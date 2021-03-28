Adam Yates wins the Volta a Catalunya

Image 1 of 22 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 Another stage win in Catalunya for the Belgian (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 22 Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 22 The peloton crosses the line almost two minutes later (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 22 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacking (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 22 Race leader Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Ineos Grenadiers work at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 The peloton in Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 A look at the peloton during stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 A large break of around 30 riders got away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 The peloton heads up the Montjuïc climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 22 Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacked on the Montjuïc (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 22 Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) leads the chase on the Montjuïc (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 22 The remains of the break in Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 Mohoric's famous descending style (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 22 Mohoric and De Gendt on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 22 Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 22 The two leaders on the finishing circuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 22 Koen Bouwman (jumbo-Visma) put in a late chase attempt from the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 22 Movistar lead the peloton in the closing laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) has won the hundredth edition of the Volta a Catalunya, with teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas rounding out the GC podium.

The final stage finishing in Montjuïc Park in Barcelona was taken by Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) with a late solo attack after getting away from the early break with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) on the closing circuits. The win is his fifth stage win in the race and the second for Lotto Soudal in this year’s centenary edition.

This is the first time that Ineos Grenadiers have ever taken all three top spots in any stage race since the team began back as Team Sky back in 2010. It is also the first time the Volta a Catalunya has finished with the same team scooping the top three spots since 1960.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:10 2 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22 3 Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 7 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 8 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team