Volta a Catalunya: Rohan Dennis wins stage 2 time trial

By

Almeida moves into race lead

Stage 2: Banyoles - Banyoles

Image 1 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Team Lotto Soudal during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Rohan Dennis of Ineos Grenadiers finished in time of 22:27 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 12

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 - 100th Edition - 2nd stage Banyoles - Banyoles 18,5 km - 23/03/2021 - Remi Cavagna (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Rmi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT Silhouette MotorBike Helicopter VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished in 22:33 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Brandon Mcnulty of United States and UAE Team Emirates during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates posted a time of 22:55 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Peter Sagan of Slovakia and Team BORA Hansgrohe during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) on 18.5km ITT course (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 12

Cerny Volta a Catalunya 2021 stage 2

Josef Cerny (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished in 23:05 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Nathan Brown of United States and Team Rally Cycling during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Nathan Brown of Rally Cycling (Image credit: Getty Sport Images)
Image 8 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Tejay Van Garderen of United States and Team EF Education Nippo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tejay van Garderen of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Jonathan Castroviejo of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 George Bennett of New Zealand and Team Jumbo Visma during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

George Bennett of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 12

PLA DE LESTANY BANYOLES SPAIN MARCH 23 Rigoberto Uran Uran of Colombia and Team EF Education Nippo during the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2021 Stage 2 a 185km Individual Time Trial stage from Pla de LEstany Banyoles to Pla de LEstany Banyoles 145m ITT VoltaCatalunya100 on March 23 2021 in Pla de LEstany Banyoles Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Rigoberto Uran of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) won the stage 2 time trial at the Volta a Catalunya, taking his first time trial victory since his world title in 2019 in Yorkshire.

The Australian set a time of 22:27 on the 18.5km course around Lake Bagnoles and country roads north of Girona, beating French national time trial champion Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) by five seconds. 

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was the best of the expected overall contenders. He set a time of 22:55 and so gained precious seconds on all his overall rivals and took the overall race lead. The USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) was an impressive fourth in 22:56. 

Stage 1 winner Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal) set a time of 24:28 and so slipped down overall.  

Wednesday’s third stage climbs deep into the Pyrenees and close to the border with France for a mountain finish at the Vallter 2000 ski resort. 

The 203km starts near Barcelona and gradually ramps up before the final 23.2km to the line above the snow line at 2125 metres.

More to come!

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:27
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:05
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:28
4Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:28
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:33
6Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:34
7Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35
8Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:38
9Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:38
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:47

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:26
2Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
3Luis Leon Sanchez 0:00:03
4Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05
5Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:07
7Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:19
9Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:20
10Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:21

