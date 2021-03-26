Trending

Volta a Catalunya: Kämna scores victory on stage 5

By

Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe during stage 5

Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma)

Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the breakaway

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 5 breakaway

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo)

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Omer Goldstein (Israel StartUp Nation), Harold Tejada (Astana Premier Tech), Gianluca Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo)

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rohan Dennis and Jonathan Castroviejo (INEOS Grenadiers) in the peloton

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) leads the breakaway

Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Remi Cavagna, Ide Schelling, Thymen Arensman, Matej Mohoric in the breakaway

Mohoric leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) and David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates)

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The breakaway group

Stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the move

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Daniel Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) and Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Ruben Guerreiro of EF Education-Nippo and Lennard Kämna of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Lennard Kämna wins stage 5

Lennard Kämna wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with a late solo attack from a group of 41 riders that were given a day of freedom on the hilly ride to Manresa near Barcelona.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) finished 39 seconds behind the young German, with Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel) third at 42 seconds and the rest of the attack coming in just behind in groups and individually after a fast day of racing.

Ineos Grenadiers were happy to let the 41 riders fight for the stage glory and carefully controlled their overall rivals in the peloton. Adam Yates finished 2:00 behind Kämna but kept his race lead with the weekend stages to come.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:29:13
2Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:39
3Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:42
4Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange 0:00:44
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
7James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education-Nippo
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

