Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates wins stage 3 atop Vallter 2000
Briton solos into overall lead ahead of Chaves and Valverde
Stage 3: Canal Olimpic de Catalunya - Vallter 2000
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya up to the summit finish at the ski resort of Vallter 2000 in the Pyrenees, gaining enough time on his overall rivals to take the leader's jersey from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).
Esteban Chavez (Team BikeExchange) made a late surge to finish 13 seconds back, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) hanging on from the decisive attack to take third at 19 seconds.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) attacked with Yates and Valverde on the second half of the 11km climb but blew up in the final two kilometres and finished sixth at 33 seconds.
"It was really good," Yates said after the stage. "We had to keep the break under control. They gained a lot of time so we had to bring the gap down before the bottom of the climb. It's a long climb and a really hard climb so we knew if they had a couple minutes at thebottom we could bring it back.
"It was perfect in the end – we had cards to play like we knew in the begging, and we played them well with Richie going with the early move and then I came across and just kept going. It's my first victory for the team ad I'm really happy.
"Obviously, two years ago I also did realy well here. I just felt good. We had Richie and Carapaz in the front and I was hoping to bridge across then we could start working. In the end I had enough momentum and speed to go straight past. Behind, I still had Kuss and Alejandro with me but I managed to drop them."
Previous race leader Almeida, who had raced steadily up the climb, lost even more time and so slipped to third overall, 50 seconds down on Yates and five seconds down on Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers). Geraint Thomas was also strong, finishing fourth on the stage and moving up to fourth overall at 53 seconds.
Ineos will now work to defend Yates’ lead during Thursday’s fourth stage in the high mountains and another Hors Catégorie summit finish at Porte Ainé.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5:00:58
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:13
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:19
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:31
|5
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:36
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|9:44:21
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:45
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninick-QuickStep
|0:00:50
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:53
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar
|0:01:04
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:16
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:21
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange
|10
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates wins stage 3 atop Vallter 2000Briton solos into overall lead ahead of Chaves and Valverde
-
Sam Bennett wins Classic Brugge-De PanneIrishman beats Philipsen and Ackermann in sprint finish
-
Turbo trainer maintenance: the do's and don'tsHow to keep your turbo trainer spinning smoothly all year round
-
Indoor cycling training plan: smash your summer riding goals with this eight-week indoor training planTraining indoors doesn't have to be aimless or boring - a structured indoor cycling training plan will yield effective gains to help you smash your summer riding goals
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.