Volta a Catalunya stage 6 – Live coverage

168km to go The gap to the break is 2:30 at the moment.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Team DSM are doing the work at the front of the peloton at the moment. Between them they have Jordi Meeus, Peter Sagan and Max Kanter as possibilities to contend at the finish.

A five-man breakaway today, then. Will Tejada, Strakhov, Mohoric, Jensen and Duchesne make it to the finish in around 175 kilometres?

Meanwhile, Mannion and Valgren are giving up the ghost and sitting up, waiting for the peloton.

178km to go The leaders have two minutes already – this is the move of the day.

Rally's Gavin Mannion was on the move and is joined by Michael Valgren (EF-Nippo) in the chase.

Harold Tejada (Astana), Dmitrii Strakhov (Gazprom-RusVelo), Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious), Mattias Jensen (Trek-Segafredo), Antoine Duchesne (Groupama-FDJ) are all out front now.

183km to go More riders attack after that group was brought back by the peloton.

186km to go Luis Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Michael Storer (DSM), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Fernando Barceló (Cofidis) have formed a strong move. The peloton is close behind.

Meanwhile, riders are trying to attack straight from the gun today in order to make the breakaway.

Here's what Kämna had to say ahead of today's stage... "I’m very happy with this victory. Yesterday, I tried this already, but I went a little bit early. I didn't have the best legs in the first part of the stage today and I just made it to the group. "However, on the last climb I was feeling strong again, so I gave it another shot and I’m happy that in the end, it worked out. It’s a fabulous feeling – it’s my first race of the season and it’s great to be here in good shape and to take a victory."

A GC update ahead of today's action... 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 18:45:27 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:49 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:04 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:20 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:29 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:32

194km to go Today's stage is just getting underway, meanwhile.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Lennard Kämna took victory on yesterday's stage 5 from the break, while Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the overall lead. Read our stage 5 report here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A scene from the start today, courtesy of Deceuninck-QuickStep. The boys are ready for another hard day in the saddle at #VoltaCatalunya100 👍 pic.twitter.com/9ttHJkE6wkMarch 27, 2021

Today's stage heads into the hills once again, though the profile looks good for the few sprinters at the race, while a break could also take the win. It's a 194km day out heading north from Tarragona to Mataró.