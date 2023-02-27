How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico – live streaming

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Van der Poel and Van Aert headline Race of the Two Seas

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are set to face off at the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico
Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are set to face off at the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico
Following hot on the heels of Strade Bianche and leading up to the year's first Monument at Milan-San Remo, the first major Italian stage race of the year comes at Tirreno-Adriatico, kicking off on Monday, March 6.

The seven-day race across Italy will bring together a starry selection of riders, including Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan).

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch Strade Bianche via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Tirreno-Adriatico route

2023 Tirreno-Adriatico features summit finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto

Other major names set to take part in the race include Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-QuickStep), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The seven-day race will see the riders head from coast to coast in Italy, beginning with a short time trial in Lido di Camaiore and taking in a summit finish at Sarnano-Sassotetto as well as plenty of hilly stages en route to the finish in San Bendetto del Tronto.

Check below for the Tirreno-Adriatico route and start list information, and scroll down for all your Tirreno-Adriatico live streaming needs.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023 route map

The route map of the 2023 Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Live stream

If you're in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, or any one of many European countries, the races will be aired live and in full on GCN+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport – via Discovery+ (opens in new tab).

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

Host broadcaster RAI Sport (opens in new tab) will be airing the race in Italy if you fancy some local flavour.

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by getting access to them by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. 

Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateStageTime (CET)
March 6Lido di Camaiore TTT12:50 - 15:59
March 7Camaiore - Follonica10:45 - 15:58
March 8Follonica - Foligno10:30 - 15:57
March 9Greccio - Tortoreto10:20 - 15:57
March 10Morro d'Oro - Sarnano-Sassotetto11:25 - 15:59
March 11Osimo Stazione - Osimo11:30 -16:30
March 12San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto12:15 - 16:29

