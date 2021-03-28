Trending

Adam Yates wins the Volta a Catalunya

By

De Gendt wins final stage 7 from the breakaway in Barcelona

Image 1 of 22

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his win

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) celebrates his win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 22

Another stage win in Catalunya for the Belgian

Another stage win in Catalunya for the Belgian (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 22

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took second

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) took second (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 22

The peloton crosses the line almost two minutes later

The peloton crosses the line almost two minutes later (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 22

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacking

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacking (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 22

The break of the day

The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 22

Race leader Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers)

Race leader Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 22

Ineos Grenadiers work at the head of the peloton

Ineos Grenadiers work at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 22

Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) leads the breakaway

Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 22

The peloton in Barcelona

The peloton in Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 22

A look at the peloton during stage 7

A look at the peloton during stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 22

A large break of around 30 riders got away

A large break of around 30 riders got away (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 22

The peloton heads up the Montjuïc climb

The peloton heads up the Montjuïc climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 22

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacked on the Montjuïc

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) attacked on the Montjuïc (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 22

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) leads the chase on the Montjuïc

Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) leads the chase on the Montjuïc (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 22

The remains of the break in Barcelona

The remains of the break in Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 22

Mohoric's famous descending style

Mohoric's famous descending style (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 22

Mohoric and De Gendt on the move

Mohoric and De Gendt on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 22

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange)

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 22

The two leaders on the finishing circuit

The two leaders on the finishing circuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 22

Koen Bouwman (jumbo-Visma) put in a late chase attempt from the break

Koen Bouwman (jumbo-Visma) put in a late chase attempt from the break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 22

Movistar lead the peloton in the closing laps

Movistar lead the peloton in the closing laps (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) has won the hundredth edition of the Volta a Catalunya, with teammates Richie Porte and Geraint Thomas rounding out the GC podium.

The final stage finishing in Montjuïc Park in Barcelona was taken by Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal) with a late solo attack after getting away from the early break with Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) on the closing circuits. The win is his fifth stage win in the race and the second for Lotto Soudal in this year’s centenary edition. 

This is the first time that Ineos Grenadiers have ever taken all three top spots in any stage race since the team began back as Team Sky back in 2010. It is also the first time the Volta a Catalunya has finished with the same team scooping the top three spots since 1960.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:06:10
2Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:22
3Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
7Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
8João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
9Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team

Final general classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 26:16:41
2Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:49
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:04
7João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:05
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:20
9Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:32
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:01:35

