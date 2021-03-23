Volta a Catalunya: Rohan Dennis wins stage 2 time trial
Almeida moves into race lead
Stage 2: Banyoles - Banyoles
Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) won the stage 2 time trial at the Volta a Catalunya, taking his first time trial victory since his world title in 2019 in Yorkshire.
The Australian set a time of 22:27 on the 18.5km course around Lake Bagnoles and country roads north of Girona, beating French national time trial champion Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) by five seconds.
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the best of the expected overall contenders. He set a time of 22:55 and so gained precious seconds on all his overall rivals and took the overall race lead. The USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was an impressive fourth in 22:56.
Stage 1 winner Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) set a time of 24:28 and so slipped down overall.
Wednesday’s third stage climbs deep into the Pyrenees and close to the border with France for a mountain finish at the Vallter 2000 ski resort.
The 203km starts near Barcelona and gradually ramps up before the final 23.2km to the line above the snow line at 2125 metres.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:22:27
|2
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:05
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:28
|4
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:28
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:33
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:34
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:35
|8
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:38
|9
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:38
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:47
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:43:26
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez
|0:00:03
|4
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:06
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:07
|7
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:10
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:19
|9
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:20
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:21
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:43:26
|2
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:06
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Volta a Catalunya: Rohan Dennis wins stage 2 time trialAlmeida moves into race lead
-
Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali: Israel Start-Up Nation win team time trialMark Cavendish moves into the overall race lead
-
Brugge-De Panne Women 2021 - PreviewSprinters return for a dash to the line in De Panne
-
Classic Brugge-De Panne past winnersPast winners 1977-2020
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.