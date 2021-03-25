Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021

Davide Ballerini

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his victory at the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Ballerini wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked over the climb but was chased down by the dominant Deceuninck-QuickStep who stamped their authority on the first Belgian classic of the season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:03
2Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
10Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe