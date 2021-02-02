Tirreno-Adriatico 2021

Image 1 of 1 Simon Yates, now with Team BikeExchange, won the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) second overall and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) third (Image credit: Bettini Image)

Tirreno-Adriatico is set to take place from March 10-16, returning to its usual pre-Milan-San Remo slot after being rescheduled to September in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While last year’s race was extended to eight stages, the Race of the Two Seas returns to its traditional seven-day format in 2021.

Last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico was won by Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) and the Briton is expected to return in 2021. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), who won the general classification in both 2012 and 2013, has confirmed that he will again ride Tirreno-Adriatico. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) have also indicated they will compete at Tirreno-Adriatico.

For the second year in succession there is no team time trial on the opening day. The race’s big weekend continues on stage 5 with the so-called Tappa dei Muri – the ‘Stage of the Walls’ – that will see the peloton tackle four laps of a tough, 23km circuit around Castelfidardo in the finale of the stage. Tirreno-Adriatico will once again finish with a time trial on the seafront in San Benedetto del Tronto, with a slightly different route than 2021, longer at 11.1 kilometres.