'An unprecedented commitment' - Remco Evenepoel signs with Specialized for life

Remco Evenepoel will never race a bike made by anyone other than Specialized, after signing a landmark lifetime sponsorship agreement with the US brand.

The Olympic road race and time trial champion has raced on Specialized bikes since the start of his already illustrious career, first at the QuickStep team for several years and continuing at the start of 2026 with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

In fact, his relationship with Specialized predates his professional career. He did use Ridley bikes in his early years as a junior but notably won the junior road race and time trial double at the 2018 World Championships aboard a Specialized. He jumped straight into the pro ranks the following year and has since amassed a palmares that includes elite world titles in road race and time trial, a Grand Tour win at the Vuelta a España, two Liège-Bastogne-Liège triumphs and many more victories besides.

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“I’ve worked with Specialized since the beginning of my career. They’ve been there through the wins, the setbacks, and everything in between. We have complete trust in each other, which is why this lifetime agreement feels like a natural step, for my racing career and beyond,” Evenepoel said in a statement from Specialized.

“I still have many goals ahead, and knowing I will have support from Specialized throughout gives me confidence. We share the same work ethic, push each other to improve, and I’m excited to see where this journey takes us.”

Although we’ve seen a few lifetime contracts between riders and teams in the last couple of years, sponsorship arrangements of this kind between a rider and an equipment brand are rare in professional cycling. Indeed, Specialized bills this as an “unprecedented commitment”.

The brand struck a long-term partnership with Peter Sagan, muscling in as the bike supplier as they followed the Slovak through two team transfers, the first being to the team where Evenepoel now finds himself, and later to TotalEnergies. However, it was never formalised as a ‘lifetime’ agreement from any point.

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The length of Evenepoel's contract with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe has not been disclosed, but should the 26-year-old look to move teams before his career is out, he would need to switch to a Specialized-sponsored outfit or, as Sagan did, find a team willing to change suppliers and usher Specialized in.

“Remco isn’t just a champion. He embodies the spirit of why I started Specialized in the first place – hard work, integrity, resilience,” said Specialized boss Mike Sinyard.

“With every ride, he pushes us, challenges us, and makes every bike we build better for every rider. This isn’t just a lifetime partnership. It’s a belief without an end. Remco forever.”