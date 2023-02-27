How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming
Following hot on the heels of Strade Bianche and leading up to the year's first Monument at Milan-San Remo, the first major Italian stage race of the year comes at Tirreno-Adriatico, kicking off on Monday, March 6.
The seven-day race across Italy will bring together a starry selection of riders, including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan).
Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.
Other major names set to take part in the race include Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The seven-day race will see the riders head from coast to coast in Italy, beginning with a short time trial in Lido di Camaiore and taking in a summit finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto as well as plenty of hilly stages en route to the finish in San Bendetto del Tronto.
Check below for the Tirreno-Adriatico route and start list information, and scroll down for all your Tirreno-Adriatico live streaming needs.
Live stream
If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the races will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).
A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.
Host broadcaster RAI Sport (opens in new tab) will be airing the race in Italy if you fancy some local flavour.
If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.
TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.
Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Time (CET)
|March 6
|Lido di Camaiore TTT
|12:50 - 15:59
|March 7
|Camaiore - Follonica
|10:45 - 15:58
|March 8
|Follonica - Foligno
|10:30 - 15:57
|March 9
|Greccio - Tortoreto
|10:20 - 15:57
|March 10
|Morro d'Oro - Sarnano-Sassotetto
|11:25 - 15:59
|March 11
|Osimo Stazione - Osimo
|11:30 -16:30
|March 12
|San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto
|12:15 - 16:29
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
