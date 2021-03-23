Volta a Catalunya: Rohan Dennis wins stage 2 time trial

Image 1 of 12 Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers finished in time of 22:27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 12 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished in 22:33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 12 Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates posted a time of 22:55 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 12 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on 18.5km ITT course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 12 Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished in 23:05 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 12 Nathan Brown of Rally Cycling (Image credit: Getty Sport Images) Image 8 of 12 Tejay van Garderen of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 12 Jonathan Castroviejo of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 12 George Bennett of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 12 Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 12 Rigoberto Uran of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) won the stage 2 time trial at the Volta a Catalunya, taking his first time trial victory since his world title in 2019 in Yorkshire.

The Australian set a time of 22:27 on the 18.5km course around Lake Bagnoles and country roads north of Girona, beating French national time trial champion Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) by five seconds.

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the best of the expected overall contenders. He set a time of 22:55 and so gained precious seconds on all his overall rivals and took the overall race lead. The USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was an impressive fourth in 22:56.

Stage 1 winner Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) set a time of 24:28 and so slipped down overall.

Wednesday’s third stage climbs deep into the Pyrenees and close to the border with France for a mountain finish at the Vallter 2000 ski resort.

The 203km starts near Barcelona and gradually ramps up before the final 23.2km to the line above the snow line at 2125 metres.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:27 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 8 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38 9 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:38 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:47

General classification after stage 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:26 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3 Luis Leon Sanchez 0:00:03 4 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07 7 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:19 9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:20 10 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21