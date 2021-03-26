Volta a Catalunya: Kämna scores victory on stage 5
More to come!
Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with a late solo attack from a group of 41 riders that were given a day of freedom on the hilly ride to Manresa near Barcelona.
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) finished 39 seconds behind the young German, with Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel) third at 42 seconds and the rest of the attack coming in just behind in groups and individually after a fast day of racing.
Ineos Grenadiers were happy to let the 41 riders fight for the stage glory and carefully controlled their overall rivals in the peloton. Adam Yates finished 2:00 behind Kämna but kept his race lead with the weekend stages to come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:29:13
|2
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:39
|3
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:42
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:44
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Catalunya: Kämna scores victory on stage 5More to come!
-
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Vingegaard wins stage 4Race leader nabs another stage
-
Object of Desire: Rapha Explore Powerweave shoesCyclingnews takes a closer look at Rapha's new off-road bike shoes - the Explore Powerweave, designed to work across both gravel and mountain bike disciplines
-
2023 Tour de France to start in Bilbao120th edition of Grande Boucle to spend two days in the Basque Country
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.