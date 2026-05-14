Tour de Hongrie: Benoît Cosnefroy stuns field with stage 2 victory using long-range sprint
Alexis Renard and Max Kanter well back for final podium spots
Benoît Cosnefroy surged to a thundering victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie, with a long-range sprint to take him away from a group that had been formed by crosswinds in a thrilling finale to the stage.
Well back of the Frenchman, Alexis Renard (Cofidis) crossed the line in second and Max Kanter (XDS Astana Team) in third.
More to come...
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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