Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates wins stage 3 atop Vallter 2000

By

Briton solos into overall lead ahead of Chaves and Valverde

Stage 3: Canal Olimpic de Catalunya - Vallter 2000

Image 1 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

The stage 3 breakaway - Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

The stage 3 breakaway - Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

The stage 3 breakaway - Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

Steven Kruijswijk, Geraint Thomas at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

Brandon McNulty at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

Dan Martin and Chris Froome at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

Overall leader João Almeida at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 36

Volta a Catalunya stage 3

Luke Rowe carrying water bottles at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

With 125km to go the breakaway had more than 12 minutes on peloton, led here by Thymen Arensman of Team DSM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Sean Bennett of United States and Team Qhubeka Assos Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg of South Africa and Team Qhubeka Assos during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Breakaway VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Qhubeka Assos teammates in break are Sean Bennett and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Alexander Kamp Egested of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Alexander Evans of Australia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Breakaway VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) at front of escapees, with gap down to 7:32 with 78km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides of Colombia Marc Hirschi of Switzerland Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates Yellow Best Young Jersey during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Brandon McNulty sits third wheel in Yellow Best Young Jersey behind UAE Team Emirates teammates Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides and Marc Hirschi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Joo Almeida of Portugal Green Leader Jersey James Knox of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

João Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Car VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Adam Yates at Ineos Grenadiers team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Koen Bouwman andSepp Kuss of Jumbo- Visma during 203.1km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom Michael Valgren Andersen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

EF Education-Nippo on stage 3 headed to mountaintop finish at Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 The peloton during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Santa Maria De La Seu Church Manresa City Public Fans Landscape VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Peloton along 203.1km stage 3 route to Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Leader Jersey Sergio Samitier Samitier of Spain and Movistar Team Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates Gianluca Brambilla of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Peloton Landscape VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep protects GC leader João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ribogerto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) focused on climb ahead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Robert Gesink of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Peloton VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Tanel Kangert of Estonia and Team BikeExchange the peloton during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Tunnel Detail view Shadow Landscape VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

A rear view of the peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Josef Cerny of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep The Peloton during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Landscape Mountains VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Breakaway VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas of Colombia and Team Arka Samsic during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Attack VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Yates makes his move at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Breakaway Attack VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Adam Yates on the attack ahead of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Adam Yates of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Celebration during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Yates celebrates victory on the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team BikeExchange during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) took second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Alejandro Valverde Belmonte of Spain and Movistar Team during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished in third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 33 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) finishes ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 34 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Geraint Thomas of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) cross the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 35 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel StartUp Nation during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) finishes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 36 of 36

VALLTER 2000 SETCASES VALL CAMPRODON SPAIN MARCH 24 Arrival Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Leader Jersey during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 3 a 2031km stage from Canal Olmpic de Catalunya to Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon 2125m Disappointment VoltaCatalunya100 on March 24 2021 in Vallter 2000 Setcases Vall Camprodon Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ceded the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya up to the summit finish at the ski resort of Vallter 2000 in the Pyrenees, gaining enough time on his overall rivals to take the leader's jersey from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Esteban Chavez (Team BikeExchange) made a late surge to finish 13 seconds back, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) hanging on from the decisive attack to take third at 19 seconds.  

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) attacked with Yates and Valverde on the second half of the 11km climb but blew up in the final two kilometres and finished sixth at 33 seconds. 

"It was really good," Yates said after the stage. "We had to keep the break under control. They gained a lot of time so we had to bring the gap down before the bottom of the climb. It's a long climb and a really hard climb so we knew if they had a couple minutes at thebottom we could bring it back.

"It was perfect in the end – we had cards to play like we knew in the begging, and we played them well with Richie going with the early move and then I came across and just kept going. It's my first victory for the team ad I'm really happy.

"Obviously, two years ago I also did realy well here. I just felt good. We had Richie and Carapaz in the front and I was hoping to bridge across then we could start working. In the end I had enough momentum and speed to go straight past. Behind, I still had Kuss and Alejandro with me but I managed to drop them."

Previous race leader Almeida, who had raced steadily up the climb, lost even more time and so slipped to third overall, 50 seconds down on Yates and five seconds down on Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers). Geraint Thomas was also strong, finishing fourth on the stage and moving up to fourth overall at 53 seconds.

Ineos will now work to defend Yates’ lead during Thursday’s fourth stage in the high mountains and another Hors Catégorie summit finish at Porte Ainé.

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5:00:58
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:00:13
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 0:00:19
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31
5Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
8Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:36
9Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9:44:21
2Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninick-QuickStep 0:00:50
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:53
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 0:01:04
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:16
8Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:21
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange
10Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:30

