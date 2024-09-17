Il Lombardia 2024

COMO ITALY OCTOBER 12 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 a 255km one day race from Bergamo to Como UCIWT on October 12 2024 in Como Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Il Lombardia 2024 overview

Date

October 12, 2024

Distance

255km

Start location

Bergamo

Finish location

Como

Edition

118th

Previous edition

2023 Il Lombardia

Previous winner

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

COMO ITALY OCTOBER 12 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at podium as race winner during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 a 255km one day race from Bergamo to Como UCIWT on October 12 2024 in Como Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar won Il Lombardia in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar delivers historical fourth consecutive victory at Il Lombardia with searing solo attack over Sormano / As it happened

World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) capped off perhaps the greatest cycling season of all time with a fourth Il Lombardia title in a row, producing a stunning 48.4km solo effort to add a second Monument to his Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship triumphs in 2024.

Pogačar attacked over the Sormano ascent and soloed 48.4km to the finish line in Como, crossing the line 3:16 ahead of solo chaser, Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and 4:31 ahead of third-placed Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).

Il Lombardia 2024 climbs

  • Forcellino di Bianzano, km. 30
  • Selvino, km. 56.1 (replaced Passo Ganda)
  • Colle di Berbenno, km. 87
  • Valpiana, km. 106.9
  • Sella di Osigo, km. 156.5
  • Madonna del Ghisallo, km. 176.8
  • Colma di Sormano, km. 213.1
  • San Ferma della Battaglia, km. 249.9

Il Lombardia 2024 teams

  • Alpecin-Deceuninck
  • Arkéa-B&B Hotels
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Cofidis
  • Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Tea
  • EF Education - Easypost
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché - Wanty
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Movistar Team
  • Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
  • Soudal Quick-Step
  • Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl
  • Team Jayco Alula
  • Team Visma | Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team Emirates
  • Israel - Premier Tech
  • Dstny Lotto
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Corratec Fantini Wines
  • Polti Kometa Team
  • Tudor Pro Cycling Team
  • VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizane'
