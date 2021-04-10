Primoz Roglic wins Itzulia Basque Country

Image 1 of 43 David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 43 The peloton during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 The peloton rolls out for stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 43 Hugh Carthy makes an early attack at stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 The breakaway at stage 6 of Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - Antwan Tolhoek, Patrick Bevin, Christopher Juul Jensen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 The breakaway at stage 6 of Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - Antwan Tolhoek, Patrick Bevin, Christopher Juul Jensen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 The breakaway at stage 6 of Itzulia Basque Country 2021 - Antwan Tolhoek, Patrick Bevin, Christopher Juul Jensen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 James Knox at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Pierre Latour in the breakaway at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Ion Izagirre at stage 6 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Primoz Roglic on stage 6 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Primoz Roglic at stage 6 at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Primoz Roglic, David Gaudu, Hugh Carthy stage 6 at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Primoz Roglic leads the breakaway to gain time on Brandon McNulty (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 22 of 43 Tadej Pogacar in the second group behind Primoz Roglic's lead group stage 6 Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 23 of 43 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Image) Image 24 of 43 Alejandro Valverde leads the chase group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Primoz Roglic drives the breakaway at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 Brandon McNulty (UAE) loses the overall lead during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Brandon McNulty (UAE) loses the overall lead during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Brandon McNulty (UAE) loses the overall lead during stage 6 at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 David Gaudu leads the break of Hugh Carthy and Primoz Roglic into the last climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 David Gaudu attacks on the last climb at the Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 David Gaudu wins stage 6 and Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Alejandro Valverde sprints for third place on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Tadej Pogacar finishes 5th on stage 6 and third overall (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 David Gaudu wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Primoz Roglic wins mountain classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Primoz Roglic wins points classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Primoz Roglic wins overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 Primoz Roglic wins overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 Primoz Roglic wins overall title at Itzulia Basque Country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) went on the attack to expose, crack and distance Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) to secure overall victory at the Itzulia Basque Country race during the final hilly stage 6 to Arrate.

Roglič got away from UAE Team Emirates mid-stage and produced a gutsy brave ride to take overall victory.

Tadej Pogačar tried to pace McNulty in the pursuit of Roglič but then abandoned the American when he suffered on the steep Krabelin climb, to start a chase of his fellow Slovenian and a podium place, with other riders sitting on his wheel all the way to the finish.

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) went on the attack on the final climb and then took the stage victory with Roglič happy to finish just behind him, also with his arms in the air, having won overall. Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) was also in the move but was cruelly distanced on the climb to the finish atop Arrate and finished out of the top ten.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) brought home the chase group, just ahead of Pogačar at 35 seconds but Roglič had stolen the day. In the final overall classification, he finished 52 seconds ahead of his Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard, who marked Pogačar all the way to the finish to take second place. He also won the best young rider prize, with Jumbo-Visma taking all the jersey and team classification.

Pogačar got some reward for his chasing, finishing third overall at 1:07. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers ) was fourth at 1:26, one second ahead of Gaudu.

"I’m incredibly happy to win this stage in the Basque Country. I haven’t had a major win for a while. It doesn't happen everyday that you finish with Primož Roglič, he’s such a strong rider and his work was very important for my win,” Gaudu said after exchanging a hug with the Slovenian after their double victory.

“It was a hard day out there. I was very motivated for it and with the help from my team, we got the cake in the end.”

How it unfolded

With 3,200 metres of climbing in just 112km of racing over seven categorised climbs, the final stage was always going to be explosive and decisive for overall victory. It was no surprise that most teams warmed-up on the rollers for the fast start and intense racing.

The two short early climbs inspired several attacks, with Carthy especially active. An early break formed but the speed was so high they were not allowed to get away and other riders used every opportunity to jump across and swell the numbers up front. The attacks were a clear warning of what was to come.

Over the top of the Azurki climb after 23km, Enric Mas (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hugh Carthy (EF), Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen), Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) and Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) created a serious attack and had UAE worried.

Next up was the Elosua-Gorla climb after 35km and the battle for GC turned very serious.

Mark Padun (Bahrain) and Carlos Verona (Movistar) were the first to get across, indicating the UAE pace was not very fast. Then Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and more importantly Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) went across. UAE sent Marc Hirschi to mark the moves but that left just Diego Ulissi and Rafa Majka to help with the chase.

The climb hurt, with just 30 or so riders up front, but the big surprise came over the top and on the fast descent with 70km to race. Astana upped the pace and Roglič made sure he was on their wheels, while McNulty and Pogačar hesitated and were caught too far back.

Suddenly the fight for the GC was on and Roglič sensed his chance.

Other riders came across to them and with Fraile riding flat out for Izagirre, Movistar for Valverde and Bahrain for Mikel Landa, they distanced McNulty and Pogačar and closed in on the early break. By the time the descent was over, the gap was up to 20 seconds. It was the moment the race was lost.

With alarm bells ringing at UAE Team Emirates, they called back Hirschi to help with the chase. However it was a high-speed pursuit match and the Pogačar group was stronger and more determined. The gap went up to 30 seconds on the valley road. Pogačar took over the chase but the gap would never fall again.

Pogačar worked to help McNulty but the young American’s current ability was cruelly exposed on the steep Krabelin climb. He lost contact on the steepest middle sector and Pogačar was told via team radio to push on alone. His problem was that he had already worked in the pursuit and was 30 seconds behind.

He reduced the gap to 20 seconds at the summit but Roglič attacked to slim down his group, weather only Gaudu and Carthy able to hold the pace. They worked together on the descent and valley roads as Pogačar could only pick up stragglers and freeloaders.

Up front Roglič used his trialing skills to push out his lead and also swept up six bonus seconds at the two intermediate sprints. Gauydu and Carthy sat but even began to share the work when the gap reached a minute, knowing their reward would be a chance of the stage victory.

As the kilometres to the final climb ticked down, Pogačar tried to lead the chase but the gap stayed at a minute as his frustrations grew. Valverde attacked several times on the rolling roads near Ermua but he was brought back, with only Adam Yates helping Pogačar with the work.

Behind McNulty valiantly tried to chase and was in reach of the Pogačar group for a while but then suffered and slipped to 1:30 behind. He was at 3:00 when the final climb started.

As soon as the Arrate climb began to hurt, Gaudu accelerated away, cracking Carthy. Roglič managed to get on his wheel and suddenly, with Pogačar at 55 seconds, the outcome of the stage and the race was clear.

The two rode together on the climb, agreeing a sharing of the spoils rather than attacking each other.

After losing overall victory at the Tour de France to Pogačar in the final time trial and then losing Paris-Nice on the final day due to crashes, Roglič did what others had done to him and pulled off an impressive final stage victory.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:42 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:35 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:03 8 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:01:05 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:55 11 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:57 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:59 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:47 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:42 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:05 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:04:21 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:40 19 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:05:21 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:02 22 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:49 23 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:57 24 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:09 25 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:11:26 26 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 27 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:30 28 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:11:31 29 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:57 30 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 31 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 32 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 33 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 34 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 35 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:12:00 36 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:23 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 39 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 40 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 41 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 42 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 43 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 44 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 45 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 46 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 47 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 48 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 51 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 52 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 53 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 54 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:58 55 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 56 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:02 57 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:08 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:11 61 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:12 62 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 63 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 64 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:02 65 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:45 66 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:32 67 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 68 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:43 69 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 72 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 73 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 74 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:17:56 75 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:18 76 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 77 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 78 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 79 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 80 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 81 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 82 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 83 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 84 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 85 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 86 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 87 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 89 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 91 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 92 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 93 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 95 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:58 96 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:19:07 97 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:08 98 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 99 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 100 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:10 101 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:12 102 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 103 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:40 OTL Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH DNS Simon Clarke (Aus) Team Qhubeka Assos DNS Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Dion Smith (NZl) Team BikeExchange DNF Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange DNF Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates DNF Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNF Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ DNF Héctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo DNF Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo DNF Alex Howes (USA) EF Education-Nippo DNF Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo DNF Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo DNF Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo DNF Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo DNF Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Simon Geschke (Ger) Cofidis DNF Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal DNF Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal DNF Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal DNF Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Théo Delacroix (Fra) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNF Alexander Evans (Aus) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNF Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux DNF Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM DNF Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM DNF Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R Citroën Team DNF Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Start-up Nation DNF Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain Victorious DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Bahrain Victorious DNF Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Qhubeka Assos DNF Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Jon Irisarri Ricon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Fabien Grellier (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie DNF Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma DNF Unai Cuadrado Ruiz De Gauna (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Sprint 1 - Markina - Xemein, 82km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4

Sprint 2 - Ermua, 100km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 4

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 10 7 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 9 8 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 8 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 10 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 11 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 5 12 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4 13 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 14 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2 15 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Mountain 1 - Arribinieta, 4.8km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 3 2 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 2 - Elkorrieta, 12.1km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 3 2 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 2 3 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Mountain 3 - Azurki, 23.5km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 8 3 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2 6 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 1

Mountain 4 - Elosua-Gorla, 43.7km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 6 2 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 4 3 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 2 4 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 5 - Krabelin, 68.3km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 6 4 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 2 6 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 1

Mountain 6 - Trabakua, 90.5km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 3 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1

Mountain 7 - Usartza, 109.5km Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 8 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 2 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Young rider Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:05:42 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:35 3 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 4 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:55 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:57 6 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:08:09 7 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:26 8 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:30 9 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:11:57 10 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 11 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:12:00 12 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:12:23 13 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 14 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 18 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:12:58 19 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:12 20 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 21 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:45 22 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:15:32 23 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 24 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:15:43 25 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 26 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 27 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:18 28 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 29 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 30 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 31 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 33 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 34 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:18:58 35 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:08 36 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 0:19:10

Final general classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 19:11:36 2 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:52 3 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:07 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:26 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:27 6 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:28 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:17 9 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 0:02:38 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:59 11 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:16 12 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:19 13 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:01 14 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:32 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 0:05:54 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 0:05:57 17 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:46 18 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:04 19 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:37 20 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:46 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:02 22 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:13:17 23 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 0:15:38 24 Fabio Aru (Ita) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:16:24 25 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:16:46 26 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:16:58 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:04 28 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:17:14 29 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:17:30 30 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:18:43 31 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:20:12 32 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:21:22 33 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:47 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:23:04 35 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Total Direct Energie 0:23:56 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:24:42 37 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:25:00 38 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:25:04 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:17 40 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:25:50 41 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:26:08 42 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:52 43 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 44 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:30:40 45 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:56 46 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:31:00 47 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:31:05 48 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:31:19 49 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:31:24 50 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:36 51 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:32:32 52 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:07 53 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:49 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:05 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:52 56 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:55 57 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:36:27 58 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:33 59 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 0:37:37 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:45 61 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:38:11 62 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:31 63 Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 0:38:45 64 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:39:12 65 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Team BikeExchange 0:39:41 66 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:40:32 67 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:40:53 68 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis 0:41:55 69 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Start-up Nation 0:42:11 70 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:53 71 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:43:11 72 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 0:43:48 73 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:24 74 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:25 75 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:45:13 76 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:45:14 77 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:45:50 78 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:46:38 79 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:37 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 0:47:41 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:47:48 82 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 0:48:32 83 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:49:14 84 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:49:23 85 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:50:04 86 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:50:27 87 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:59 88 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 0:51:00 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:51:11 90 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:54:34 91 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:56:09 92 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:56:40 93 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:57:27 94 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:57:46 95 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:24 96 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:00:59 97 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:01:05 98 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 1:02:07 99 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:35 100 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:03:09 101 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:07:26 102 Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:57 103 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 1:10:14

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 106 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 75 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 61 4 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 48 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 44 6 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 42 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 41 8 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 37 9 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 36 10 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 35 11 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 32 12 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 29 13 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 27 14 Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Team BikeExchange 21 15 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 20 16 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 18 17 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 18 18 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 19 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 20 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 14 21 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R Citroën Team 14 22 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 14 23 Daryl Impey (RSA) Israel Start-up Nation 14 24 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 25 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 26 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 12 27 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 28 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 11 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 10 30 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Burgos-BH 10 31 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 10 32 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 33 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 34 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 35 Pierre Latour (Fra) Total Direct Energie 4 36 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4 37 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 4 38 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 4 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 3 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Cofidis 2 41 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 2 42 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 43 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 2 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 34 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 27 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 17 5 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15 6 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14 7 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 12 8 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Israel Start-up Nation 11 9 Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team 11 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 11 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 12 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 9 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9 14 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 8 15 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 8 16 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 17 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 18 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 19 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 20 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 22 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3 23 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 24 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 2 25 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 2 26 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 27 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 2 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana-Premier Tech 1 29 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën Team 1 30 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 1 31 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Team BikeExchange 1

Young rider classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 19:12:28 2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:35 4 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:24 5 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:54 6 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:10 7 Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:22 8 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team DSM 0:16:38 9 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team DSM 0:20:30 10 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:00 11 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 12 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:29:48 13 Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:30:13 14 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:30:27 15 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:44 16 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:32:15 17 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:57 18 Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:35:03 19 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:35:35 20 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:19 21 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:39 22 Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:44:21 23 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 0:44:22 24 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:44:58 25 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:48:22 26 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:48:31 27 Felix Gall (Aut) Team DSM 0:49:12 28 Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:49:35 29 Jon Barrenetxea Golzarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:07 30 Sean Bennett (USA) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:53:42 31 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:55:17 32 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Qhubeka Assos 0:55:48 33 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Astana-Premier Tech 0:56:35 34 Lars van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:32 35 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) Equipo Kern Pharma 1:02:17 36 Filippo Conca (Ita) Lotto Soudal 1:06:34