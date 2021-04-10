Trending

Primoz Roglic wins Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu wins finale stage 6 in Arrate

Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
BILBAO SPAIN APRIL 05 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 1 a 139km individual time trial from Bilbao to Bilbao

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

The peloton during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

The peloton rolls out for stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

The breakaway at stage 6 of Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - Antwan Tolhoek, Patrick Bevin, Christopher Juul Jensen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

The breakaway at stage 6 of Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - Antwan Tolhoek, Patrick Bevin, Christopher Juul Jensen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

The breakaway at stage 6 of Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - Antwan Tolhoek, Patrick Bevin, Christopher Juul Jensen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country 2021

James Knox at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Pierre Latour in the breakaway at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Ion Izagirre at stage 6 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic on stage 6 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic at stage 6 at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
ARRATE EIBAR SPAIN APRIL 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 6 a 1119km stage from Ondarroa to Arrate Eibar 535m Breakaway

Primoz Roglic, David Gaudu, Hugh Carthy stage 6 at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic leads the breakaway to gain time on Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Getty Image)
Itzulia Basque Country

Tadej Pogacar in the second group behind Primoz Roglic's lead group stage 6 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Image)
Itzulia Basque Country

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Image)
Itzulia Basque Country

Alejandro Valverde leads the chase group (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic drives the breakaway at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Brandon McNulty (UAE) loses the overall lead during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Brandon McNulty (UAE) loses the overall lead during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Brandon McNulty (UAE) loses the overall lead during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
ARRATE EIBAR SPAIN APRIL 10 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ during the 60th ItzuliaVuelta Ciclista Pais Vasco 2021 Stage 6 a 1119km stage from Ondarroa to Arrate Eibar 535m Breakaway

David Gaudu leads the break of Hugh Carthy and Primoz Roglic into the last climb (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu attacks on the last climb at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Alejandro Valverde sprints for third place on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Tadej Pogacar finishes 5th on stage 6 and third overall (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

David Gaudu wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic wins mountain classification (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic wins points classification (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic wins overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic wins overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)
Itzulia Basque Country

Primoz Roglic wins overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) went on the attack to expose, crack and distance Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to secure overall victory at the Itzulia Basque Country race during the final hilly stage 6 to Arrate.  

Roglič got away from UAE Team Emirates mid-stage and produced a gutsy brave ride to take overall victory. 

Tadej Pogačar tried to pace McNulty in the pursuit of Roglič but then abandoned the American when he suffered on the steep Krabelin climb, to start a chase of his fellow Slovenian and a podium place, with other riders sitting on his wheel all the way to the finish.  

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) went on the attack on the final climb and then took the stage victory with Roglič happy to finish just behind him, also with his arms in the air, having won overall. Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was also in the move but was cruelly distanced on the climb to the finish atop Arrate and finished out of the top ten. 

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) brought home the chase group, just ahead of Pogačar at 35 seconds but Roglič had stolen the day. In the final overall classification, he finished 52 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who marked Pogačar all the way to the finish to take second place. He also won the best young rider prize, with Jumbo-Visma taking all the jersey and team classification.   

Pogačar got some reward for his chasing, finishing third overall at 1:07. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers ) was fourth at 1:26, one second ahead of Gaudu.

"I’m incredibly happy to win this stage in the Basque Country. I haven’t had a major win for a while. It doesn't happen everyday that you finish with Primož Roglič, he’s such a strong rider and his work was very important for my win,” Gaudu said after exchanging a hug with the Slovenian after their double victory.   

“It was a hard day out there. I was very motivated for it and with the help from my team, we got the cake in the end.” 

How it unfolded

With 3,200 metres of climbing in just 112km of racing over seven categorised climbs, the final stage was always going to be explosive and decisive for overall victory. It was no surprise that most teams warmed-up on the rollers for the fast start and intense racing.

The two short early climbs inspired several attacks, with Carthy especially active. An early break formed but the speed was so high they were not allowed to get away and other riders used every opportunity to jump across and swell the numbers up front. The attacks were a clear warning of what was to come.  

Over the top of the Azurki climb after 23km, Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hugh Carthy (EF), Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen), Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) and Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) created a serious attack and had UAE worried.  

Next up was the Elosua-Gorla climb after 35km and the battle for GC turned very serious. 

Mark Padun (Bahrain) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) were the first to get across, indicating the UAE pace was not very fast. Then Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and more importantly Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) went across. UAE sent Marc Hirschi to mark the moves but that left just Diego Ulissi and Rafa Majka to help with the chase.

The climb hurt, with just 30 or so riders up front, but the big surprise came over the top and on the fast descent with 70km to race. Astana upped the pace and Roglič made sure he was on their wheels, while McNulty and Pogačar hesitated and were caught too far back. 

Suddenly the fight for the GC was on and Roglič sensed his chance. 

Other riders came across to them and with Fraile riding flat out for Izagirre, Movistar for Valverde and Bahrain for Mikel Landa, they distanced McNulty and Pogačar and closed in on the early break. By the time the descent was over, the gap was up to 20 seconds. It was the moment the race was lost.

With alarm bells ringing at UAE Team Emirates, they called back Hirschi to help with the chase. However it was a high-speed pursuit match and the Pogačar group was stronger and more determined. The gap went up to 30 seconds on the valley road. Pogačar took over the chase but the gap would never fall again.

Pogačar worked to help McNulty but the young American’s current ability was cruelly exposed on the steep Krabelin climb. He lost contact on the steepest middle sector and Pogačar was told via team radio to push on alone. His problem was that he had already worked in the pursuit and was 30 seconds behind.

He reduced the gap to 20 seconds at the summit but Roglič attacked to slim down his group, weather only Gaudu and Carthy able to hold the pace. They worked together on the descent and valley roads as Pogačar could only pick up stragglers and freeloaders.  

Up front Roglič used his trialing skills to push out his lead and also swept up six bonus seconds at the two intermediate sprints. Gauydu and Carthy sat but even began to share the work when the gap reached a minute, knowing their reward would be a chance of the stage victory. 

As the kilometres to the final climb ticked down, Pogačar tried to lead the chase but the gap stayed at a minute as his frustrations grew. Valverde attacked several times on the rolling roads near Ermua but he was brought back, with only Adam Yates helping Pogačar with the work. 

Behind McNulty valiantly tried to chase and was in reach of the Pogačar group for a while but then suffered and slipped to 1:30 behind. He was at 3:00 when the final climb started.

As soon as the Arrate climb began to hurt, Gaudu accelerated away, cracking Carthy. Roglič managed to get on his wheel and suddenly, with Pogačar at 55 seconds, the outcome of the stage and the race was clear. 

The two rode together on the climb, agreeing a sharing of the spoils rather than attacking each other. 

After losing overall victory at the Tour de France to Pogačar in the final time trial and then losing Paris-Nice on the final day due to crashes, Roglič did what others had done to him and pulled off an impressive final stage victory.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:42
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
7Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03
8Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:05
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
10Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:55
11Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:57
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:59
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:47
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:42
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:05
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:21
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:40
19Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
20Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:21
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:02
22Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:49
23Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:57
24Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:09
25Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:26
26Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
27Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:30
28Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:31
29Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:57
30Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
31Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
32Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
33Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
34Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
35Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:12:00
36Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:23
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
38Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
39Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
40Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
41Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
43Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
44Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
45Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
46Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
47Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
48Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
51Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
52Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
53Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
54Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:58
55Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
56Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:02
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:08
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:11
61Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:12
62Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
63Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
64Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:02
65Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:45
66Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:32
67Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
68Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:43
69Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
71Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
72Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
73Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
74Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:56
75Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:18
76Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
77Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
78Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
79Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
80Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
81Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
82Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
83Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
84Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
85Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
86Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
87Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
91Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
92Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
93Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
95Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:58
96Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:07
97Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:08
98Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
99Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
100Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:10
101Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:12
102Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
103Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:40
OTLJuan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
DNSSimon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNSCarlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFIde Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFDion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
DNFDamien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNFMiles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
DNFHéctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
DNFDiego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
DNFAlex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
DNFMagnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
DNFBauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFToms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFIan Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFSimon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
DNFThomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMatthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFSébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
DNFStefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
DNFAndrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFLaurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFTao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFThéo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFAlexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFLorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
DNFAndreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFOier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFJulien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
DNFUrko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
DNFUnai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Markina - Xemein, 82km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4

Sprint 2 - Ermua, 100km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14
5Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 10
7Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9
8Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 8
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
10Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6
11Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5
12Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4
13Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
14Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2
15James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 1 - Arribinieta, 4.8km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3
2Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 2 - Elkorrieta, 12.1km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3
2Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2
3Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 3 - Azurki, 23.5km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 10
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8
3Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2
6Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 4 - Elosua-Gorla, 43.7km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6
2Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2
4Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Krabelin, 68.3km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 6
4Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2
6Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 6 - Trabakua, 90.5km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 7 - Usartza, 109.5km
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 8
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4
5Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 2
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young rider
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:42
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35
3Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
4Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:55
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:57
6Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:09
7Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:26
8Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:30
9Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:57
10Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
11Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:12:00
12Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:23
13Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
14Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
15Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
17Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
18Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:12:58
19Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:12
20Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
21Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:45
22Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:32
23Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
24Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:15:43
25Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
26Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
27Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:18
28Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
29Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
30Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
31Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
32Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
33Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
34Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:58
35Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:08
36Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:10

Final general classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 19:11:36
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52
3Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27
6Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:28
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33
8Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17
9Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:02:38
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:59
11Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:16
12Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:19
13Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:01
14James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:32
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:54
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:05:57
17Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:46
18Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:04
19Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:37
20Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:46
21Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:02
22Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:17
23Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:38
24Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:16:24
25Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:46
26Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58
27Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:04
28Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:14
29Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:17:30
30Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:43
31Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:12
32Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:21:22
33Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:47
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:04
35Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:23:56
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:42
37Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:00
38Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:04
39Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:17
40Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:50
41Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:08
42Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:52
43Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
44Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:30:40
45Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:56
46Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:31:00
47Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:05
48Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:31:19
49Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:31:24
50Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:36
51Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:32
52Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:07
53Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:49
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:05
55Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:52
56Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:55
57Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:36:27
58Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:33
59Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:37
60Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:45
61Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:11
62Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:31
63Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:38:45
64Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:39:12
65Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:39:41
66Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:40:32
67Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:40:53
68Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:55
69Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:42:11
70Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:53
71Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:11
72Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:48
73Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:24
74Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:25
75Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:45:13
76Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:45:14
77Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:45:50
78Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:46:38
79Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:37
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:41
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:48
82Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:32
83Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:49:14
84Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:23
85Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:50:04
86Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:27
87Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:59
88Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:51:00
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:11
90Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:54:34
91Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:56:09
92Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:56:40
93Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:57:27
94Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:57:46
95Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:24
96Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:59
97Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:01:05
98Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:02:07
99Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:35
100Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:03:09
101Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:07:26
102Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:57
103Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:10:14

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 106
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 48
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44
6Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 42
7Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 41
8Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 36
10Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 35
11Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32
12Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29
13Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 27
14Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 21
15Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20
16James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18
17Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 18
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17
19Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16
20Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 14
21Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 14
22Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 14
23Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 14
24Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
25Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
26Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12
27Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12
28Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 10
30Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 10
31Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10
32Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10
33Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
34Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 5
35Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4
36Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4
37Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4
38Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 4
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 3
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2
41Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 2
42Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
43Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 34
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 17
5Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15
6Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14
7Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12
8Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 11
9Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 11
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11
11Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10
12Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 9
13Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9
14Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8
15Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 8
16Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6
17Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6
18Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4
20Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3
22Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3
23Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3
24Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2
25Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2
26Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
27Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1
29Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1
30Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1
31Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 19:12:28
2Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35
4Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:24
5Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:54
6Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:10
7Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:22
8Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:16:38
9Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:20:30
10Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:00
11Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
12Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:29:48
13Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:13
14Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:30:27
15Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:44
16Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:32:15
17Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:57
18Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:03
19Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:35
20Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:19
21Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:39
22Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:44:21
23Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:44:22
24Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:44:58
25Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:48:22
26Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:31
27Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:49:12
28Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:49:35
29Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:07
30Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:53:42
31Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:55:17
32Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:55:48
33Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:35
34Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:32
35Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:02:17
36Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:06:34

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 57:47:23
2Bahrain Victorious 0:03:18
3UAE Team Emirates 0:18:04
4Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:26
5Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:20:04
6Movistar Team 0:23:14
7Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:53
8Cofidis 0:30:30
9Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:45
10Team BikeExchange 0:53:34
11Total Direct Energie 0:54:06
12Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:54:48
13Team DSM 0:55:36
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:58:28
15AG2R Citroën Team 1:01:20
16Israel Start-up Nation 1:06:20
17Groupama-FDJ 1:16:47
18Burgos-BH 1:21:08
19Trek-Segafredo 1:23:29
20Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:54
21Equipo Kern Pharma 1:29:04
22Team Qhubeka Assos 1:31:54

