbo-Visma
|15
|UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:34
|19
|Gazprom-RusVelo
|0:13:04
|20
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:44
|21
|AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:22
|24
|Rally Cycling
|0:22:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giacomo Nizzolo's custom BMC Timemachine Road - GalleryReigning Italian and European road race champion gets a paint theme to match
-
Operación Puerto doping doctor Eufemiano Fuentes to give rare interviewDisgraced Spaniard looks back over his career that ended when the blood doping scandal exploded in 2006
-
Volta a Catalunya: Andreas Kron wins stage 1Lotto Soudal rider prevails from four-man breakaway
-
7Mesh Horizon jersey and MK3 bib short review7Mesh chooses an inventive design for its endurance orientated Horizon jersey and MK3 bib short, how do these features stack up when the miles rack up?
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.