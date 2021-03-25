Volta a Catalunya stage 4 - Live coverage

Refresh

The gap falls to 1:35 as Ineos take the reins on the descent.

Meanwhile, the other riders in the break might not be too happy about Kamna's presence, given the way the peloton is sure to give chase. He may well be bullied out of it. Tolhoek and Lopez are more minor threats, at 3:21 and 4:25 respectively, while the rest are already at least 8 minutes down overall.

The peloton has fractured on that climb but there should be some sort of regrouping on the descent and the long run down to the two final climbs. Ineos have let Kamna slip clear but they still have time to get organised and keep this under control.

Results at the KOM point at Port de Toses 1. Bouwman - 10 points 2. De Gendt - 8 points 3. Tolhoek - 6 points 4. Champoussin - 4 points 5. Samitier - 2 points 6. Dombrowski - 1 point

135km to go The break reaches the summit of the Port de Toses with a lead of 1:55 over the reduced peloton.

Here's the 12-rider breakaway Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) Rigoberto Uran (EF-Nippo) Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) Clement Champoussin (AG2R Citroen) Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) Sergio Samitier (Movistar) Antonio Pedrero (Movistar) Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)

The gap's growing! 1:45 now. Kamna is the virtual leader of the race. A long way to go, though.

Into the final kilometre of the Port de Toses, and the gradient eases a little.

Confirmation on the full composition of the group on the way shortly. They've opened up a lead of 45 seconds. If Kamna is indeed in there, that's a surprising one. Ineos can't afford to give him much rope.

Those riders join De Gendt and now we have 12 out front. Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in there. He's just 1:33 down in the overall standings, so a real danger man.

A dozen riders in a counter-attack behind De Gendt.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) is on the move. Plenty of riders losing contact with the peloton now.

It's quite chaotic out there and we're about to hit the tougher section of the climb.

A new group went clear on the downhill section but they've been caught now.

That move is now brought back as well. The other riders in there were Tolhoek, Vallter, Storer, Zwiehoff, Schelling.

Kron and Camargo are brought back but we have more riders on the move now, including Wout Poels and James Knox

A reminder of the overall standings at the start of the day 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9:44:21 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:45 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:49 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:53 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:14 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:01:21 9 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 10 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:24

That bonus second moves Valverde level on time with Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) in fifth place. The Spaniard was third yesterday in what was his best performance in quite some time. He has won this race three times - are we seeing a new lease of life for the rider who'll turn 41 next month?

At the intermediate sprint, Kron passes through first ahead of Camargo. Several seconds later, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) clips off the front of the peloton to take the final remaining bonus second.

We'll see what kind of breakaway forms on this first climb. It's followed by a descent and then a long false flat downhill that will lead us towards the final two climbs. From there it's up-down-up, and that will be the critical phase of the race for the GC contenders.

Diego Camargo (EF-Nippo) and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) are on the move.

The opening gradients are low - more of a false flat before we reach Ribes de Freser, where the climb of the Port de Toses officially begins and where we have an early intermediate sprint. From Ribes de Freser, it's still steady stuff, before a two-kilometre descent takes out any sting and makes the climb's overall average gradient seem pretty meek. However, it ratchets up from there and the last five or so kilometres are much steeper.

We have two non-starters today. George Bennett (Jumbo-Visma) is ill, while Ilnur Zakarin (Gazprom-RusVelo) has a hip injury.

A few early attacks but nothing going clear yet.

We're off! The flag is waved and we are underway.

Just before we get going, now's the time to re-cap on how we got here. Full results and standings at our report page from yesterday's stage.

Plenty of riders were on the rollers this morning, anticipating a fast and furious start. There should be plenty of interest in the breakaway bus today, while race leader Adam Yates and his Ineos Grenadiers team will have to be wary of the opening exchanges.

Not much of a pre-amble today, I'm afraid. The riders have already rolled out of Ripoll and are making their way through the neutral zone, so the start of the stage is just around the corner. There's no pre-amble for the riders either; we're climbing from the gun.