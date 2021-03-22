Volta a Catalunya stage 1 – Live coverage

Refresh

130km to go The break has passed the day's second intermediate sprint at Vidreres.

A 44.5kph average speed for the first hour.

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Pieter Serry abandoned the race after that crash early on.

140km to go It's 4:20 for the breakaway now.

Berhane led the break over the interemediate sprint. They're further up the road now, and this looks like the break of the day.

That's Taaramäe, Berhane, Moniquet and Gotzon Martín out front.

154km to go The leading quartet are now 45 seconds up on the peloton as they pass through the intermediate sprint.

160km to go A crash in the peloton involving several riders – members of UAE Team Emirates and Deceuninck-QuickStep among them. Up front, the four riders are together but only have around 15 seconds on the peloton.

Gotzon Martín (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Rein Taaramäe (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert) are chasing.

Natnael Berhane (Cofidis) and Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Soudal) are off the front at the moment.

165km to go A handful of riders jumped away from the peloton but nothing is sticking so far. The peloton is strung out under the high pace.

The riders are currently heading along the coast to the first intermediate sprint of the day at Tossa de Mar which comes after 25km. (Image credit: Volta a Catalunya)

2019 Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz kicks off his 2021 season today. We last saw him take second overall at the Vuelta a España. 2021, allá vamos 🤪 @INEOSGrenadiers pic.twitter.com/VOnEgtifI2March 22, 2021 See more

There's 178km of racing coming up today, though the opening 100km isn't the toughest challenge. The first climb of the day, the second-category Port de les Guilleries comes after 103km, followed quickly by the first-category Port de Santa Fe de Montseny, while the third-category Port de Collsacreu comes 17km from the finish.

The peloton has only covered a couple of kilometres so far, with no moves getting away just yet.

The 100th edition of the Volta a Catalunya is officially underway!

The riders have signed in in Banyoles and are about to kick off stage 1. #TheWolfpack is ready to kick off one of the hardest week-long stage races of the season!Good luck, guys! pic.twitter.com/GjxjAkhmJyMarch 22, 2021 See more

We kick off right away with a day in the hills, including a first category climb, the Port de Santa Fe de Montseny.