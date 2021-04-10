Primoz Roglic wins Itzulia Basque Country
David Gaudu wins finale stage 6 in Arrate
Stage 6: Ondarroa - Arrate
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) went on the attack to expose, crack and distance Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to secure overall victory at the Itzulia Basque Country race during the final hilly stage 6 to Arrate.
Roglič got away from UAE Team Emirates mid-stage and produced a gutsy brave ride to take overall victory.
Tadej Pogačar tried to pace McNulty in the pursuit of Roglič but then abandoned the American when he suffered on the steep Krabelin climb, to start a chase of his fellow Slovenian and a podium place, with other riders sitting on his wheel all the way to the finish.
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) went on the attack on the final climb and then took the stage victory with Roglič happy to finish just behind him, also with his arms in the air, having won overall. Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was also in the move but was cruelly distanced on the climb to the finish atop Arrate and finished out of the top ten.
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) brought home the chase group, just ahead of Pogačar at 35 seconds but Roglič had stolen the day. In the final overall classification, he finished 52 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who marked Pogačar all the way to the finish to take second place. He also won the best young rider prize, with Jumbo-Visma taking all the jersey and team classification.
Pogačar got some reward for his chasing, finishing third overall at 1:07. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers ) was fourth at 1:26, one second ahead of Gaudu.
"I’m incredibly happy to win this stage in the Basque Country. I haven’t had a major win for a while. It doesn't happen everyday that you finish with Primož Roglič, he’s such a strong rider and his work was very important for my win,” Gaudu said after exchanging a hug with the Slovenian after their double victory.
“It was a hard day out there. I was very motivated for it and with the help from my team, we got the cake in the end.”
How it unfolded
With 3,200 metres of climbing in just 112km of racing over seven categorised climbs, the final stage was always going to be explosive and decisive for overall victory. It was no surprise that most teams warmed-up on the rollers for the fast start and intense racing.
The two short early climbs inspired several attacks, with Carthy especially active. An early break formed but the speed was so high they were not allowed to get away and other riders used every opportunity to jump across and swell the numbers up front. The attacks were a clear warning of what was to come.
Over the top of the Azurki climb after 23km, Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hugh Carthy (EF), Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen), Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) and Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) created a serious attack and had UAE worried.
Next up was the Elosua-Gorla climb after 35km and the battle for GC turned very serious.
Mark Padun (Bahrain) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) were the first to get across, indicating the UAE pace was not very fast. Then Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and more importantly Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) went across. UAE sent Marc Hirschi to mark the moves but that left just Diego Ulissi and Rafa Majka to help with the chase.
The climb hurt, with just 30 or so riders up front, but the big surprise came over the top and on the fast descent with 70km to race. Astana upped the pace and Roglič made sure he was on their wheels, while McNulty and Pogačar hesitated and were caught too far back.
Suddenly the fight for the GC was on and Roglič sensed his chance.
Other riders came across to them and with Fraile riding flat out for Izagirre, Movistar for Valverde and Bahrain for Mikel Landa, they distanced McNulty and Pogačar and closed in on the early break. By the time the descent was over, the gap was up to 20 seconds. It was the moment the race was lost.
With alarm bells ringing at UAE Team Emirates, they called back Hirschi to help with the chase. However it was a high-speed pursuit match and the Pogačar group was stronger and more determined. The gap went up to 30 seconds on the valley road. Pogačar took over the chase but the gap would never fall again.
Pogačar worked to help McNulty but the young American’s current ability was cruelly exposed on the steep Krabelin climb. He lost contact on the steepest middle sector and Pogačar was told via team radio to push on alone. His problem was that he had already worked in the pursuit and was 30 seconds behind.
He reduced the gap to 20 seconds at the summit but Roglič attacked to slim down his group, weather only Gaudu and Carthy able to hold the pace. They worked together on the descent and valley roads as Pogačar could only pick up stragglers and freeloaders.
Up front Roglič used his trialing skills to push out his lead and also swept up six bonus seconds at the two intermediate sprints. Gauydu and Carthy sat but even began to share the work when the gap reached a minute, knowing their reward would be a chance of the stage victory.
As the kilometres to the final climb ticked down, Pogačar tried to lead the chase but the gap stayed at a minute as his frustrations grew. Valverde attacked several times on the rolling roads near Ermua but he was brought back, with only Adam Yates helping Pogačar with the work.
Behind McNulty valiantly tried to chase and was in reach of the Pogačar group for a while but then suffered and slipped to 1:30 behind. He was at 3:00 when the final climb started.
As soon as the Arrate climb began to hurt, Gaudu accelerated away, cracking Carthy. Roglič managed to get on his wheel and suddenly, with Pogačar at 55 seconds, the outcome of the stage and the race was clear.
The two rode together on the climb, agreeing a sharing of the spoils rather than attacking each other.
After losing overall victory at the Tour de France to Pogačar in the final time trial and then losing Paris-Nice on the final day due to crashes, Roglič did what others had done to him and pulled off an impressive final stage victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:05:42
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:03
|8
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:05
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:55
|11
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:57
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:59
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:47
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:42
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:05
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:04:21
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:40
|19
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:05:21
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:02
|22
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:49
|23
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:57
|24
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:09
|25
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:11:26
|26
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:11:30
|28
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:11:31
|29
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:57
|30
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|31
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|32
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|33
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|35
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:12:00
|36
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:23
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|39
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|40
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|41
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|43
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|44
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|45
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|46
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|47
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|51
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|52
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|53
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|54
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:58
|55
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|56
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:02
|57
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:08
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13:11
|61
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:12
|62
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|63
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|64
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:14:02
|65
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:45
|66
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:32
|67
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|68
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:43
|69
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|72
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|73
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|74
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:17:56
|75
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:18
|76
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|77
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|78
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|79
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|80
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|81
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|82
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|83
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|84
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|85
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|86
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|87
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|92
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|93
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|95
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:58
|96
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:19:07
|97
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:19:08
|98
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|99
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|100
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:10
|101
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:12
|102
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|103
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:19:40
|OTL
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|DNS
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNS
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis
|DNF
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team
|DNF
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|DNF
|Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|DNF
|Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|20
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|5
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|7
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|8
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|8
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|10
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|11
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|5
|12
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|13
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|14
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|15
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|2
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|3
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|2
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|3
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|6
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|6
|2
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|4
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|6
|4
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|6
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:05:42
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:35
|3
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:55
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:57
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:08:09
|7
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:26
|8
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:11:30
|9
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:11:57
|10
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|11
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:12:00
|12
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:12:23
|13
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|18
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:12:58
|19
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:12
|20
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:45
|22
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:15:32
|23
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|24
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:15:43
|25
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|26
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:18:18
|28
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|29
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|31
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|33
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|34
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:18:58
|35
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:08
|36
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|19:11:36
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:52
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:07
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:26
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:27
|6
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:28
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:17
|9
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|0:02:38
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:59
|11
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:16
|12
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:19
|13
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:01
|14
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:32
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:05:54
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|0:05:57
|17
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:46
|18
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:04
|19
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:37
|20
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:46
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:12:02
|22
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:13:17
|23
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:15:38
|24
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:16:24
|25
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:46
|26
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:58
|27
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:04
|28
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:17:14
|29
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:17:30
|30
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:18:43
|31
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:20:12
|32
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:21:22
|33
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:47
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:23:04
|35
|Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie
|0:23:56
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:24:42
|37
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:25:00
|38
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:25:04
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:17
|40
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:25:50
|41
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:08
|42
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:28:52
|43
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|44
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:30:40
|45
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:56
|46
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:31:00
|47
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:31:05
|48
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:31:19
|49
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:31:24
|50
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:36
|51
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:32:32
|52
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33:07
|53
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:49
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:05
|55
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:35:52
|56
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:55
|57
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:36:27
|58
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:33
|59
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:37:37
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:37:45
|61
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:38:11
|62
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:31
|63
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|0:38:45
|64
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:39:12
|65
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange
|0:39:41
|66
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:40:32
|67
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:40:53
|68
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|0:41:55
|69
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:42:11
|70
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:53
|71
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:43:11
|72
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:43:48
|73
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:24
|74
|Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:25
|75
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:45:13
|76
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:45:14
|77
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:45:50
|78
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:46:38
|79
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:37
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:47:41
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:47:48
|82
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|0:48:32
|83
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:49:14
|84
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:49:23
|85
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:50:04
|86
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:50:27
|87
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:59
|88
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|0:51:00
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:51:11
|90
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:54:34
|91
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:56:09
|92
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:56:40
|93
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:57:27
|94
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:57:46
|95
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:24
|96
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:00:59
|97
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:01:05
|98
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:02:07
|99
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:35
|100
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:03:09
|101
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:26
|102
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:57
|103
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|106
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|75
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|61
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|6
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|41
|8
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|10
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|35
|11
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|12
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|29
|13
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|27
|14
|Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange
|21
|15
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|20
|16
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|18
|17
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|18
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|19
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|20
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|21
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team
|14
|22
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|14
|23
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation
|14
|24
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|25
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|26
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|12
|27
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|28
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|11
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|30
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH
|10
|31
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|32
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|33
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|34
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|35
|Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|4
|36
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|37
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|4
|38
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|4
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|3
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|41
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|2
|42
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|43
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|34
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|17
|5
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15
|6
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|7
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|8
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation
|11
|9
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|12
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|14
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|15
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|16
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|17
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|18
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|19
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|20
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|22
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|23
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|24
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|25
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|26
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|27
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|29
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|30
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1
|31
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
|19:12:28
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:35
|4
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:24
|5
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:54
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:10
|7
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:16:22
|8
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM
|0:16:38
|9
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM
|0:20:30
|10
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:28:00
|11
|Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|12
|Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:29:48
|13
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:30:13
|14
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:27
|15
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:44
|16
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:32:15
|17
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:57
|18
|Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:35:03
|19
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:35:35
|20
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:19
|21
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:39
|22
|Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:44:21
|23
|Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|0:44:22
|24
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:44:58
|25
|Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:48:22
|26
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:48:31
|27
|Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM
|0:49:12
|28
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:49:35
|29
|Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:07
|30
|Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:53:42
|31
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:55:17
|32
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:55:48
|33
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:56:35
|34
|Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:57:32
|35
|Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:02:17
|36
|Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|1:06:34
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|57:47:23
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:18
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:04
|4
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:26
|5
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:20:04
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:23:14
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:53
|8
|Cofidis
|0:30:30
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:45
|10
|Team BikeExchange
|0:53:34
|11
|Total Direct Energie
|0:54:06
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:54:48
|13
|Team DSM
|0:55:36
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:58:28
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01:20
|16
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:06:20
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|1:16:47
|18
|Burgos-BH
|1:21:08
|19
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:23:29
|20
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:28:54
|21
|Equipo Kern Pharma
|1:29:04
|22
|Team Qhubeka Assos
|1:31:54
