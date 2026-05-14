Tour de Hongrie: Benoît Cosnefroy stuns field with stage 2 victory using long-range sprint

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Alexis Renard and Max Kanter well back for final podium spots

PAKS, HUNGARY - MAY 14: Benoit Cosnefroy of France and UAE Team Emirates - XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 47th Tour of Hungary 2026, Stage 2 a 205.8km stage from Szarvas to Paks on May 14, 2026 in Paks, Hungary. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tour de Hongrie 2026: Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) sprints to victory on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Benoît Cosnefroy surged to a thundering victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Hongrie, with a long-range sprint to take him away from a group that had been formed by crosswinds in a thrilling finale to the stage.

Well back of the Frenchman, Alexis Renard (Cofidis) crossed the line in second and Max Kanter (XDS Astana Team) in third.

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SZARVAS, HUNGARY - MAY 14: A general view of Tim Merlier of Belgium- Yellow Leader Jersey, Junior Lecerf of Belgium, Yves Lampaert of Belgium, Martin Svrcek of Slovakia, Alberto Dainese of Italy, Bert Van Lerberghe of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step prior to the 47th Tour of Hungary 2026, Stage 2 a 205.8km stage from Szarvas to Paks on May 14, 2026 in Szarvas, Hungary. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tim Merlier of Soudal-QuickStep in the Yellow Leader Jersey at the start of stage 2 in Szarvas (Image credit: Getty Images)

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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