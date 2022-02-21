Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021
Davide Ballerini wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took out the bunch sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad over Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) and Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation).
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad rarely comes down to a bunch sprint and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citroen), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) were among the attackers that were reeled in ahead of the Kapelmuur.
Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked over the climb but was chased down by the dominant Deceuninck-QuickStep who stamped their authority on the first Belgian classic of the season.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:43:03
|2
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|4
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 202127 February 2021 | Gent | WorldTour
Flanders Classics hits back at criticism over prize money inequality at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
By Kirsten Frattini published
News Van der Breggen earns €930 as Ballerini earns €16,000 at opening Spring Classic
Lefevere: Deceuninck-QuickStep can beat Van Aert and Van der Poel by isolating them
By Cyclingnews published
News 'Everybody knows me, I like winning'
8 conclusions from Opening Weekend
By Daniel Benson published
Analysis Dissecting the main talking points from the first Classics of 2021
Quarterman in hospital after crashing into a team car at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'I'm in a bit of pain but relieved that it’s not worse' says Trek-Segafredo rider who suffered a concussion
Elisa Longo Borghini: Team unlucky in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad battle for front
By Cyclingnews published
News ‘It has been a good race for us and I’m just sorry that I missed a good result’ says Trek-Segafredo rider
Greg Van Avermaet: Results don’t show our strong performances at Opening Weekend
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'We were always quite good and in the front’ says AG2R Citroën's top classics contender
Late crash ruins Kristoff's sprint chances in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'I think it was my chance to win this race' says Norwegian
Tom Pidcock: I’ve found form a lot quicker than I thought I would
By Daniel Benson published
News British rider impresses in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Faceplant can't keep Vanmarcke from fourth podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
By Brecht Decaluwé published
News 'Old blokes at Israel Start-Up Nation are positive team asset' says pavé specialist
