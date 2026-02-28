Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Fierce fight between Demi Vollering vs Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney ends in a maiden victory for European champion

Vollering out-sprints Polish champion as Lorena Wiebes has to settle for third from chase

NIVONE, BELGIUM - FEBRUARY 28: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 21st Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 137.2km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on February 28, 2026 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Demi Vollering celebrates her win (Image credit: Getty Images)
After landing on the podium twice in the past, European champion Demi Vollering (FDJ United-SUEZ) finally scored a victory in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad after out-sprinting Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-Sram zondacrypto) from a two rider escape.

Vollering made her first acceleration on the Vesten, the flatter start of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, causing splits in the peloton. Her teammate Franzi Koch jumped in front of her and set a hard pace, catching a breakaway of four that had included another FDJ United-Suez rider, Elise Chabbey.

