Volta a Catalunya: Kämna scores victory on stage 5

Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 5 of the Volta a Catalunya with a late solo attack from a group of 41 riders that were given a day of freedom on the hilly ride to Manresa near Barcelona.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education-Nippo) finished 39 seconds behind the young German, with Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel) third at 42 seconds and the rest of the attack coming in just behind in groups and individually after a fast day of racing.

Ineos Grenadiers were happy to let the 41 riders fight for the stage glory and carefully controlled their overall rivals in the peloton. Adam Yates finished 2:00 behind Kämna but kept his race lead with the weekend stages to come.