Volta a Catalunya stage 7 – Live coverage

David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), Remy Rochas (Cofidis), Fausto Masnada and Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) are also trying to get away.

Poels is one of the early attackers today as riders attempt to break away.

124km to go The peloton passed the first intermediate sprint of the day early on. Peter Sagan took the three points and bonus seconds at Molins de Rei, followed by Wout Poels and Rohan Dennis. No break yet.

Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates warns race is 'not over' as Barcelona finale looms 'A lot of people will want to try because it’s the last chance' says Ineos Grenadiers leader of stage 7 finale (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have officially started racing now, though the real start was held up after a Gazprom-RusVelo rider suffered a mechanical problem in the neutralised zone.

Today's missions:🔘 Win #VoltaCatalunya100🔘 Defend our 1-2-3 on GCIt's going to be tough. Sport Director Brett Lancaster explains the challenges of the Barcelona course. pic.twitter.com/OHNGhGSQELMarch 28, 2021 See more

Back in Catalunya and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the Lotto Soudal duo of Sylvain Moniquet and Steff Cras are out of the race this morning. 139 men take the start today.

The peloton have now rolled out for the neutralised start.

Here's a look at the GC heading into the stage. It'll be very hard for anyone to overhaul Adam Yates' lead today, though podium spots could be up for grabs while the rest of the top 10 is separated by less than 30 seconds. 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23:08:45 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:49 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:03 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:04 7 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:07 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:20 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:29 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:32

Today's stage is the usual race closer, with a long loop west of Barcelona to start before the riders head to Montjuïc Park for six laps of the hilly the finishing circuit.

The peloton will be rolling out for the neutralised start in around five minutes' time.

Riders are currently signing on and performing media duties at the start in Barcelona.