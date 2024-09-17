Swipe to scroll horizontally Il Lombardia 2024 overview Date October 12, 2024 Distance 255km Start location Bergamo Finish location Como Edition 118th Previous edition 2023 Il Lombardia Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Tadej Pogacar won Il Lombardia in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar delivers historical fourth consecutive victory at Il Lombardia with searing solo attack over Sormano / As it happened

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) capped off perhaps the greatest cycling season of all time with a fourth Il Lombardia title in a row, producing a stunning 48.4km solo effort to add a second Monument to his Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship triumphs in 2024.

Pogačar attacked over the Sormano ascent and soloed 48.4km to the finish line in Como, crossing the line 3:16 ahead of solo chaser, Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and 4:31 ahead of third-placed Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).

Il Lombardia 2024 climbs

Forcellino di Bianzano, km. 30

Selvino, km. 56.1 (replaced Passo Ganda)

Colle di Berbenno, km. 87

Valpiana, km. 106.9

Sella di Osigo, km. 156.5

Madonna del Ghisallo, km. 176.8

Colma di Sormano, km. 213.1

San Ferma della Battaglia, km. 249.9

Il Lombardia 2024 teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Astana Qazaqstan Team

Bahrain Victorious

Cofidis

Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Tea

EF Education - Easypost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché - Wanty

Lidl-Trek

Movistar Team

Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe

Soudal Quick-Step

Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl

Team Jayco Alula

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

UAE Team Emirates

Israel - Premier Tech

Dstny Lotto

Uno-X Mobility

Corratec Fantini Wines

Polti Kometa Team

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizane'