Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women LIVE - Another surprise or is the season's opening cobbled Classic one for the favourites?

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Lotte Claes of Belgium and Team Arkea - B&amp;B Hotels Women celebrates at podium as race winner during the 17th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.9km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lotte Claes after winning the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women (Image credit: © Getty Images)
Jump to:

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2026 Profile

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2026 Profile (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2026 - Everything you need to know

Analysing the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women contenders

How to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad – Live streams, TV channels, schedule for today's race

Race Situation

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 21st edition of Omloop Nieuwsblad Women Elite. We'll bring you all the action blow by blow, stay with us!

Along with Claes we have three other winners in the race today, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) won in 2015 and 2021, while her team mate Lotte Kopecky was victorious in 2023. Tiffany Cromwell won way back in 2023 and you can read our interview with her here.

The gap is coming down again though, maybe the bunch is not too happy about this group of four.
The first cobbled sector in Lange Munte which comes after 37.2km, though that's more than 20km away.

We have a breakaway, Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché Ladies), Britt de Grave, Jony van den Eijnden (both Citymesh-Customm), and Emilie Fortin (Minimax) have around 30 seconds on the peloton.

As soon as the flag dropped we have some attacks at the front of the race three riders are trying to get away

With so many key points along the route we’re likely to have some unpredictable racing and last year was the perfect example of that, Lotte Claes emerging from the day's breakaway as the day's winner.

There are 10 climbs too, and of those Eikenberg, Molenberg, Muur-Kapelmuur and Bosberg are also cobbled. Kapelmuur and Bosberg are likely to to be decisive as they're steep too and come 15.7 and 11.8km from the finish.

The official start is given

As this is the start of the cobbled Classics season you'd expect some pavé sectors and we have five of them, starting after 37km with Lange Munte then Holleweg, Kerkgate, Jagerij and Haaghoek.

The weather always has an impact in these early season races, and the wind is blowing and could cause splits. It’s also been raining and due to start again, making the cobbles a different challenge!

Today’s 137.2km route is 800m shorter than 2025, but once again starts in Gent and finishes in Ninove. After the presentation we’ll have 5.6km of neutral before the official start in Merelbeke-Melle, just outside the city.

GHENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ prior to the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

European champion, Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) is one of the favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)

GHENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Elynor Backstedt of Great Britain and UAE Team ADQ prior to the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elynor Backstedt (UAE Team ADQ) meets the press before the race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the men will be racing Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne tomorrow, the second race of the women's Opening Weekend is the Fenix-Ekoi Omloop van het Haageland.

GHENT, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Susanne Andersen of Norway, Teuntje Beekhuis of Netherlands, Kamilla Aasebo of Norway, Laura Tomasi of Italy, Alessia Vigilia of Italy, Linda Zanetti of Switzerland and Team Uno-X Mobility prior to the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Women&#039;s Elite a 137.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ghent, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

UNO-X Mobility line up with Susanne Andersen, Teuntje Beekhuis, Kamilla Aasebo, Laura Tomasi, Alessia Vigilia and Linda Zanetti. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s always a huge sense of occasion at this first Belgian race of the year, and it has one of the best team presentations of them all, at the legendary T’Kuipke velodrome in Gent.

