Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Race-homes
By published
Image 1 of 6
Itzulia Basque Country
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Primoz Roglic wins Itzulia Basque Country

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the overall title at the Itzulia Basque Country on Saturday.

Roglič went on the attack to expose, crack and distance overnight leader Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to secure overall victory during the final hilly stage 6 to Arrate.  

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) tried to pace his teammate McNulty on the steep Krabelin climb, but then abandoned the American to set off in pursuit of Roglic, with other riders sitting on his wheel all the way to the finish.  

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) went on the attack with Roglič over the day's final climb, and then took the stage 6 victory, with Roglič happy to have won overall. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Itzulia Basque Country - Final Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:43
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:34
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
7Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:02
8Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:05
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
10Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:53
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final general classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 19:11:36
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27
6Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:28
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17
9Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:02:38
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:59

Itzulia Basque Country history

After being cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 60th edition of Itzulia Basque Country will take place from Monday April 5 to Saturday April 10, 2020. 

Formerly known as the Tour of the Basque Country and Vuelta al Pais Vasco, the Itzulia continues to be decided on the steep, mountainous terrain of the Basque territory.

Climbs such as the Alto de Arrate, Alto de Aia and the Alto de Asensio have historically been where the race has been decided but for 2021, the course is a bit more open until the final stage, which ends atop the category 1 ascent of the Arrate.

Past winners include notable climbers like Alberto Contador, Nairo Quintana, Joaquim Rodriguez, Alejandro Valverde and Primoz Roglic. Ion Izagirre (Astana) took the last victory in the Itzulia Basque Country in the 2019 edition taking the overall win on the final stage and unseating Emanuel Buchmann.

Itzulia Basque Country 2021 Teams

  • Astana-Premier Tech
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Team BikeExchange
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Movistar Team
  • EF Education-Nippo
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • Deceuninck-QuickStep
  • Cofidis
  • Lotto Soudal
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
  • Team DSM
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • AG2R Citroën Team
  • Israel Start-up Nation
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Team Qhubeka Assos
  • Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
  • Burgos-BH
  • Total Direct Energie
  • Equipo Kern Pharma
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.