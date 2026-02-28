Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women LIVE - Another surprise or is the season's opening cobbled Classic one for the favourites?

Refresh

Along with Claes we have three other winners in the race today, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) won in 2015 and 2021, while her team mate Lotte Kopecky was victorious in 2023. Tiffany Cromwell won way back in 2023 and you can read our interview with her here. 'The level is a thousand times higher than 2013' - Tiffany Cromwell on her Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory and how the Classics have transformed since.

The gap is coming down again though, maybe the bunch is not too happy about this group of four.

The first cobbled sector in Lange Munte which comes after 37.2km, though that's more than 20km away.

We have a breakaway, Lea Lin Teutenberg (Lotto-Intermarché Ladies), Britt de Grave, Jony van den Eijnden (both Citymesh-Customm), and Emilie Fortin (Minimax) have around 30 seconds on the peloton.

As soon as the flag dropped we have some attacks at the front of the race three riders are trying to get away

With so many key points along the route we’re likely to have some unpredictable racing and last year was the perfect example of that, Lotte Claes emerging from the day's breakaway as the day's winner. Read how she did it here. Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women: Lotte Claes takes shock victory from early breakaway as the favourites get it all wrong

There are 10 climbs too, and of those Eikenberg, Molenberg, Muur-Kapelmuur and Bosberg are also cobbled. Kapelmuur and Bosberg are likely to to be decisive as they're steep too and come 15.7 and 11.8km from the finish.

The official start is given

As this is the start of the cobbled Classics season you'd expect some pavé sectors and we have five of them, starting after 37km with Lange Munte then Holleweg, Kerkgate, Jagerij and Haaghoek.

The weather always has an impact in these early season races, and the wind is blowing and could cause splits. It’s also been raining and due to start again, making the cobbles a different challenge!

Today’s 137.2km route is 800m shorter than 2025, but once again starts in Gent and finishes in Ninove. After the presentation we’ll have 5.6km of neutral before the official start in Merelbeke-Melle, just outside the city.

European champion, Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) is one of the favourites (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elynor Backstedt (UAE Team ADQ) meets the press before the race. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the men will be racing Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne tomorrow, the second race of the women's Opening Weekend is the Fenix-Ekoi Omloop van het Haageland.

UNO-X Mobility line up with Susanne Andersen, Teuntje Beekhuis, Kamilla Aasebo, Laura Tomasi, Alessia Vigilia and Linda Zanetti. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s always a huge sense of occasion at this first Belgian race of the year, and it has one of the best team presentations of them all, at the legendary T’Kuipke velodrome in Gent.

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the 21st edition of Omloop Nieuwsblad Women Elite. We'll bring you all the action blow by blow, stay with us!

We've had a few races in Australia and around southern Europe, but today's race is part of the Flemish Opening Weekend, when Belgium hosts the first cobbled races and the time many see as the real start to the season.