La Vuelta Femenina 2024

Stage 8: Demi Vollering seals overall victory on mountain finish

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) secured overall victory at the 2024 La Vuelta Femenina and showed she is back to her best by attacking alone on the climb to the finish and disracing all her rivals.

The 27-year-old Dutch rider attacked 6.5km from the finish at the Valdesquí resort near Madrid and quickly distanced all her rivals. She had time to celebrate her victory, high-fiving the crowds along the finish and then lifting her bike in the air beyond the line.



Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) finished second on the stage at 29 seconds, while Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) was third at 33 seconds. She snatched second place overall from Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) after the Italian struggled on the climb to the line and finished seventh at 1:00.

Stage 7: Marianne Vos records second win of week on stage 7

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) sprinted across the top of the uphill finish in Sigüenza to win her second stage of this year's La Vuelta Femenina. Wearing the green jersey as the points classification leader, Vos followed the acceleration of Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) on the 500-metre climb. Faulkner finished second and Longo Borghini third. Fourth on the day was Demi Vollering (SD Worxs-Protime), who defended her red leader's jersey with one day to go.

Stage 6: Evita Muzic beats Demi Vollering atop La Laguna Negra

Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) won stage 6 of La Vuelta Femenina, finishing atop the climb to La Laguna Negra. The Frenchwoman outsprinted overall race leader Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) to secure the stage win while Vollering extended her lead in the GC standings.

Stage 5: Demi Vollering crushes competition on first summit finish, takes overall lead

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 5 of La Vuelta Femenina on the Fuerte Rapitán finishing climb, soloing to the victory by 28 seconds ahead of Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) atop Alto del Fuerte Rapitán. Vollering is also the new overall leader.

Stage 4: Kristen Faulkner wins echelon-heavy stage 4 with late solo attack

Using a solo attack across the final 6km, Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 4 of the Vuelta Feminina. Georgia Baker (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won the sprint for second place in the chase group of 17 riders, 10 seconds back. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished third, and took the red race leader's jersey from Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime), who finished fourth.

Stage 3: Marianne Vos fastest in reduced bunch sprint

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won stage 3 of the La Vuelta Femenina, launching her sprint 150 metres from the line and finishing several bike lengths ahead of Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) and Olivia Baril (Movistar Team). The stage victory marked Vos' 252nd career road race victory.

Stage 2: Alison Jackson wins stage 2 sprint after crash-marred finale

Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) won stage 2 of the Vuelta Femenina in a sprint of those who survived a crash-marred final, beating Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ). Having taken bonus seconds at the finish and the intermediate sprint, Vas is the new overall leader.

Stage 1: Lidl-Trek win opening team time trial despite late crash



Lidl-Trek won the opening TTT of the Vuelta Femenina in Valencia, beating Team Visma-Lease a Bike by only nine-hundredths of a second after having to regroup after a crash in the final kilometre. The team was fastest at the intermediate timing point and looked like the certain winner, but Ellen van Dijk crashed in the final corner, taking down Elynor Bäckstedt with her and disrupting the paceline. With the seconds ticking down, Brodie Chapman and Elisa Longo Borghini waited for Gaia Realini and Lizzie Deignan to catch up, and Longo Borghini threw her bike on the finish line to take the victory. Realini crossed the line first and will be the first wearer of the red leader's jersey.

2024 La Vuelta Femenina route

La Vuelta Femenina 2024 race will take place from April 28 to May 5, 2024. The route was presented in Madrid on March 8, with organisers announcing that the eight-day race would tackle the Pyrenees and finish in the Sierras of Madrid.

All the details of the La Vuelta Femenina 2024.

La Vuelta Femenina results

