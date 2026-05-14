'I felt like I was going to die' – Egan Bernal reveals abnormally high heart rate was behind his struggles on Giro d'Italia stage 4 climb

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Egan Bernal of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes in the chase group during the 48th Tour of the Alps
Colombian champion Egan Bernal is a co-leader for Netcompany Ineos at this year's Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal has revealed that he was distanced during stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia due to a sudden rise in his heart rate on the day's late second-category climb.

The Netcompany Ineos leader was forced to ease up on the Cozzo Tunno climb as Movistar set a high pace. Ben Turner sacrificed his own chances to help pace Bernal back on the long descent to Cosenza. They made the catch close to the finish.

Bernal managed to avoid losing any time at the finish, where Jhonatan Narváez sped to victory, but was surprised that his heart rate rose above 190bpm.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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