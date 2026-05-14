Circuit de Wallonie: Riley Sheehan surges from reduced bunch for first victory in three seasons

Riley Sheehan (NSN Development Team) won the reduced bunch sprint at Circuit de Wallonie for his first victory in three years.

The 25-year-old US rider launched his acceleration on the slightly uphill finish from fifth position and had time to glance back before the line to see rivals several bike lengths behind. Gerben Thijssen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) went second and Joren Bloem (Unibet Rose Rockets) took third.

Sheehan last won at 2023 Paris-Tours, riding his first season with the squad when it was at the ProTour level.

Latest Videos From

Thursday's Belgian race covered 196.1km from la Louvière to Charleroi. An attack in the final 15km of the finish circuit was made by Fred Wright (Pinarello Q36.5) and the British rider took a solo lead, but was caught with 5km to go. The peloton was reduced to less than 20 riders for the finale, with Sheehan the best of the bunch.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling