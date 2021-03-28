Adam Yates wins the Volta a Catalunya
De Gendt wins final stage 7 from the breakaway in Barcelona
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) has won the hundredth edition of the Volta a Catalunya, with teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas rounding out the GC podium.
The final stage finishing in Montjuïc Park in Barcelona was taken by Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) with a late solo attack after getting away from the early break with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) on the closing circuits. The win is his fifth stage win in the race and the second for Lotto Soudal in this year’s centenary edition.
This is the first time that Ineos Grenadiers have ever taken all three top spots in any stage race since the team began back as Team Sky back in 2010. It is also the first time the Volta a Catalunya has finished with the same team scooping the top three spots since 1960.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:06:10
|2
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:22
|3
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:42
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|7
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|26:16:41
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:49
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:04
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:05
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:20
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:32
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:35
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Adam Yates wins the Volta a CatalunyaDe Gendt wins final stage 7 from the breakaway in Barcelona
-
How to watch Volta a Catalunya 2021 – live TV and streamingAdam Yates leads as riders tackle final stage in Barcelona
-
Honoré takes first professional win with all or nothing approach at Coppi e Bartali24-year-old Deceuninck-QuickStep rider takes maiden victory from attack in final stages after being in caught early break
-
Volta a Catalunya stage 7 – Live coverageAll the action from the hilly final day in Barcelona
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.