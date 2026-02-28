Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Fierce fight between Demi Vollering vs Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney ends in a maiden victory for European champion

After landing on the podium twice in the past, European champion Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) finally scored a victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after out-sprinting Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto) from a two rider escape.

Vollering made her first acceleration on the Vesten, the flatter start of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, causing splits in the peloton. Her teammate Franzi Koch jumped in front of her and set a hard pace, catching a breakaway of four that had included another FDJ United-Suez rider, Elise Chabbey.

Niewiadoma-Phinney had initially missed Vollering's move but bridged just before the steepest part of the climb where Vollering attacked, and the Polish champion was the only one who could follow.

The two riders traded turns until the last kilometre to keep the chasers behind. Niewiadoma-Phinney made Vollering lead onto the finishing straight but could not reply to Vollering's punch when the latter opened the sprint 150 metres from the line.

21 seconds later, Wiebes sprinted to third place ahead of Cat Ferguson (Movistar) and Koch.

More to follow ...

Results

