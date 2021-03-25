Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his victory at the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Ballerini wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took out the bunch sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad over Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) and Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad rarely comes down to a bunch sprint and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citroen), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) were among the attackers that were reeled in ahead of the Kapelmuur.

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked over the climb but was chased down by the dominant Deceuninck-QuickStep who stamped their authority on the first Belgian classic of the season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:03 2 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 4 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 9 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe