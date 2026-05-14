'No objectives and no limits' - Bahrain Victorious aim to keep their Giro d'Italia leader Afonso Eulálio free from any pressure

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Team regroup around defence of unexpected pink jersey after losing pre-race GC contender Santiago Buitrago to crash

Afonso Eulalio at sign-on behind the Giro trophy
Afonso Eulalio completed his first day in the maglia rosa on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Every new day in pink is a bonus' is how Bahrain Victorious sports director Franco Pellizotti says the team management are viewing Afonso Eulálio's options on maintaining his current lead in the Giro d'Italia.

Eulálio, 24, seized the overall lead in dramatic fashion on stage 5's rain-lashed finale of the Giro d'Italia, despite crashing late on. After coming through the flat stage to Naples on Thursday unscathed, he goes into the crunch stage on Friday to the Blockhaus with a considerable lead of 2:51 over stage 5 winner and breakaway companion Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

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Eulálio has never led a WorldTour race before - although he did lead the Volta a Portugal for several days back in 2024 - and this is only his second Giro d'Italia. His lack of experience and reference points makes it very hard to predict how long he will remain in pink.

While Eulálio is still young, only in his second year in a WorldTour team, and after a background in MTB, he is very much in the process of discovering what he can do; that process is a two-way street, Pellizotti said. Given he's a relative newcomer to both road racing and Bahrain Victorious, the team is also finding out what his potential is as well.

"He has everything ahead of him, everything to discover," Pellizotti said. "He did a great job in the Volta a Catalunya supporting Lenny Martínez" - the Frenchman finished second overall - "and that makes us feel optimistic about what's to come in the Giro. But to tell the truth, every new day he spends in pink is a bonus."

After strong performances on the toughest climbs both in Catalunya this March and in the AlUla Tour this February, Pellizotti recognises that for Eulálio, the flat and time trials are where he'll likely suffer the most. The team therefore seem more confident about his chances of surviving on the Blockhaus compared to what he might do in the time trial in Tuscany on stage 10.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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