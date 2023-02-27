How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are set to face off at the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico

Following hot on the heels of Strade Bianche and leading up to the year's first Monument at Milan-San Remo, the first major Italian stage race of the year comes at Tirreno-Adriatico, kicking off on Monday, March 6.

The seven-day race across Italy will bring together a starry selection of riders, including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race.

Other major names set to take part in the race include Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The seven-day race will see the riders head from coast to coast in Italy, beginning with a short time trial in Lido di Camaiore and taking in a summit finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto as well as plenty of hilly stages en route to the finish in San Bendetto del Tronto.

Check below for the Tirreno-Adriatico route and start list information, and scroll down for all your Tirreno-Adriatico live streaming needs.

The route map of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Live stream

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the races will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Host broadcaster RAI Sport (opens in new tab) will be airing the race in Italy if you fancy some local flavour.

