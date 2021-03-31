Itzulia Basque Country (Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco) winners
By Cycling News
Winners of the Tour of the Basque Country 1924-2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2019
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2018
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2017
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2016
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff
|2015
|Joaquim Rodríguez (Esp) Team Katusha
|2014
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
|2013
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2012
|Samuel Sánchez (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2011
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Chris Horner (USA) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Juan José Cobo (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2006
|José Ángel Gómez Marchante (Esp) Saunier Duval–Prodir
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Illes Balears–Banesto
|2003
|Iban Mayo (Esp) Euskaltel–Euskadi
|2002
|Aitor Osa (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Raimondas Rumšas (Ltu) Fassa Bortolo
|2000
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE–Deutsche Bank
|1998
|Íñigo Cuesta (Esp) ONCE
|1997
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Saeco–AS Juvenes San Marino
|1995
|Alex Zülle (Sui) ONCE
|1994
|Tony Rominger (Sui) Mapei–CLAS
|1993
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1992
|Tony Rominger (Sui)
|1991
|Claudio Chiappucci (Ita)
|1990
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1989
|Stephen Roche (Irl)
|1988
|Erik Breukink (Ned)
|1987
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1986
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1985
|Pello Ruiz Cabestany (Esp)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (Irl)
|1983
|Julián Gorospe (Esp)
|1982
|José Luis Laguía (Esp)
|1981
|Silvano Contini (Ita)
|1980
|Alberto Fernández (Esp)
|1979
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1978
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1977
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1976
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1975
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1974
|Miguel María Lasa (Esp)
|1973
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1972
|José Antonio González (Esp)
|1971
|Luis Ocaña (Esp)
|1970
|Luis Pedro Santamarina (Esp)
|1969
|Jacques Anquetil (Fra)
|1936–1968
|No race
|1935
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1931–1934
|No race
|1930
|Mariano Cañardo (Esp)
|1929
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1928
|Maurice De Waele (Bel)
|1927
|Victor Fontan (Fra)
|1926
|Nicolas Frantz (Lux)
|1925
|Auguste Verdyck (Bel)
|1924
|Francis Pélissier (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Basque Country (Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco) winnersWinners of the Tour of the Basque Country 1924-2020
-
Annemiek van Vleuten dialed in ahead of Tour of FlandersEuropean champion's long-range sprint nets first win of the season for Movistar at Dwars door Vlaanderen
-
Mathieu van der Poel off colour at Dwars door VlaanderenDutchman 'couldn't go deep all day' but unconcerned about Flanders prospects
-
Specialized adds belt-drive Como SL to its e-bike lineupThe Como SL has an SL 1.1 mid-drive motor and a low-maintenance drivetrain for all your commuting needs
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.