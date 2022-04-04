How to watch Itzulia Basque Country – live streaming

Spring Classics season is in full swing but nestled in among the cobbles and hills of northern Europe comes another WorldTour stage race, the Tour of the Basque Country, known as Itzulia.

If you're looking for a way to watch the action in the coming month we've put together a handy Itzulia Basque Country live streaming guide.

It's the 61st edition of the race this year, with the six-day race known for its hilly stages and steep climbs. It's one of the major stage races of the spring, boasting a honour roll including Alberto Contador, Sean Kelly, Gino Bartali, and Jacques Anquetil.

This time around, Primož Roglič will be back to defend his title against the likes of Remco Evenepoel, Adam Yates, and Julian Alaphilippe.

Cyclingnews will bring you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the races. Read on to find out how to watch Itzulia Basque Country via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

This year's race kicks off with a short time trial in Hondarribia before quickly moving onto the hills with a challenging hilly run-in to Viana at the end of a long 207km second stage.

The third day to Amurrio features another tough finish, with a 500-metre, 9.8 per cent hill at Lezama coming just 5km from the line. Stage 4 from the Basque capital of Vitoria-Gasteiz to Zamudio brings plenty more hills but none within 20km of the finish, meaning it'd be a tougher ask to stick an attack to the finish.

The final two days are the toughest of the race, beginning with the 11 climbs (five classified) on the way to a 10 per cent ramp to the line in Mallabia on stage 5. The closing stage finishes, as ever, with a finish on the Alto de Arrate above Eibar, the last of seven classified climbs on a short and brutally sharp finisher.

Check below for the full race schedule

Image 1 of 1 The route of the 2022 race (Image credit: Itzulia Basque Country)

Live Stream

The race will be broadcast around Europe on Eurosport and Discovery+. A subscription to Eurosport Player costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. Discovery+ offers the same coverage for the same prices, too.

The race will be aired in the United Kingdom, Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, and in select other territories on GCN+, with a year’s subscription costing £39.99.

Local Belgian broadcasters EITB will also broadcast the race live each day.

We'll keep you updated with out 'How to Watch' guides throughout the year , with other broadcasters to keep in mind during the coming month including NBC Sports via Peacock ($4.99 per month in the US) and Flobikes ($150 per year in the US and $209.99 in Canada).

If you don't have cable TV, then NBC Sports can also be accessed over IP, via smart TV, or any other smart device, via SlingTV ($35 per month with the first month discounted by $10) or FuboTV ($64.99 per month) – both services offer free trials, too.

Broadcasting options around Europe include RTBF and Sporza (Belgium), Rai Sport (Italy), France TV, L'Equipe TV (France), NOS (Netherlands), and RTVE (Spain).

If you live outside a broadcast zone or are on holiday outside your country and find that the live streams to be geo-restricted, you can get around this by simulating being back in your home country via a 'virtual private network', or VPN, for your laptop, tablet or mobile.

Our sister site TechRadar tested hundreds of VPNs and recommends the number-one VPN currently available as Express VPN. With ExpressVPN, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc.

Startlist information

Reigning champion Primož Roglič heads up the start list after his final day turnaround versus Brandon McNulty last year. He'll be backed up by a powerful Jumbo-Visma selection which also includes Jonas Vingegaard and Sepp Kuss.

Ineos Grenadiers come with a packed stage race squad, too, with Adam Yates joined by Tao Geoghegan Hart, Dani Martínez, and Geraint Thomas. QuickStep-AlphaVinyl are another contender for top team with Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe racing for the Belgian squad.

Bora-Hansgrohe are another stacked squad, taking Volta a Catalunya winner Sergio Higuita, Aleksandr Vlasov, and Emanuel Buchmann to the race, while George Bennett and Marc Soler lead UAE Team Emirates.

Enric Mas (Movistar), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Rigoberto Uran, Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) are among the others to watch out for.

Finally, Basque hopes will rest with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and 2019 winner Ion Izagirre (Cofidis).

Race schedule