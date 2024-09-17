Il Lombardia 2024
Date
October 12, 2024
Distance
255km
Start location
Bergamo
Finish location
Como
Edition
118th
Previous edition
Previous winner
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)
Tadej Pogačar delivers historical fourth consecutive victory at Il Lombardia with searing solo attack over Sormano / As it happened
World champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) capped off perhaps the greatest cycling season of all time with a fourth Il Lombardia title in a row, producing a stunning 48.4km solo effort to add a second Monument to his Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship triumphs in 2024.
Pogačar attacked over the Sormano ascent and soloed 48.4km to the finish line in Como, crossing the line 3:16 ahead of solo chaser, Olympic Champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and 4:31 ahead of third-placed Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek).
Information
Il Lombardia 2024 climbs
- Forcellino di Bianzano, km. 30
- Selvino, km. 56.1 (replaced Passo Ganda)
- Colle di Berbenno, km. 87
- Valpiana, km. 106.9
- Sella di Osigo, km. 156.5
- Madonna del Ghisallo, km. 176.8
- Colma di Sormano, km. 213.1
- San Ferma della Battaglia, km. 249.9
Il Lombardia 2024 teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkéa-B&B Hotels
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Tea
- EF Education - Easypost
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl
- Team Jayco Alula
- Team Visma | Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- Israel - Premier Tech
- Dstny Lotto
- Uno-X Mobility
- Corratec Fantini Wines
- Polti Kometa Team
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- VF Group-Bardiani CSF- Faizane'
