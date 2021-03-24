Volta a Catalunya stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

-148km There is still no urgency in the peloton, and the break's advantage continues to yawn outwards. The gap is 8:22 and still rising.

-154km Break: Francisco Galvan (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) Peloton at 7:15

After losing 8 minutes on the opening stage, Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) lost another 2:05 in yesterday's 18.5km time trial. It's very difficult to imagine how the Briton could be competitive at the Tour de France given his results since he returned to racing at the start of last season, but he looked to strike an upbeat note after his 90th-place finish on stage 2. “It’s a long, old journey getting back. But the team are being fantastic in supporting me and in the meantime I’m getting to know my teammates and fitting in the groove. It’s a great bunch of guys,” Froome said. "Naturally, I’d love to be ready for the Tour de France, but I’ve just got to follow the process and keep doing what we can.” Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story here. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

-165km The break's lead hits 6 minutes, and Deceuninck-QuickStep have perhaps decided that will suffice. Almeida's squad are now camped at the head of the peloton.

-170km At the Volta a Catalunya, meanwhile, the escapees have a lead of 4:10 on a peloton that seems content to grant them this early leeway.

The Tour of Flanders look set to take on heightened significance this year, with news breaking that Paris-Roubaix is set to be postponed due to the tightened coronavirus restrictions in northern France. Le Parisien has reported that a final decision has been made that the men's and women's editions of the race cannot go ahead as planned on April 11. Race organiser ASO has not yet commented on the matter, but reports suggest the formal postponement of the race, possibly to an end-of-season October date, will be announced today. Read more here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Away from the Volta a Catalunya, the build-up to the Tour of Flanders begins in earnest today with the Classic Brugge-De Panne (the remaining shard of the much missed Three Days of De Panne). You can follow live coverage of the action in Belgium here.

Situation Break: Francisco Galvan (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) Peloton at 3:10

-175km The pace has relented in the peloton, meanwhile, and this has allowed the escapees to extend their advantage. The gap is now in excess of 3 minutes.

-181km A puncture for Antonio Jesus Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi) sees him drop out of the break.

-185km Francisco Galvan (Eolo-Kometa), Alexander Kamp (Trek-Segafredo), Sean Bennett (Qhubeka-Assos), Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (Qhubeka-Assos), Antonio Jesus Soto (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Colin Joyce (Rally), Thymen Arenseman (DSM) and Alex Evans (Intermarché Wanty Gobert) have a lead of 22 seconds over the peloton, but Bahrain Victorious seem unwilling to let them go clear.

-190km There's been a brisk start to the day's racing here, but no break has gained a foothold just yet. Ten riders or so currently have a small gap over the peloton but it's not yet clear if they'll be granted their freedom.

João Almeida has impressed in just about every race he’s competed in during his short professional career, and he is continuing in the same manner here. The Portuguese rider was third behind Rohan Dennis and Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Remi Cavagna in yesterday’s time trial in Banyoles, which was enough to put him in the leader’s jersey, just ahead of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates). “I did a good TT, maybe I should have pushed myself a little bit more in the middle part but I was afraid of killing myself," Almeida said. Our man in Catalonia Alasdair Fotheringham has more here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

-201km The peloton has reached kilometre zero and stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya is formally underway.

The general classification picture is as follows ahead of stage 3: 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:26 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Premier Tech 00:00:03 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07 7 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana Premier Tech 00:00:10 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:19 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:20 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:21

The Canal Olímpic de Catalunya, constructed for the sprint canoe events at the 1992 Olympics, is just outside Castelldefels. After a flat start, the road begins to climb very, very gradually as the peloton makes its long way north towards the Pyrenean ski resort of Vallter 2000. That 11km climb to the finish is the day’s only categorised ascent, but as the stage profile demonstrates, the road rises for quite some time beforehand.