Tour de Hongrie: Benoît Cosnefroy stuns field with stage 2 victory using long-range sprint

Benoît Cosnefroy surged to a thundering victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie, with a long-range sprint to take him away from a group that had been formed by crosswinds in a thrilling finale to the stage.

Well back of the Frenchman, Alexis Renard (Cofidis) crossed the line in second and Max Kanter (XDS Astana Team) in third.

More to come...

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Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep in the Yellow Leader Jersey at the start of stage 2 in Szarvas (Image credit: Getty Images)

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