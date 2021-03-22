Volta a Catalunya: Andreas Kron wins stage 1

Image 1 of 41 Andreas Kron wins opening stage at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 41 Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) made the winning move behind Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 41 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 41 Rigoberto Uran at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 41 Tejay van Garderen at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 41 Natnael Berhane, Rein Taaramae at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 41 Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 41 Nairo Quintana at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 41 Simon and Adam Yates at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 41 Bora Hansgrohe at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 41 Sylvain Moniquet at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 41 Nairo Quintana at stage 1 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 41 Mike Woods at stage 1 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 41 Chris Froome and Mike Woods at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 41 Rally Cycling at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 41 Richie Porte an Ineos at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 41 Rally Cycling at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 41 Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 41 Tejay van Garderen at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 41 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 41 Luis Leon Sanchez leads the breakaway at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 41 The late-race breakaway at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 41 Andreas Kron wins stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 41 Andreas Kron wins stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 41 Rui Costa crashes at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 41 Bora Hansgrohe lined up at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 Jumbo-Visma and Steven Kruijswijk at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 Bora Hansgrohe at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 Geraint Thomas (Ineos) at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 Movistar at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Andreas Kron at stage 1 of Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) in the blue points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 41 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte, Matej Mohoric, Dion Smith, Alexander Kamp Egested stage 1 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 41 Chris Froome at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 41 Andreas Kron in the green leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 41 Stage 1 winner Andreas Kron (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 41 Andreas Kron also wearing the yellow best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 41 Andreas Kron stage 1 winner (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 41 Sylvain Moniquet in the mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 41 Andreas Kron wins the opening stage at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) won stage 1 of the Volta a Catalunya after he proved the quickest of a four-man break at the finish in Calella. The neo-professional delivered a well-judged sprint to beat Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana Premier Tech) to the line and claim the first leader’s jersey of the race.

The decisive move forged clear with 23km remaining, when Sanchez took advantage of a lack of cohesion in the reduced peloton to jump clear, and he was promptly joined by Kron, Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe). The quartet combined well to take advantage of the lack of organisation behind to build a maximum lead that touched 45 seconds.

Although Ineos shaved that advantage back towards the half-minute mark in the closing kilometres, the sustained chase effort came too late to deny the escapees. Kämna, mindful of his limitations in the sprint, attempted to jump away with 2km remaining, but he was unable to shed himself of his companions and he found himself compelled to lead them out.

Sanchez was tucked on Kämna’s wheel in the finishing straight, where he repeatedly glanced over his shoulder to check on the location of the chasers. The Spaniard, normally such a canny operator in such situations, perhaps should have been keeping a closer eye on Kron.

The Dane unleashed a crisp effort with 150m to go to claim the stage, while Sanchez had to settle for second. Rochas took third place ahead of Kämna, while Dion Smith (BikeExchange) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) led the peloton home at 16 seconds.

All of the GC contenders finished safely in that group, though four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) came in 8:40 down after being dropped on the day’s category 1 climb, the Port de Santa Fe del Montseny.

Kron is in his first season at WorldTour level, and the 22-year-old had already caught the eye with his aggression GP La Marseillaise and Étoile de Bessèges. He showed considerable nous here to spot the opportunities that began to arise once Movistar stopped riding on the front in the finale.

Movistar had whittled the peloton down to 80 or so riders on the category 1 Port de Santa Fe del Montseny, and they had continued to lead over the other side, ostensibly to tee up Alejandro Valverde for stage victory. They ceased working after the road flattened out, however, and no team stepped up to take their place.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-QuickStep) were part of a sizeable group that briefly opened a gap on the undulating terrain in the last 30km, but the key move came just after they were brought back. Sanchez and Kämna were the established names in the break, but it was the neophyte Kron who carried the day.

“It’s fantastic. It’s my first WorldTour stage race and my first WorldTour stage win,” said Kron. “It’s crazy, it’s fantastic, I cannot say anything, it’s just fantastic. We rode fantastic as a team today. We had Sylvain [Moniquet] in the break and it’s also the mountains jersey for him and then I came in the break and won the sprint. it’s incredible, fantastic.”

Kron holds a lead of 4 seconds over Sanchez and 6 over Rochas in the overall standings, with the GC contenders at 26 seconds ahead of Tuesday’s 18.5km individual time trial in Banyoles.

How it unfolded

The opening phase of the stage was animated by Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal), who escaped in the opening kilometres and built a maximum lead of 4:20 over the peloton.

Their advantage began to drop shortly after the road started to climb, however, and their advantage was down to 2:45 by the time Taaramae led the quartet over the summit of the Port de Les Guilleries.

Bora-Hansgrohe, who have Peter Sagan in action in Catalonia this week, were to the fore ahead of the day’s main obstacle, Port de Santa Fe del Montseny, before Movistar took over on the climb itself. The Spanish squad’s forcing shed the peloton of some of the fast men, Sagan included, while Froome was visibly in difficulty at the back of the race for much of the ascent and was eventually distanced shortly beyond the summit.

By that point, Moniquet was the only rider left in front, with the Belgian summoning up just enough strength to fend off the peloton and claim the king of the mountains points at the top. Movistar led the reduced front group down the other side before relenting their effort in the finale.

It made for a disjointed peloton, with the front end of the race fragmenting and reforming on several occasions inside the final 30km. Thomas, Masnada and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) were part of a group that opened a small gap with 26km to go, while Marc Soler (Movistar) and George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) were prominent in the pursuit, but the move never established a foothold.

Sanchez sensed his opportunity with 23km to go, jumping clear with Kron, Kämna and Rochas for company. Stevie Williams (Bahrain Victorious) later made a spirited attempt to forge across, but the Welshman fell just short of catching them. Behind, nobody was immediately willing to commit to the chase, and the leading quartet had a lead of 40 seconds by the time they crested the top of the Port de Collsacreu with 13km to go.

On the run-in, Trek-Segafredo and, particularly, Ineos were prominent in ensuring the escapees’ advantage was at least kept to a minimum, but with 5km to go, it was already clear that the winner would come from the leading quartet, who took full advantage of the tailwind in the finale. After Kämna’s move was snuffed out with 2km to go, Sanchez looked the favourite, but Kron showed strength and poise to take the honours.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:20:15 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:16 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 7 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 11 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 14 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 21 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 23 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 24 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 26 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 27 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 29 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 32 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 35 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 36 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 37 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 40 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 52 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 56 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 58 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 60 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 61 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 62 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 63 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 64 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 65 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 67 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 68 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 70 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 71 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 72 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 73 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 75 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 76 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 78 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 79 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 80 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:01:04 83 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:16 84 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:02:51 85 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:35 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:30 88 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 89 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 90 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 91 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 92 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 93 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 94 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 95 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 96 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 97 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 98 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 99 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 100 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 101 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 102 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 103 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 104 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 105 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 106 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 107 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 108 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 109 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 111 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 112 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 115 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 116 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:08 118 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 119 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 121 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 122 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 123 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 125 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 127 Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 129 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:13:04 130 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 131 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 133 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 134 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 136 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:14:34 137 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 138 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 139 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 140 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 143 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 146 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 147 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 148 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 149 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 150 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 151 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 152 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 154 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 155 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 156 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 157 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 159 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:42 160 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 161 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:18 162 Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:02 163 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 164 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:23:17 165 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 996 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 996 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

Sprint 1 - Tossa de Mar, km. 25 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 3 2 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Sprint 2 -Vidreres, km. 50 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 3 2 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1

Time bonus sprint, km. 100 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 3 2 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 Points 87. km. 178 1 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 10 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 3 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 4

Mountain 1 - Port De Les Guilleries (Cat. 2), km. 103 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 2 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 2 4 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Port de Santa Fe del Montseny (Cat. 1), km. 124 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 4 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 3 - Port De Collsacreu (Cat. 3), km. 161 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 2 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana-Premier Tech 13:01:17 2 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Lotto Soudal 4 Cofidis 5 Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:16 6 Trek-Segafredo 7 Team BikeExchange 8 Movistar Team 9 EF Education-Nippo 10 Israel Start-up Nation 11 Team DSM 12 Ineos Grenadiers 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 14 Jumbo-Visma 15 UAE Team Emirates 16 Equipo Kern Pharma 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Bahrain Victorious 0:00:34 19 Gazprom-RusVelo 0:13:04 20 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:44 21 AG2R Citroën Team 22 Groupama-FDJ 23 Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:22 24 Rally Cycling 0:22:03

General classification after stage 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:20:05 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04 3 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:06 4 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:26 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 7 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 11 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 13 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 14 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 15 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 18 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 21 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 22 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 23 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 24 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 25 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 26 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 27 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 28 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 29 Rob Power (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos 30 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 31 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 32 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 34 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 35 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 36 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 37 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 38 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 39 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 40 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 43 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 47 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 49 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 50 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 52 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 53 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 54 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 56 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 58 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Gazprom-RusVelo 60 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 61 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 62 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 63 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 64 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 65 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 66 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 67 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 68 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 69 Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 70 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 71 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 72 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 73 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 74 Tanel Kangert (Est) Team BikeExchange 75 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 76 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 77 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 78 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 79 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 80 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Team BikeExchange 0:01:14 83 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:26 84 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:01 85 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:45 86 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 87 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:37 88 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:40 89 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 90 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 91 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 92 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech 93 Joey Rosskopf (USA) Rally Cycling 94 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 95 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 96 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 97 Chris Froome (GBr) Israel Start-up Nation 98 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 99 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 100 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 101 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 102 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 103 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 104 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 105 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 106 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 107 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 108 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain Victorious 109 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 110 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 111 Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education-Nippo 112 Bob Jungels (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 113 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 115 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 116 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 117 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 0:11:09 118 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:12 119 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:18 120 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-up Nation 122 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 125 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 127 Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos 129 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:13:14 130 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 131 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 133 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 134 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 135 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 136 Sander Armée (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:14:44 137 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 138 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 139 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 140 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 141 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 142 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 143 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 144 William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 146 Ben King (USA) Rally Cycling 147 Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 148 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 149 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 150 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 151 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 152 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 154 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 155 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 156 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 157 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 158 Luke Rowe (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 159 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:52 160 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 161 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:28 162 Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:12 163 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 164 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:23:27 165 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 10 2 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 6 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 4 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 4 5 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 6 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5 5 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 4 6 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 3 7 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 8 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 2 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 2 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 4:20:05 2 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:06 3 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:10 4 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:26 5 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Francisco Galvan Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 7 Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana-Premier Tech 8 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 9 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM 11 Callum Scotson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 12 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 17 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 21 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 22 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 23 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 24 Daniel Alejandro Mendez Noreña (Col) Equipo Kern Pharma 25 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 26 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44 27 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:03:01 28 Matis Louvel (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:08:40 29 Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 30 Jeremy Bellicaud (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 33 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 34 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 35 Marti Marquez Roman (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 36 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 37 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:12 38 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:18 39 Savva Novikov (Rus) Equipo Kern Pharma 40 Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM 0:13:14 41 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 42 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 43 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo 44 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 45 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:44 46 Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Rally Cycling 47 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 49 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 50 Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroën Team 51 Jonas Wilsly (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 52 Alan Riou (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:19:52 53 Frederik Wandahl (Den) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Connor Brown (NZl) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:20:28 55 Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:12 56 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:23:27