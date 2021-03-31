Trending

Itzulia Basque Country (Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco) winners

Winners of the Tour of the Basque Country 1924-2020

Itzulia Basque Country 2019 - 59th Edition - 6th stage Eibar - Eibar 118,2 km - 14/04/2019 - Ion Izagirre (ESP - Astana Pro Team) - Daniel Martin (IRL - UAE - Team Emirates) - Jakob Fuglsang (DEN - Astana Pro Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2019
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2019Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team
2018Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
2017Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
2016Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff
2015Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
2014Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
2013Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2012Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
2011Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
2010Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
2009Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2008Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2007Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2006José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
2005Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
2004Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto
2003Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
2002Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com
2001Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
2000Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
1999Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
1998Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE
1997Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1996Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino
1995Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
1994Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
1993Tony Rominger (Sui)
1992Tony Rominger (Sui)
1991Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
1990Julián Gorospe (Esp)
1989Stephen Roche (Irl)
1988Erik Breukink (Ned)
1987Sean Kelly (Irl)
1986Sean Kelly (Irl)
1985Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)
1984Sean Kelly (Irl)
1983Julián Gorospe (Esp)
1982José Luis Laguía (Esp)
1981Silvano Contini (Ita)
1980Alberto Fernández (Esp)
1979Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1978José Antonio González (Esp)
1977José Antonio González (Esp)
1976Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1975José Antonio González (Esp)
1974Miguel María Lasa (Esp)
1973Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1972José Antonio González (Esp)
1971Luis Ocaña (Esp)
1970Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)
1969Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
1936–1968No race
1935Gino Bartali (Ita)
1931–1934No race
1930Mariano Cañardo (Esp)
1929Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1928Maurice De Waele (Bel)
1927Victor Fontan (Fra)
1926Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
1925Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
1924Francis Pélissier (Fra)

 

