Volta a Catalunya stage 3 - Live coverage

By

Almeida carries overall lead into first summit finish at Vallter 2000

Volta a Catalunya Stage 3 2021

Refresh

-148km

There is still no urgency in the peloton, and the break's advantage continues to yawn outwards. The gap is 8:22 and still rising. 

-154km

Break:

Francisco Galvan (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert)

Peloton at 7:15

After losing 8 minutes on the opening stage, Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) lost another 2:05 in yesterday's 18.5km time trial. It's very difficult to imagine how the Briton could be competitive at the Tour de France given his results since he returned to racing at the start of last season, but he looked to strike an upbeat note after his 90th-place finish on stage 2. “It’s a long, old journey getting back. But the team are being fantastic in supporting me and in the meantime I’m getting to know my teammates and fitting in the groove. It’s a great bunch of guys,” Froome said. "Naturally, I’d love to be ready for the Tour de France, but I’ve just got to follow the process and keep doing what we can.” Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story here.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 - 100th Edition - 2nd stage Banyoles - Banyoles 18,5 km - 23/03/2021 - Chris Froome (GBR - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

-165km

The break's lead hits 6 minutes, and Deceuninck-QuickStep have perhaps decided that will suffice. Almeida's squad are now camped at the head of the peloton. 

-170km

At the Volta a Catalunya, meanwhile, the escapees have a lead of 4:10 on a peloton that seems content to grant them this early leeway.

Situation

Break:

Francisco Galvan (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert)

Peloton at 3:10

-175km

The pace has relented in the peloton, meanwhile, and this has allowed the escapees to extend their advantage. The gap is now in excess of 3 minutes. 

-181km

A puncture for Antonio Jesus Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi) sees him drop out of the break.

-185km

Francisco Galvan (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Antonio Jesus Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) have a lead of 22 seconds over the peloton, but Bahrain Victorious seem unwilling to let them go clear.

-190km

There's been a brisk start to the day's racing here, but no break has gained a foothold just yet. Ten riders or so currently have a small gap over the peloton but it's not yet clear if they'll be granted their freedom.

João Almeida has impressed in just about every race he’s competed in during his short professional career, and he is continuing in the same manner here. The Portuguese rider was third behind Rohan Dennis and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remi Cavagna in yesterday’s time trial in Banyoles, which was enough to put him in the leader’s jersey, just ahead of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates). “I did a good TT, maybe I should have pushed myself a little bit more in the middle part but I was afraid of killing myself," Almeida said. Our man in Catalonia Alasdair Fotheringham has more here.

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Podium Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Yellow Best Young Rider Jersey Celebration during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT Trophy Mask Covid Safety Measures VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

-201km

The peloton has reached kilometre zero and stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya is formally underway.

The general classification picture is as follows ahead of stage 3:

1          João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep  4:43:26

2          Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates       

3          Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Premier Tech         00:00:03

4          Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma         0:00:05

5          Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers  0:00:06

6          Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07

7          Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Premier Tech  00:00:10

8          Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers       00:00:19

9          Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep           00:00:20

10        Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe         00:00:21

The Canal Olímpic de Catalunya, constructed for the sprint canoe events at the 1992 Olympics, is just outside Castelldefels. After a flat start, the road begins to climb very, very gradually as the peloton makes its long way north towards the Pyrenean ski resort of Vallter 2000. That 11km climb to the finish is the day’s only categorised ascent, but as the stage profile demonstrates, the road rises for quite some time beforehand.

Stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya brings the race from Canal Olímpic de Catalunya to the summit finish at Vallter 2000. The neutralised start is at 11.35 CET, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 11.45. 

