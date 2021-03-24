Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates wins stage 3 atop Vallter 2000

Image 1 of 36 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) celebrates victory on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 36 The stage 3 breakaway - Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 36 The stage 3 breakaway - Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 36 The stage 3 breakaway - Francisco Galvan (Kern Pharma), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk, Geraint Thomas at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 36 Brandon McNulty at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 36 Dan Martin and Chris Froome at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 36 Overall leader João Almeida at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 36 Luke Rowe carrying water bottles at stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 36 With 125km to go the breakaway had more than 12 minutes on peloton, led here by Thymen Arensman of Team DSM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 36 Qhubeka Assos teammates in break are Sean Bennett and Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 36 Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) at front of escapees, with gap down to 7:32 with 78km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 36 Marc Hirschi of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 36 Brandon McNulty sits third wheel in Yellow Best Young Jersey behind UAE Team Emirates teammates Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides and Marc Hirschi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 36 João Almeida of Deceuninck-QuickStep in Green Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 36 Adam Yates at Ineos Grenadiers team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 36 Koen Bouwman andSepp Kuss of Jumbo- Visma during 203.1km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 36 EF Education-Nippo on stage 3 headed to mountaintop finish at Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 36 Peloton along 203.1km stage 3 route to Vallter 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 36 Deceuninck-QuickStep protects GC leader João Almeida (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 36 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 36 Ribogerto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) focused on climb ahead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 36 Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 36 A rear view of the peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 36 Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 36 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) attacked on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 36 Yates makes his move at the front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 36 Adam Yates on the attack ahead of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 36 Yates celebrates victory on the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 36 Esteban Chaves (Team BikeExchange) took second place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 36 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished in third (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 36 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) finishes ahead of Hugh Carthy (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 36 Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) cross the line (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 36 Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) finishes (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 36 João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) ceded the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) won stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya up to the summit finish at the ski resort of Vallter 2000 in the Pyrenees, gaining enough time on his overall rivals to take the leader's jersey from João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Esteban Chavez (Team BikeExchange) made a late surge to finish 13 seconds back, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) hanging on from the decisive attack to take third at 19 seconds.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) attacked with Yates and Valverde on the second half of the 11km climb but blew up in the final two kilometres and finished sixth at 33 seconds.

"It was really good," Yates said after the stage. "We had to keep the break under control. They gained a lot of time so we had to bring the gap down before the bottom of the climb. It's a long climb and a really hard climb so we knew if they had a couple minutes at thebottom we could bring it back.

"It was perfect in the end – we had cards to play like we knew in the begging, and we played them well with Richie going with the early move and then I came across and just kept going. It's my first victory for the team ad I'm really happy.

"Obviously, two years ago I also did realy well here. I just felt good. We had Richie and Carapaz in the front and I was hoping to bridge across then we could start working. In the end I had enough momentum and speed to go straight past. Behind, I still had Kuss and Alejandro with me but I managed to drop them."

Previous race leader Almeida, who had raced steadily up the climb, lost even more time and so slipped to third overall, 50 seconds down on Yates and five seconds down on Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers). Geraint Thomas was also strong, finishing fourth on the stage and moving up to fourth overall at 53 seconds.

Ineos will now work to defend Yates’ lead during Thursday’s fourth stage in the high mountains and another Hors Catégorie summit finish at Porte Ainé.

Brief results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5:00:58 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:00:13 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 0:00:19 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:31 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8 Michael Woods (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:36 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo