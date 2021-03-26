Live coverage
Volta a Catalunya stage 5 - Live coverage
All the action on a 200km medium mountain day
The road is tilting uphill now and we'll soon be on the first climb of the day, the COll de Comiols.
A selfless act from Masnada, it seems, but the break isn't sailing clear just yet. We have counter attacks from behind.
Ineos are on the front of the peloton and it looks like Masnada has sat up and left the group.
Fausto Masnada is in this move. The Deceuninck-QuickStep man is 17th overall at 2:39 so they might not want to let this go.
We have a group of 15 on the move in the early stages here.
And here are Ineos Grenadiers at the start this morning.
Geraint Thomas was understandably happy with how things went yesterday.
"It was a great team performance. There’s loads been said about how we’re racing different and this and that, but it’s good to have a bit of the old school and just stamp our authority on the race."
Numerous attacks but nothing clear yet in this fast start on gently downhill roads.
We're off!
The official start is given and we are underway. I'd have thought the queue for the breakaway bus will be pretty long today.
Before we get going, here's your re-cap from yesterday. Lennard Kamna went on a mad breakaway but Ineos controlled things and rolled out the mountain train to end up with the top three positions on GC (Adam Yates, Richie Porte, Geraint Thomas). However, Esteban Chaves did escape their clutches to win his first race in almost two years.
The big news this morning is that the Spanish ProTeam Kern Pharma are out of the race. They've had two COVID positives in their ranks and have withdrawn "out of respect for the Volta, the world of cycling, and society more widely".
A hazy day in La Pobla de Segur and the riders have lined up on the start line, having signed on for today's stage. After the roll-out, it's a short neutral zone before the stage proper gets underway.
👋👋 Bon dia @lapobladesegur‼️Tot preparat per la sortida de la 5a etapa de la #VoltaCatalunya100‼️Todo listo para la salida de la 5a etapa de la #VoltaCatalunya100‼️Everything is ready here at @lapobladesegur for the start of the 5th stage of #VoltaCatalunya100‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ved0RqfTGvMarch 26, 2021
Hello there and welcome back to the Cyclingnews live race centre for stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya. After Wednesday's big summit finish and Thursday's three big mountain passes, we have more of a medium mountain day today. At 200km, this looks like fertile terrain for a successful breakaway, although the Port de Montserrat and the descent to the finish in Manresa could provide some GC sparks later on.
